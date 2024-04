HD Hyundai Infracore Co Ltd, formerly Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co Ltd, is a Korea-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of construction machineries. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Construction Machinery Business segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of construction machineries such as excavators and wheel loaders. The Engine Business segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of products such as engines, generators and AS parts. The Company sells its products in domestic and overseas markets.