HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
HDB Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against HDFC Bank Limited

09/21/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investor that purchased or acquired the securities of HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC" or the "Company") (NYSE: HDB) between July 31, 2019, and July 10, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased HDFC securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit HDFC Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HDFC Bank had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Bank maintained improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operations; (iii) accordingly, earnings generated from the Bank's vehicle-financing operations were unsustainable; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial condition and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 13, 2020, during pre-market hours, The Economic Times published an article titled "HDFC Bank probes lending practices at vehicle unit." That article reported that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head."

On this news, HDFC Bank's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.37 per share, or 2.83%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased HDFC securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/hdfcbanklimited-hdfc-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-309/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.



