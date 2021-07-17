Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited held on July 17, 2021

07/17/2021 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.: 022-39760001 / 0012

July 17, 2021

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2 Shenton Way

  • 02-00SGX Centre 1 Singapore 068804

Dear Sir,

Sub: Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank") held on July 17, 2021

We would like to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, approved:

  1. The standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the first quarter (unaudited) ended June 30, 2021. We enclose herewith the aforesaid results, the segment reporting, press release and the report of the Statutory Auditors in this regard.
  2. The issue of standalone Rule 144A/ Reg. S foreign currency denominated Perpetual Debt Instruments as Basel III compliant Additional Tier I capital ("AT1 Bonds") to foreign (global) investors outside India, on an unsecured basis, on a public or a private placement basis, along with a proposed listing of the AT1 Bonds and other related activities in the course of the financial year 2021- 22, subject to market conditions and applicable approvals.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Yours Truly,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

HDFC BANK LIMITED

CIN : L65920MH1994PLC080618

Sandoz House, Shivsagar Estate, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 018.

Website: https://www.hdfcbank.com, Tel.: 022- 6652 1000, Fax: 022- 2496 0739

UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

( in lac)

Quarter ended

Year ended

Particulars

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

30.06.2020

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

(Refer note 4)

1

Interest Earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

3048297

3042359

3037797

12085823

a) Interest / discount on advances / bills

2359273

2381163

2403737

9483454

b) Income on investments

649314

616633

559764

2321427

c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter bank funds

30283

31487

62648

234125

d) Others

9427

13076

11648

46817

2

Other Income

628850

759391

407531

2520489

3

Total Income (1)+(2)

3677147

3801750

3445328

14606312

4

Interest Expended

1347401

1330344

1471255

5597866

5

Operating Expenses (i)+(ii)

816043

918129

691146

3272262

i) Employees cost

276558

267885

251344

1036479

ii) Other operating expenses

539485

650244

439802

2235783

6

Total Expenditure (4)+(5) (excluding Provisions and Contingencies)

2163444

2248473

2162401

8870128

7

Operating Profit before Provisions and Contingencies (3)-(6)

1513703

1553277

1282927

5736184

8

Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies

483084

469370

389152

1570285

9

Exceptional Items

-

-

-

-

10

Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities before tax (7)-(8)-(9)

1030619

1083907

893775

4165899

11

Tax Expense

257655

265256

227913

1054246

12

Net Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities after tax (10)-(11)

772964

818651

665862

3111653

13

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

-

-

-

-

14

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (12)-(13)

772964

818651

665862

3111653

15

Paid up equity share capital (Face Value of 1/- each)

55267

55128

54903

55128

16

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

20316953

17

Analytical Ratios

(i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(ii) Capital Adequacy Ratio

19.1%

18.8%

18.9%

18.8%

(iii) Earnings per share (EPS) ( ) (Face Value of 1/- each)

14.0

14.9

12.1

56.6

(a) Basic EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - not

annualized

(b) Diluted EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - not

13.9

14.7

12.1

56.3

annualized

(iv) NPA Ratios

1508600

(a) Gross NPAs

1709851

1508600

1377346

(b) Net NPAs

548580

455482

327996

455482

(c) % of Gross NPAs to Gross Advances

1.47%

1.32%

1.36%

1.32%

(d) % of Net NPAs to Net Advances

0.48%

0.40%

0.33%

0.40%

(v) Return on assets (average) - not annualized

0.45%

0.50%

0.44%

1.97%

Regd. Office : HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400013.

Segment information in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 - Segment Reporting of the operating segments of the Bank is as under:

( in lac)

Quarter ended

Year ended

Particulars

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

30.06.2020

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

(Refer note 4)

  • Segment Revenue

a)

Treasury

864433

803574

800126

3233767

b)

Retail Banking

2697467

2761274

2710162

11021021

c)

Wholesale Banking

1440699

1472812

1418359

5715430

d)

Other Banking Operations

486344

554367

389683

1993753

e)

Unallocated

-

3082

-

3082

Total

5488943

5595109

5318330

21967053

Less: Inter Segment Revenue

1811796

1793359

1873002

7360741

Income from Operations

3677147

3801750

3445328

14606312

  • Segment Results

a)

Treasury

270743

243236

250517

903050

b)

Retail Banking

109036

419239

222005

1057480

c)

Wholesale Banking

535672

446455

364445

1743754

d)

Other Banking Operations

152858

11539

97376

620714

e)

Unallocated

(37690)

(36562)

(40568)

(159099)

Total Profit Before Tax

1030619

1083907

893775

4165899

  • Segment Assets

a)

Treasury

50692647

51964174

46153925

51964174

b)

Retail Banking

52627989

52199722

46899518

52199722

c)

Wholesale Banking

64890618

62873157

54979292

62873157

d)

Other Banking Operations

6270073

6711608

5664473

6711608

e)

Unallocated

912781

938391

813123

938391

Total

175394108

174687052

154510331

174687052

  • Segment Liabilities

a)

Treasury

7646558

7627660

7798899

7627660

b)

Retail Banking

113146545

109621782

96820706

109621782

c)

Wholesale Banking

30827241

33811531

29166649

33811531

d)

Other Banking Operations

491736

585765

523185

585765

e)

Unallocated

2033234

2668233

2405425

2668233

Total

154145314

154314971

136714864

154314971

  • Capital Employed
    (Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)

a)

Treasury

43046089

44336514

38355026

44336514

b)

Retail Banking

(60518556)

(57422060)

(49921188)

(57422060)

c)

Wholesale Banking

34063377

29061626

25812643

29061626

d)

Other Banking Operations

5778337

6125843

5141288

6125843

e)

Unallocated

(1120453)

(1729842)

(1592302)

(1729842)

Total

21248794

20372081

17795467

20372081

Business Segments have been identified and reported taking into account the target customer profile, the nature of products and services, the differing risks and returns, the organisation structure, the internal business reporting system and the guidelines prescribed by the RBI.

Notes :

  • Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at June 30, 2021 is given below:

( in lac)

Particulars

As at

As at

As at

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

31.03.2021

CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

55267

54903

55128

Capital

Reserves and Surplus

21193527

17740564

20316953

Deposits

134582934

118938729

133506022

Borrowings

13127502

11638900

13548733

Other Liabilities and Provisions

6434878

6137235

7260216

Total

175394108

154510331

174687052

ASSETS

10462511

9662537

9734073

Cash and Balances with Reserve Bank of India

Balances with Banks and Money at Call and Short notice

1535458

1301793

2212966

Investments

43613164

37935041

44372829

Advances

114765164

100329886

113283663

Fixed Assets

500538

446411

490932

Other Assets

4517273

4834663

4592589

Total

175394108

154510331

174687052

  • The above financial results have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 17, 2021. The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 have been subjected to a "Limited Review" by the statutory auditors of the Bank. The report thereon is unmodified.
  • The Bank has applied its significant accounting policies in the preparation of these financial results that are consistent with those followed in the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021.
  • The figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the financial year 2020-21 and the published year to date figures upto December 31, 2020.
  • The Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 18, 2021 recommended a dividend of 6.50 per equity share of face value of 1 each out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2021, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank at its ensuing Annual General Meeting. Effect of the proposed dividend has been reckoned in determining capital funds in the computation of capital adequacy ratio as at June 30, 2021.
  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bank allotted 1,39,42,616 shares pursuant to the exercise of options under the approved employee stock option schemes.
  • Consequent to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government announced a lockdown in March 2020. Subsequently, the national lockdown was lifted by the government, but regional lockdowns continue to be implemented in areas with a significant number of COVID-19 cases. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, India experienced a "second wave" of COVID-19, including a significant surge of COVID-19 cases following the discovery of mutant coronavirus variants in the country.
    The impact of COVID-19, including changes in customer behaviour and pandemic fears, as well as restrictions on business and individual activities, has led to significant volatility in global and Indian financial markets and a significant decrease in global and local economic activities. The disruptions following the outbreak, have led to a decrease in loan originations, the sale of third party products, the use of credit and debit cards by customers and the efficiency in collection efforts. This may lead to a continued rise in the number of customer defaults and consequently an increase in provisions thereagainst. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the Bank's results will depend on ongoing as well as future developments, which are highly uncertain, including, among other things, any new information concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government-mandated or elected by us.
  • Details of resolution plan implemented under the Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related Stress as per RBI circular dated August 6, 2020 (Resolution Framework 1.0) are given below:

in crore except number of accounts

(A) Number

of (B) Exposure to (C)

Of

(B), (D)

Additional (E) Increase

in

accounts

where accounts

aggregate

funding

provisions

on

resolution plan mentioned at (A) amount of

debt sanctioned,

if account

of

the

Type of Borrower

has

been before

that

was any,

including implementation

implemented

implementation

converted

into between

of the resolution

under

this of the plan

other securities invocation

of

window

the

plan

and

implementation

Personal Loans

287507

5457.35

-

-

545.74

Corporate persons

1510

1735.30

-

-

318.62

Of which, MSMEs

64

27.08

-

-

2.71

Others

47090

607.92

-

-

60.79

Total

336107

7800.57

-

-

925.15

There were 33 borrower accounts having an aggregate exposure of 10.64 crore to the Bank, where resolution plans had been implemented and now modified under RBI's Resolution Framework 2.0 dated May 5, 2021.

  • Other income relates to income (including commission) from non-fund based banking activities, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, profit and loss (including revaluation) from investments, dividends from subsidiaries and recoveries from accounts previously written off.
  1. Figures of the previous periods have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary to conform to current period's classification.
  2. 10 lac = 1 million
    10 million = 1 crore

SASHIDHAR

Digitally signed by SASHIDHAR

JAGDISHAN

JAGDISHAN

Date: 2021.07.17 12:26:25 +05'30'

Place : Mumbai

Sashidhar Jagdishan

Date : July 17, 2021

Managing Director

HDFC BANK LIMITED

CIN : L65920MH1994PLC080618

Sandoz House, Shivsagar Estate, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 018.

Website: https://www.hdfcbank.com, Tel.: 022- 6652 1000, Fax: 022- 2496 0739

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

in lacs)

Quarter ended

Year ended

Particulars

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

30.06.2020

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

(Refer note 4)

1

Interest Earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

3225376

3260692

3235161

12855240

a) Interest / discount on advances / bills

2528096

2589859

2597800

10229913

b) Income on investments

647645

618183

559941

2321162

c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter bank funds

32066

33169

64158

241430

d) Others

17569

19481

13262

62735

2

Other Income

667987

830257

434698

2733288

3

Total Income (1)+(2)

3893363

4090949

3669859

15588528

4

Interest Expended

1421850

1408324

1560849

5924759

5

Operating Expenses (i)+(ii)

870689

980792

740608

3500126

i) Employees cost

364374

357054

330100

1367667

ii) Other operating expenses

506315

623738

410508

2132459

6

Total Expenditure (4)+(5) (excluding Provisions and Contingencies)

2292539

2389116

2301457

9424885

7

Operating Profit before Provisions and Contingencies (3)-(6)

1600824

1701833

1368402

6163643

8

Provisions (Other than tax) and Contingencies

536633

575260

434451

1884029

9

Exceptional Items

-

-

-

-

10

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities before tax (7)-(8)-(9)

1064191

1126573

933951

4279614

11

Tax Expense

270163

282140

239863

1093937

12

Net Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities after tax (10)-(11)

794028

844433

694088

3185677

13

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

-

-

-

-

14

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (12)-(13)

794028

844433

694088

3185677

15

Less: Share of minority shareholders

1819

1055

1364

2356

16

Consolidated Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (14)-(15)

792209

843378

692724

3183321

17

Paid up equity share capital (Face Value of 1/- each)

55267

55128

54903

55128

18

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

20925890

19

Analytical Ratios

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India

(ii) Earnings per share (EPS) ( ) (Face Value of 1/- each)

(a) Basic EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - not

14.4

15.3

12.6

57.9

annualized

(b) Diluted EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - not

14.3

15.2

12.6

57.6

annualized

Regd. Office : HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400013.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 12:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
08:37aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC..
PU
05:27aHDFC BANK : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter ended June 3..
PU
02:37aHDFC BANK : adjudged Best for wealth transfer - succession planning in India 202..
PU
07/16Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
07/16Ant-backed Paytm targets $2.2 bln Indian IPO in booming e-payment market
RE
07/16Icici securities, hdfc bank, link intime among lead book-running managers for..
RE
07/15Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
07/15HDFC BANK : named 'Best Bank in India' at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021
PU
07/15ALPHABET : Google expands India cloud services with new infrastructure push
RE
07/13Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 033 B 13 849 M 13 849 M
Net income 2022 365 B 4 896 M 4 896 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 8 414 B 113 B 113 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 120 093
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 1 522,35 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Chairman
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer
Santosh Haldankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED5.99%112 930
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.11%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.26%202 066