Analyst Invite: Earnings Call Q2 FY22

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.:022-39760001/0012 October 13, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Dept of Corporate Services Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, The Listing Department Dalal Street, Fort, Exchange Plaza Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 051

Sub: Earnings call for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021

Dear Sirs,

In continuation of our intimation dated September 22, 2021 regarding the announcement of financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 ("the financial Results"), we wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 17:00 hours (IST) on October 16, 2021, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.

Conference call‐ Dial in information:

Date October 16, 2021 Time 17:00 hours (IST) India/ Universal number +91‐22‐6280 1329 / +91‐22‐7115 8230 International Toll Free numbers USA‐ 18667462133 Singapore‐ 8001012045 UK‐ 08081011573 Hong Kong‐ 800964448 Pre‐registration details (to avoid https://ccwebcast.com/hdfcbank/ wait time)

An audio replay of the conference call would be available on our website in due course.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Yours faithfully

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Senior Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013