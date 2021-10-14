Log in
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/14 07:25:21 am
1687.4 INR   +2.93%
Analyst Invite: Earnings Call Q2 FY22

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.:022-39760001/0012

October 13, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Dept of Corporate Services

Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

The Listing Department

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 051

Sub: Earnings call for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021

Dear Sirs,

In continuation of our intimation dated September 22, 2021 regarding the announcement of financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 ("the financial Results"), we wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 17:00 hours (IST) on October 16, 2021, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.

Conference call Dial in information:

Date

October 16, 2021

Time

17:00 hours (IST)

India/ Universal number

+91226280 1329 / +91227115 8230

International Toll Free numbers

USA 18667462133

Singapore 8001012045

UK 08081011573

Hong Kong 800964448

Preregistration details (to avoid

https://ccwebcast.com/hdfcbank/

wait time)

An audio replay of the conference call would be available on our website in due course.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Yours faithfully

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Senior Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
