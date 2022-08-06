Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
1427.05 INR   -0.34%
04:24aHDFC BANK : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
08/05Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
08/05India bond yields rise as RBI hikes rate by 50 bps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Amalgamation/Merger

08/06/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

August 06, 2022

Tel.:022-39760001/0012

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500180

Scrip Symbol: HDFCBANK

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Filing of Joint Company Scheme Application with National Company law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") in relation to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, wholly-ownedsubsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited"), with and into HDFC Limited and (ii) HDFC Limited with and into HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank" or "Bank")

This is in connection with our letter dated April 4, 2022, informing about the decision taken by the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank approving the Scheme under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and other rules and regulations framed thereunder, subject to receipt of various statutory and regulatory approvals.

We wish to inform you that the Bank has today i.e. on August 06, 2022, e-filed a Joint Company Scheme Application in relation to the Scheme with the Hon'ble NCLT, along with HDFC Investments Limited, HDFC Holdings Limited and HDFC Limited (and the physical filing of the said Joint Company Scheme Application with the NCLT shall be made in the due course).

The Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter alia including approvals from the NCLT, Competition Commission of India and the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies involved in the Scheme as may be required.

We request you to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
04:24aHDFC BANK : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
08/05Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
08/05India bond yields rise as RBI hikes rate by 50 bps
RE
08/04Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/04Indian bond yields tad lower tracking oil, RBI policy awaited
RE
08/03Indian rupee set to trade near historic low in coming three months - Reuters Poll
RE
08/03Indian rupee weakens after four days of gains on record trade deficit
RE
08/03Indian rupee weakens after four days of gains on record trade deficit
RE
08/02HDFC BANK : Parivartan signs MoU with IISc Bangalore
PU
07/29HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 174 B 14 783 M 14 783 M
Net income 2023 434 B 5 472 M 5 472 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 7 931 B 99 901 M 99 901 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 152 511
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 427,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-3.54%99 901
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%339 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.93%272 877
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 374
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%165 984
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 567