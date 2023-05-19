Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. HD Hyundai Infracore Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A042670   KR7042670000

HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE CO., LTD.

(A042670)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-17
9590.00 KRW   +3.79%
02:00aHd Hyundai Infracore : to Sell Mini Excavators at Gas Stations
PU
05/11Hd Hyundai Infracore : Construction Equipment Business Signs MOU on Ecosystem Conservation with Korea National Park Service
PU
05/10Hd Hyundai Infracore : to Recruit and Invest More in its Incheon Office to Build Competence
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

HD Hyundai Infracore : to Sell Mini Excavators at Gas Stations

05/19/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HD Hyundai Infracore to Sell Mini Excavators at Gas Stations
- DEVELON exhibition space prepared at four directly operated HD Hyundai Oilbank gas stations in Korea
- Expecting synergistic effect within the group as it will help promote the new brand while widening sales network

2023. 5. 18

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 05:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE CO., LTD.
02:00aHd Hyundai Infracore : to Sell Mini Excavators at Gas Stations
PU
05/11Hd Hyundai Infracore : Construction Equipment Business Signs MOU on Ecosystem Conservation..
PU
05/10Hd Hyundai Infracore : to Recruit and Invest More in its Incheon Office to Build Competenc..
PU
05/04Hd Hyundai Infracore : DEVELON 10T Dozer Wins ‘IF Design Award'
PU
04/28Hd Hyundai Infracore : Hosts ‘DEVELON DAY' to Celebrate New Brand Launch
PU
04/25HD Hyundai Infracore's Income Jumps 51% in Q1
MT
04/24Hyundai Doosan Infracore : 2023 1Q Investor Meeting
PU
04/24Hyundai Doosan Infracore : Korean Dozers Return with New Brand ‘DEVELON'
PU
04/24Hd Hyundai Infracore : Announces Increased Q1 Revenue and Operating Profit
PU
04/19Hyundai Doosan Infracore : HD Hyundai Infracore Wins Grand Prize at 35th Korea Labor-Manag..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 5 070 B 3,79 B 3,79 B
Net income 2023 282 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
Net Debt 2023 1 039 B 0,78 B 0,78 B
P/E ratio 2023 6,76x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 1 914 B 1 431 M 1 431 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 564
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HD Hyundai Infracore Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9 590,00 KRW
Average target price 9 960,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Chul Cho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Wook Lee President
Sung-Soo Yoon Independent Director
Deuk-Hong Lee Independent Director
Sung-Gyun Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE CO., LTD.19.88%1 431
PACCAR, INC.6.88%37 351
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.50%25 400
KOMATSU LTD.15.13%22 771
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.87%22 520
EXOR N.V.14.79%19 546
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer