MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banks drag Indian shares as China tensions, Fed weigh

09/17/2020 | 12:08am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by banking and IT stocks, as China tensions remained in focus, while sentiment was subdued after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to offer further stimulus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.39% to 11,559.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.45% at 39,127.37 by 0349 GMT. Both indexes have risen 1.2% so far this week.

Indian officials said on Wednesday Indian and Chinese border troops had an exchange of gunfire last week just days before a meeting of their foreign ministers.

Sentiment was also dampened as broader Asian markets fell after the Fed pledged to keep interest rates low for a long time but stopped short of offering further on stimulus for the U.S. economy.

In domestic trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 1.01%, while the Nifty IT index fell 0.51%. HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED 2.16% 1093.65 End-of-day quote.-14.03%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -1.13% 370.55 Delayed Quote.-30.47%
SENSEX 30 0.66% 39302.85 Real-time Quote.-4.73%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES -0.88% 2483 Delayed Quote.15.79%
Financials
Sales 2021 869 B 11 832 M 11 832 M
Net income 2021 262 B 3 572 M 3 572 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 6 018 B 81 920 M 81 906 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 69 065
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 093,65 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Executive Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-14.03%80 066
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.78%302 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%243 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.31%219 028
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 932
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.28%138 124
