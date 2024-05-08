KKR to Buy Perpetual's Units for Over $1 Billion

The Australian financial company will become a stand-alone, multi-boutique asset management business with the sale of its corporate trust and wealth management divisions to KKR.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution Makes Strong Debut in South Korea

Shares of the ship-repair unit of shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai surged in their trading debut in South Korea's biggest initial public offering in more than two years.

Reddit shares soar on revenue beat, narrower-than-expected loss in first post-IPO results

Reddit Inc. reported its first results as a public company Tuesday, with the social-media platform reporting better-than-expected revenue and a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter.

TikTok Sues to Block U.S. Ban

The Chinese-controlled app claims new federal law violates the First Amendment and unlawfully singles out the company for punishment.

International Paper stock rises on report of $15 bln bid by by Brazil's Suzano

IP shares rise by nearly 6% on potential deal that would value the company at a premium

Panera to Discontinue 'Charged Sips' Drinks at Center of Lawsuits

The suits allege people died after consuming the caffeinated lemonades.

Rivian Stock Swings After Weak Earnings. Expect More Moves on Wednesday.

The company left its guidance for the full year unchanged.

Tesla Told to Detail Driver Warnings, Miles Driven With Autopilot

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked the automaker to explain the process and rationale for many of its recall remedies.

Disney Pares Streaming Losses; Shares Fall on Loss, Earnings Outlook

The media company said it is close to making its streaming business profitable, but its shares fell nearly 10% after it posted a loss and projected earnings growth just below analyst expectations.

Teva Earnings Are Coming. What Could Keep the Stock Gains Going.

The pharmaceutical company reports before the market open Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-07-24 2315ET