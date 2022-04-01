Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    HDFCAMC   INE127D01025

HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(HDFCAMC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Indian shares edge higher as financials, power companies climb

04/01/2022 | 01:45am EDT
BENGALURU, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Friday for a fourth session in five, bucking a downtrend in broader Asia as heavyweight financials and power company stocks advanced.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 17,540.45, as of 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.42% to 58,812.09. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2% each.

Asian peers were trading lower with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession.

"With U.S. bond yields where they are, one would expect the Indian market to be more subdued. It looks like investors are taking headwinds in stride with a risk-on trade still on," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India.

In the financial year ended March 31, the Nifty and the Sensex rose more than 18% each, even as a spike in crude prices kept the final quarter subdued.

"We will likely see the hit from inflation to earnings reports going forward and that is going to be a driver for markets."

Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty with a 5% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.6%. The Nifty Energy index rose 1.6% and was set for a record close.

Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3%. Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.

The Nifty Bank index climbed 1.1%. Bandhan Bank jumped 3.6%, while IDFC First Bank climbed 5%.

HDFC Asset Management advanced 4% after insurer LIC increased its stake in the company. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANDHAN BANK LIMITED 2.94% 316.3 Delayed Quote.21.65%
FIRST BANK 0.49% 14.22 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED 3.76% 2226.8 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 1.11% 2296.8 End-of-day quote.-6.68%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED 2.06% 39.65 End-of-day quote.-17.99%
IDFC LIMITED -1.12% 61.6 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
NIFTY 50 0.47% 17549.2 Delayed Quote.0.83%
NIFTY BANK 1.36% 36782.9 Delayed Quote.2.40%
NTPC LTD 3.89% 140.25 Delayed Quote.8.52%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 0.18% 216.85 End-of-day quote.6.12%
SENSEX 30 -0.20% 58568.51 Real-time Quote.0.54%
STRIDE, INC. 1.57% 36.33 Delayed Quote.7.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 589 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2022 14 094 M 186 M 186 M
Net cash 2022 27,0 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 458 B 6 031 M 6 031 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 254
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 146,05 INR
Average target price 2 758,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Navneet Munot Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Naozad Sirwalla Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
V. Suresh Babu Head-Operations
Supriya Sapre Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-12.27%6 031
BLACKSTONE INC.-1.67%89 110
KKR & CO. INC.-21.52%35 061
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.57%21 336
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-14.95%16 636
AMUNDI-14.27%14 408