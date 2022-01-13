Log in
Analyst Invite : Earnings Call Q3 FY22

01/13/2022 | 09:31am EST
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.:022-39760001/0012

January 13, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Earnings call for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021

In continuation of our intimation dated December 14, 2021 regarding the announcement of

financial results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 ("the financial results"), we wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 17:00 hours (IST) on January 15, 2022, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.

Conference call Dial in information:

Date

January 15, 2022

Time

17:00 hours (IST)

India/ Universal number

+91226280 1329 / +91227115 8230

International Toll Free numbers

USA 18667462133

Singapore 8001012045

UK 08081011573

Hong Kong 800964448

Pre-registration details (to avoid wait time)

https://ccwebcast.com/hdfcbank/

An audio replay of the conference call would be available on our website in due course. This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Yours faithfully

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Senior Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

