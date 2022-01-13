Analyst Invite : Earnings Call Q3 FY22

|
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
HDFC Bank Limited,
Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com
Zenith House,
Website: www.hdfcbank.com
Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,
Keshavrao Khadye Marg,
Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034
Tel.:022-39760001/0012
January 13, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dept of Corporate Services
The Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Earnings call for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021
In continuation of our intimation dated December 14, 2021 regarding the announcement of
financial results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 ("the financial results"), we wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 17:00 hours (IST) on January 15, 2022, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.
Conference call‐ Dial in information:
Date
January 15, 2022
Time
17:00 hours (IST)
India/ Universal number
+91‐22‐6280 1329 / +91‐22‐7115 8230
International Toll Free numbers
USA‐ 18667462133
Singapore‐ 8001012045
UK‐ 08081011573
Hong Kong‐ 800964448
Pre-registration details (to avoid wait time)
https://ccwebcast.com/hdfcbank/
An audio replay of the conference call would be available on our website in due course. This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Yours faithfully
For HDFC Bank Limited
Santosh Haldankar
Senior Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary
Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013
