General Announcement::Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited held on July 17, 2021

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.: 022-39760001 / 0012

July 17, 2021

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2 Shenton Way

02-00 SGX Centre 1 Singapore 068804

Dear Sir,

Sub: Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank") held on July 17, 2021

We would like to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, approved:

The standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the first quarter (unaudited) ended June 30, 2021. We enclose herewith the aforesaid results, the segment reporting, press release and the report of the Statutory Auditors in this regard. The issue of standalone Rule 144A/ Reg. S foreign currency denominated Perpetual Debt Instruments as Basel III compliant Additional Tier I capital ("AT1 Bonds") to foreign (global) investors outside India, on an unsecured basis, on a public or a private placement basis, along with a proposed listing of the AT1 Bonds and other related activities in the course of the financial year 2021- 22, subject to market conditions and applicable approvals.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Yours Truly,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary