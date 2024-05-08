▶ Dr. Jong Gye Shin has been internationally recognized for his accomplishments, including receiving the prestigious Elmer L. Hann Award and actively participating in domestic and international industry-academic activities.

▶ His appointment as the chairman of CESS is expected to provide an opportunity to expand Korea's influence in the global shipbuilding and maritime industry. Dr. Jong Gye Shin, the Technology Advisor of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Expertise of Shipbuilding Specifics (CESS). He was elected as the chairman with the support of all member countries.



CESS is an international professional committee representing the shipbuilding industry, with a total of five member countries, including Korea, Europe, the United States, Japan, and China. Established in 1994, CESS has served as a platform for influencing important agendas and raising awareness related to the shipbuilding industry.



Dr. Shin's appointment as the chairman of CESS is expected to provide an opportunity to expand Korea's influence in the global shipbuilding and maritime industry. He will serve as the chairman for a three-year term.



Dr. Shin earned a Ph.D. in Ocean Engineering from MIT in the United States in 1989. He has worked as a professor in the Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering at Seoul National University, collaborating with major research institutes around the world for over 30 years.



Acknowledged for his remarkable academic achievements, Dr. Shin has received international recognition, earning the prestigious Elmer L. Hann Award, also known as the "Nobel Prize of Shipbuilding Academia," on three occasions (2001, 2014, and 2019).



Currently, he serves as an honorary professor in the Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering at Seoul National University. Since 2020, he has been actively contributing to the design of the next-generation ship and the construction of smart yards as a technology advisor for HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering.



As the chairman, Dr. Shin will prioritize addressing key challenges that the global shipbuilding industry is facing, including the imperative transition to environmentally friendly solutions, the integration of cutting-edge technologies, and the alleviation of the skilled personnel shortage, while actively listening to the members' concerns.



Dr. Shin emphasized, "The primary objective of CESS is for members to encourage collaborative discovery of future agendas in the shipbuilding industry and foster communication for collective advancement." He added, "As the chairman, I am committed to making diverse efforts that ensure seamless collaboration within the global shipbuilding industry."