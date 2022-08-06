HDFC Bank : Amalgamation/Merger

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 August 06, 2022 Tel.:022-39760001/0012 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500180 Scrip Symbol: HDFCBANK

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Filing of Joint Company Scheme Application with National Company law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") in relation to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, wholly-ownedsubsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited"), with and into HDFC Limited and (ii) HDFC Limited with and into HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank" or "Bank")

This is in connection with our letter dated April 4, 2022, informing about the decision taken by the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank approving the Scheme under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and other rules and regulations framed thereunder, subject to receipt of various statutory and regulatory approvals.

We wish to inform you that the Bank has today i.e. on August 06, 2022, e-filed a Joint Company Scheme Application in relation to the Scheme with the Hon'ble NCLT, along with HDFC Investments Limited, HDFC Holdings Limited and HDFC Limited (and the physical filing of the said Joint Company Scheme Application with the NCLT shall be made in the due course).

The Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter alia including approvals from the NCLT, Competition Commission of India and the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies involved in the Scheme as may be required.

We request you to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013