Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
1611.15 INR   +5.67%
04:32aHdfc Bank : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
11/11Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Friday Trading as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
11/11Indian Indices Close in Green; HDFC Twins Top Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Amalgamation/Merger

11/12/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.:022-39760001/0012

November 12, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500180

Scrip Symbol: HDFCBANK

Dear Sirs/ Madam,

Sub: Update on Regulatory Approvals - Receipt of approval from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ("PFRDA") for change in shareholding of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, ("HDFC Life"), associate of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited"), sponsor of HDFC Pension Management Company Limited ("HDFC Pension"), a wholly- owned subsidiary of HDFC Life, on account of proposed composite scheme of Amalgamation ("Scheme") for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, wholly-ownedsubsidiaries of HDFC Limited, with and into HDFC Limited; and (ii) HDFC Limited with and into HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank")

This is in connection with our letter dated April 4, 2022, informing about the decision taken by the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank approving the Scheme under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Companies Act"), the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and other rules and regulations framed thereunder, subject to receipt of various statutory and regulatory approvals.

We also refer to our earlier letters, wherein we had informed you about receipt of no-objection/ approval letters including from stock exchanges, Reserve Bank of India, SEBI, PFRDA and Competition Commission of India.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that PFRDA vide its letter dated November 11, 2022 to HDFC Life, has granted its approval for proposed change in shareholding of HDFC Life, sponsor of HDFC Pension due to proposed amalgamation i.e. change in promoter from HDFC Limited to HDFC Bank, in terms of Regulation 12(j) of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Pension Fund) Regulations, 2015 and subsequent amendement thereto subject to the conditions prescribed.

The Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter alia including approvals from the NCLT and the respective equity shareholders of the Bank and other companies involved in the Scheme as may be required.

We request you to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For HDFC Bank Limited

SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR

Digitally signed by SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR

Date: 2022.11.12 14:11:09 +05'30'

Santosh Haldankar

Senior Vice President (Legal) and Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 09:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
04:32aHdfc Bank : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
11/11Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Friday Trading as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
11/11Indian Indices Close in Green; HDFC Twins Top Gains
MT
11/11India 10-year bond yields likely already peaked - strategists
RE
11/10Hdfc Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/10Asian ADRs Soar in Thursday Trading Following US Inflation Data
MT
11/10Indian Indices End in Red for Second Consecutive Day; Tata Motors Drops 5%
MT
11/10Indian bank stocks' record rally to continue as balance sheets strengthen
RE
11/07Asian ADRs Edge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
11/07Asia ESG Funds Reach $400 Billion, Shift Rapidly Underweight China, BofA Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 178 B 14 620 M 14 620 M
Net income 2023 439 B 5 443 M 5 443 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 8 981 B 111 B 111 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 152 511
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 611,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED8.91%111 463
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.70%396 863
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%308 142
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.09%198 747
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.90%181 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.70%148 073