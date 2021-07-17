General Announcement::Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited held on July 17, 2021
07/17/2021 | 08:37am EDT
July 17, 2021
Sub: Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank") held on July 17, 2021
We would like to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, approved:
The standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the first quarter (unaudited) ended June 30, 2021. We enclose herewith the aforesaid results, the segment reporting, press release and the report of the Statutory Auditors in this regard.
The issue of standalone Rule 144A/ Reg. S foreign currency denominated Perpetual Debt Instruments as Basel III compliant Additional Tier I capital ("AT1 Bonds") to foreign (global) investors outside India, on an unsecured basis, on a public or a private placement basis, along with a proposed listing of the AT1 Bonds and other related activities in the course of the financial year 2021- 22, subject to market conditions and applicable approvals.
Kindly take the same on your records.
UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
( in lac)
Quarter ended
Year ended
Particulars
30.06.2021
31.03.2021
30.06.2020
31.03.2021
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
(Refer note 4)
1
Interest Earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
3048297
3042359
3037797
12085823
a) Interest / discount on advances / bills
2359273
2381163
2403737
9483454
b) Income on investments
649314
616633
559764
2321427
c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other inter bank funds
30283
31487
62648
234125
d) Others
9427
13076
11648
46817
2
Other Income
628850
759391
407531
2520489
3
Total Income (1)+(2)
3677147
3801750
3445328
14606312
4
Interest Expended
1347401
1330344
1471255
5597866
5
Operating Expenses (i)+(ii)
816043
918129
691146
3272262
i) Employees cost
276558
267885
251344
1036479
ii) Other operating expenses
539485
650244
439802
2235783
6
Total Expenditure (4)+(5) (excluding Provisions and Contingencies)
2163444
2248473
2162401
8870128
7
Operating Profit before Provisions and Contingencies (3)-(6)
1513703
1553277
1282927
5736184
8
Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies
483084
469370
389152
1570285
9
Exceptional Items
-
-
-
-
10
Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities before tax (7)-(8)-(9)
1030619
1083907
893775
4165899
11
Tax Expense
257655
265256
227913
1054246
12
Net Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities after tax (10)-(11)
772964
818651
665862
3111653
13
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
-
-
-
-
14
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (12)-(13)
772964
818651
665862
3111653
15
Paid up equity share capital (Face Value of 1/- each)
55267
55128
54903
55128
16
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
20316953
17
Analytical Ratios
(i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(ii) Capital Adequacy Ratio
19.1%
18.8%
18.9%
18.8%
(iii) Earnings per share (EPS) ( ) (Face Value of 1/- each)
14.0
14.9
12.1
56.6
(a) Basic EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - not
annualized
(b) Diluted EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - not
13.9
14.7
12.1
56.3
annualized
(iv) NPA Ratios
1508600
(a) Gross NPAs
1709851
1508600
1377346
(b) Net NPAs
548580
455482
327996
455482
(c) % of Gross NPAs to Gross Advances
1.47%
1.32%
1.36%
1.32%
(d) % of Net NPAs to Net Advances
0.48%
0.40%
0.33%
0.40%
(v) Return on assets (average) - not annualized
0.45%
0.50%
0.44%
1.97%
Segment information in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 - Segment Reporting of the operating segments of the Bank is as under:
( in lac)
Quarter ended
Year ended
Particulars
30.06.2021
31.03.2021
30.06.2020
31.03.2021
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
(Refer note 4)
Segment Revenue
a)
Treasury
864433
803574
800126
3233767
b)
Retail Banking
2697467
2761274
2710162
11021021
c)
Wholesale Banking
1440699
1472812
1418359
5715430
d)
Other Banking Operations
486344
554367
389683
1993753
e)
Unallocated
-
3082
-
3082
Total
5488943
5595109
5318330
21967053
Less: Inter Segment Revenue
1811796
1793359
1873002
7360741
Income from Operations
3677147
3801750
3445328
14606312
Segment Results
a)
Treasury
270743
243236
250517
903050
b)
Retail Banking
109036
419239
222005
1057480
c)
Wholesale Banking
535672
446455
364445
1743754
d)
Other Banking Operations
152858
11539
97376
620714
e)
Unallocated
(37690)
(36562)
(40568)
(159099)
Total Profit Before Tax
1030619
1083907
893775
4165899
Segment Assets
a)
Treasury
50692647
51964174
46153925
51964174
b)
Retail Banking
52627989
52199722
46899518
52199722
c)
Wholesale Banking
64890618
62873157
54979292
62873157
d)
Other Banking Operations
6270073
6711608
5664473
6711608
e)
Unallocated
912781
938391
813123
938391
Total
175394108
174687052
154510331
174687052
Segment Liabilities
a)
Treasury
7646558
7627660
7798899
7627660
b)
Retail Banking
113146545
109621782
96820706
109621782
c)
Wholesale Banking
30827241
33811531
29166649
33811531
d)
Other Banking Operations
491736
585765
523185
585765
e)
Unallocated
2033234
2668233
2405425
2668233
Total
154145314
154314971
136714864
154314971
Capital Employed
(Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)
a)
Treasury
43046089
44336514
38355026
44336514
b)
Retail Banking
(60518556)
(57422060)
(49921188)
(57422060)
c)
Wholesale Banking
34063377
29061626
25812643
29061626
d)
Other Banking Operations
5778337
6125843
5141288
6125843
e)
Unallocated
(1120453)
(1729842)
(1592302)
(1729842)
Total
21248794
20372081
17795467
20372081
Business Segments have been identified and reported taking into account the target customer profile, the nature of products and services, the differing risks and returns, the organisation structure, the internal business reporting system and the guidelines prescribed by the RBI.
Notes :
Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at June 30, 2021 is given below:
( in lac)
Particulars
As at
As at
As at
30.06.2021
30.06.2020
31.03.2021
CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
55267
54903
55128
Capital
Reserves and Surplus
21193527
17740564
20316953
Deposits
134582934
118938729
133506022
Borrowings
13127502
11638900
13548733
Other Liabilities and Provisions
6434878
6137235
7260216
Total
175394108
154510331
174687052
ASSETS
10462511
9662537
9734073
Cash and Balances with Reserve Bank of India
Balances with Banks and Money at Call and Short notice
1535458
1301793
2212966
Investments
43613164
37935041
44372829
Advances
114765164
100329886
113283663
Fixed Assets
500538
446411
490932
Other Assets
4517273
4834663
4592589
Total
175394108
154510331
174687052
The above financial results have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 17, 2021. The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 have been subjected to a "Limited Review" by the statutory auditors of the Bank. The report thereon is unmodified.
The Bank has applied its significant accounting policies in the preparation of these financial results that are consistent with those followed in the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021.
The figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the financial year 2020-21 and the published year to date figures upto December 31, 2020.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 18, 2021 recommended a dividend of 6.50 per equity share of face value of 1 each out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2021, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank at its ensuing Annual General Meeting. Effect of the proposed dividend has been reckoned in determining capital funds in the computation of capital adequacy ratio as at June 30, 2021.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bank allotted 1,39,42,616 shares pursuant to the exercise of options under the approved employee stock option schemes.
Consequent to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government announced a lockdown in March 2020. Subsequently, the national lockdown was lifted by the government, but regional lockdowns continue to be implemented in areas with a significant number of COVID-19 cases. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, India experienced a "second wave" of COVID-19, including a significant surge of COVID-19 cases following the discovery of mutant coronavirus variants in the country.
The impact of COVID-19, including changes in customer behaviour and pandemic fears, as well as restrictions on business and individual activities, has led to significant volatility in global and Indian financial markets and a significant decrease in global and local economic activities. The disruptions following the outbreak, have led to a decrease in loan originations, the sale of third party products, the use of credit and debit cards by customers and the efficiency in collection efforts. This may lead to a continued rise in the number of customer defaults and consequently an increase in provisions thereagainst. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the Bank's results will depend on ongoing as well as future developments, which are highly uncertain, including, among other things, any new information concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government-mandated or elected by us.
Details of resolution plan implemented under the Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related Stress as per RBI circular dated August 6, 2020 (Resolution Framework 1.0) are given below:
in crore except number of accounts
(A) Number
of (B) Exposure to (C)
Of
(B), (D)
Additional (E) Increase
in
accounts
where accounts
aggregate
funding
provisions
on
resolution plan mentioned at (A) amount of
debt sanctioned,
if account
of
the
Type of Borrower
has
been before
that
was any,
including implementation
implemented
implementation
converted
into between
of the resolution
under
this of the plan
other securities invocation
of
window
the
plan
and
implementation
Personal Loans
287507
5457.35
-
-
545.74
Corporate persons
1510
1735.30
-
-
318.62
Of which, MSMEs
64
27.08
-
-
2.71
Others
47090
607.92
-
-
60.79
Total
336107
7800.57
-
-
925.15
There were 33 borrower accounts having an aggregate exposure of 10.64 crore to the Bank, where resolution plans had been implemented and now modified under RBI's Resolution Framework 2.0 dated May 5, 2021.
Other income relates to income (including commission) from non-fund based banking activities, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, profit and loss (including revaluation) from investments, dividends from subsidiaries and recoveries from accounts previously written off.
Figures of the previous periods have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary to conform to current period's classification.