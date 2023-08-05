HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in the plastics packaging manufacturer in India. The Companyâs segments include Woven Sack Division and Woven Label Division. The Companyâs products include flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) bags, FIBC liners, small bags, technical textiles, garment labels, Woven Fabric and multi filament yarn. FIBC, bulk bags, jumbo bags or simply big bags are dimension containers to store, transport and handle dry, granular products and/or slurry material. The Company has a range of woven bags offerings. The Company offers quality polypropylene (PP)/high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven bags and sacks. Its polypropylene woven geotextile offers filtration, soil stabilization, separation and reinforcement application making them crucial for the construction industry. It serves various industries, including minerals, food grains cement industry, cement, polymers, sugar & salt and agriculture & fertilizer.