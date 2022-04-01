Indian shares edge higher as financials, power companies climb

BENGALURU, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher
on Friday for a fourth session in five, bucking a downtrend in
broader Asia as heavyweight financials and power company stocks
advanced.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 17,540.45, as
of 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.42% to
58,812.09. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about
2% each.
Asian peers were trading lower with investors worried about
the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of
recession.
"With U.S. bond yields where they are, one would expect the
Indian market to be more subdued. It looks like investors are
taking headwinds in stride with a risk-on trade still on," said
Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co
in India.
In the financial year ended March 31, the Nifty and the
Sensex rose more than 18% each, even as a spike in crude prices
kept the final quarter subdued.
"We will likely see the hit from inflation to earnings
reports going forward and that is going to be a driver for
markets."
Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty
with a 5% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp
climbed 3.6%. The Nifty Energy index rose
1.6% and was set for a record close.
Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3%. Investors were
awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.
The Nifty Bank index climbed 1.1%. Bandhan Bank
jumped 3.6%, while IDFC First Bank climbed
5%.
HDFC Asset Management advanced 4% after insurer
LIC increased its stake in the company.
