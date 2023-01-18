Advanced search
The Top Employers Institute Names HCLTech as a Global Top Employer for 2023

01/18/2023 | 04:11am EST
HCLTech ranks among the top employers in 25 countries

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has furthered its credentials as one of the top employers globally as ascertained by The Top Employers Institute through its Top Employer 2023 program.

HCLTech received regional Top Employer certifications in 25 countries under the Top Employer 2023 program, including its headquarter location of India, paving the way for the global recognition. HCLTech is recognized as a top employer for its outstanding HR policies and practices in Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States. Of these 25 countries, HCLTech is ranked number one in 18 countries.

HCLTech also received top honors in the key 3 geographies of its operations - Top Employer Europe 2023 (ranked number one overall) and Top Employer Asia Pacific 2023 (ranked number one overall) and Top Employer North America 2023 (ranked number one overall).

“We’re thrilled that our efforts to create an innovative and progressive culture have earned us a recognition as a Global Top Employer of 2023,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer, HCLTech. “Our fundamental belief that great ideas can come from anyone has helped us maintain a culture of diversity and inclusion. This empowers our 220,000+ employees to consistently find their spark and supercharge progress for not only themselves and their own careers, but also for our clients across industries to help drive their technology transformation and modernization.”

“Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employer Certification program this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employer 2023. And among this community of outstanding organizations, HCLTech has proven its commitment to its employees on a global scale,” said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute. “This consistency in people practices across the globe characterizes an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers program. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2023.”

In addition to this latest achievement, HCLTech has also received similar recognition from Great Place to Work in the United States, inclusion in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equity Index for the second consecutive year -- and the company is a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Parity Alliance on DE&I, which aims to highlight best practices engrained in an organization’s foundation to benefit underrepresented groups.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 222,000+ people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December, 2022 totaled $12.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2 052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.


© Business Wire 2023
