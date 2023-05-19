HD Hyundai Infracore to Sell Mini Excavators at Gas Stations
- DEVELON exhibition space prepared at four directly operated HD Hyundai Oilbank gas stations in Korea
- Expecting synergistic effect within the group as it will help promote the new brand while widening sales network
2023. 5. 18
Disclaimer
Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 05:59:08 UTC.