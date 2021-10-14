Analyst Invite: Earnings Call Q2 FY22

|
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
HDFC Bank Limited,
Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com
Zenith House,
Website: www.hdfcbank.com
Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,
Keshavrao Khadye Marg,
Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034
Tel.:022-39760001/0012
October 13, 2021
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India
Dept of Corporate Services
|
Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
The Listing Department
Dalal Street, Fort,
|
Exchange Plaza
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
Sub: Earnings call for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021
Dear Sirs,
In continuation of our intimation dated September 22, 2021 regarding the announcement of financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 ("the financial Results"), we wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 17:00 hours (IST) on October 16, 2021, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.
Conference call‐ Dial in information:
Date
October 16, 2021
Time
17:00 hours (IST)
India/ Universal number
|
+91‐22‐6280 1329 / +91‐22‐7115 8230
International Toll Free numbers
|
USA‐ 18667462133
Singapore‐ 8001012045
UK‐ 08081011573
Hong Kong‐ 800964448
Pre‐registration details (to avoid
https://ccwebcast.com/hdfcbank/
wait time)
An audio replay of the conference call would be available on our website in due course.
This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Yours faithfully
For HDFC Bank Limited
Santosh Haldankar
Senior Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary
