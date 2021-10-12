Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HCL Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares slip from record highs as IT firms drag ahead of earnings

10/12/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday after hitting record highs in the previous session as IT stocks lost ground ahead of quarterly results, while weak global cues over inflation worries and an energy crunch also dampened sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.15% at 17,921.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 60,033.69 by 0515 GMT. Both indexes had scaled record peaks in the previous session.

Flush with liquidity and aided by factors such as COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions, Indian markets have outperformed their Asian peers this year.

"Although there is money, there is a bit of caution because global markets are a bit shaky ... so investors are waiting to see how earnings will pan out," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities in Mumbai.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.5%, with sector heavyweight Infosys losing 1.2% a day before quarterly results. HCL Technologies, due to report results on Thursday, was down 4.4%.

Tata Consultancy Services, which kicked off IT earnings last week, fell 1%. Analysts have flagged indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure in future quarters.

Lender ICICI Bank slipped 1.1% and was the top drag on the Nifty's private bank index, which lost 0.5%.

Nifty auto stocks, however, rose 1.3% to their highest level since May 2018 as Tata Motors extended gains for a fourth straight session to add 4.8%. On Monday, the Jaguar Land Rover maker said global wholesales in the second quarter were up 24% from a year earlier.

Jewellery maker Titan Company rose 3.2% and was among the top gainers, riding on hopes of better business during the upcoming festive season, when Indians make big-ticket purchases.

Investors are also awaiting retail inflation data due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased again in September.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -4.21% 1243.95 Delayed Quote.37.71%
INFOSYS LIMITED -0.93% 1674.25 Delayed Quote.34.65%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -0.64% 164 Delayed Quote.77.32%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -1.11% 3651.85 Delayed Quote.28.74%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 8.54% 415.65 End-of-day quote.126.27%
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED 0.24% 2363.3 End-of-day quote.50.77%
All news about HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
01:35aIndian shares slip from record highs as IT firms drag ahead of earnings
RE
01:34aIndian shares slip from record highs as IT firms drag ahead of earnings
RE
10/11HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with Google Cloud for Healthcare and Life Sciences Solutions
MT
10/11India's TCS slumps 7% on fears large deals drying up
RE
09/30HCL Technologies Announces Availability of DRYiCETM iAutomate on Google Cloud Marketpla..
CI
09/29HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Bags Multi-Year Contract from Belgium-Based Communications Company
MT
09/29HCL Technologies Limited Signs Multi-Year Strategic Partnership with Proximus Group
CI
09/28Indian shares struggle as tech negates energy gains
RE
09/27Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Monday; Maruti Suzuki India Jumps 6%
MT
09/27Indian shares end flat as auto, energy offset tech losses; cinema chains surge
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 848 B 11 251 M 11 251 M
Net income 2022 136 B 1 800 M 1 800 M
Net cash 2022 183 B 2 427 M 2 427 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 3 536 B 46 867 M 46 904 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 168 977
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HCL Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 1 302,90 INR
Average target price 1 322,95 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Vijayakumar President, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Prateek Solek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Chairman
Hanumantha Rao Gade President-Engineering, R&D Services
Kalyan B. Kumar Chief Technology Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED37.71%46 867
ACCENTURE PLC25.00%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.37.48%193 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%128 371
INFOSYS LIMITED37.27%96 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.41%94 338