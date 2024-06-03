▶ 'Global Tech Forum' held in Greece inviting over 100 global shipbuilding and maritime stakeholders

▶ Revealed proprietary ammonia scrubber that absorbs toxic gas and emits zero carbon

▶ Real time gas leakage monitored with AI technology and drones, preventing severe accidents in advance

▶ "Will lead the future green market with world leading experience in gas carrier building and proprietary technologies." (SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - June 3, 2024) HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering revealed its new technology that ensures more safety for ammonia-fueled vessels which are considered as eco-friendly ships for the next generation.



HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shared today that it held a 'Global Tech Forum' in Athens, Greece on Friday, May 31 (local time) inviting more than one hundred guests from the global shipbuilding and maritime industry to share its new technology that reduces toxic gas emissions from ammonia fuel to nearly zero.



Ammonia-fueled vessels are known for being eco-friendly as it does not emit any carbon. These vessels are currently being developed by shipbuilders all over the world, however, the key has always been how to safely eliminate the toxicity of ammonia when used as fuel.



Euronva, Thenamaris, NYK, and other global companies at the forum were especially interested in various methods that could solve leakage issues, which have been considered one of the major hurdles when commercializing ammonia as fuel.



Acknowledging such concern, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering revealed at the forum its proprietary integrated scrubber technology which will take a step future in securing safety when operating ammonia-powered ships.



The integrated scrubber is an eco-friendly technology that absorbs emitted ammonia in two separate occasions, reducing emissions to nearly zero. The exhaust outlets have also been uniquely designed to be distanced away from where the crew resides, enhancing safety of the vessel.



HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering also continued to reveal its 'AI system for Ship Management' and 'Remote Drone System' at the forum. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering emphasized that when applying these systems to ammonia-powered ships, even fine leakages can be detected in real time, preventing accidents from occurring in advance.



"HD Hyundai has proprietary technologies and the most experience in the world when it comes to building gas carriers. With our abundant experience in green technologies, we plan to be the frontrunner of the future shipbuilding market." said Seung-yong Park, President & COO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, a shipbuilding subsidiary of HD Hyundai.



Since being the world's first to win contracts for two ammonia-fueled LPG carriers last year, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has secured orders for a total of four ammonia-fueled ships as of now.



Meanwhile, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will be attending Posidonia 2024 held from June 3 to 7, where it will be showcasing future eco-friendly technologies that will help realize the IMO 2050 goals. Posidonia ranks among the world's three largest shipbuilding and maritime exhibitions, alongside Nor-shipping in Norway and SMM (Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology trade fair) in Germany. Posidonia is expected to have more than two thousand companies from seventy-seven countries worldwide attend this year.