Analyst Invite : Earnings Call Q3 FY22

January 13, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Earnings call for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021

In continuation of our intimation dated December 14, 2021 regarding the announcement of

financial results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 ("the financial results"), we wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 17:00 hours (IST) on January 15, 2022, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.

Conference call‐ Dial in information:

Date January 15, 2022 Time 17:00 hours (IST) India/ Universal number +91‐22‐6280 1329 / +91‐22‐7115 8230 International Toll Free numbers USA‐ 18667462133 Singapore‐ 8001012045 UK‐ 08081011573 Hong Kong‐ 800964448 Pre-registration details (to avoid wait time) https://ccwebcast.com/hdfcbank/

An audio replay of the conference call would be available on our website in due course. This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Yours faithfully

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Senior Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

