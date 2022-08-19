Log in
HDFC BANK : Bank on Wheels van to take banking to remote villages
PU
08/15Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/12Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy posts record profit
RE
HDFC Bank : Bank on Wheels van to take banking to remote villages

08/19/2022 | 09:34am EDT
  • As part of Rural Banking business, 'Bank on Wheels' to offer 21 banking products, services in remote villages, located 25-40 km from nearest branch

  • Van will visit remote villages in and around Palghar district

Palghar (Maharashtra), 18th August, 2022: HDFC Bank today unveiled its state-of-the art 'Bank on Wheels' van, to take banking services to unbanked villages.

As part of the Bank's newly carved Rural Banking business, the 'Bank on Wheels' van will visit remote villages located 25 - 40 km from the nearest branch, to further financial inclusion.

This initiative is part of a pilot project to offer banking services in unbanked and underbanked locations, in an around the Palghar district.

Customers can access 21 banking products as well as services. The van will be operational at each location for a specific period and will cover 3 villages in a day. Further, the van will visit each village twice a week.

At a function organised in Palghar district headquarters, the van was flagged off by Shri G. M. Bodke, District Collector, Palghar in the presence of Mr Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank, and other senior bank officials.

"We are pleased to take banking to people's doorstep with the launch of Bank on Wheels van," says Mr Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank. "At Rural Banking business, we are taking various steps to improve access to banking in remote areas of the country. This van is part of the pilot project and more such vans are planned to be rolled out in various states. There is enormous opportunity to serve people living in semi urban and rural areas. Manned by a bank staff, this van offers nearly all services that are offered in an HDFC Bank branch, including ATM, Cash Deposit Machine and exclusive product range customised for rural banking customers."

Products and services accessible using the van:

Products

Services

Saving Account

Cash Withdrawal

Farmers Account

Cash Deposit

Current Account

Passbook Update

Fixed Deposit

Cheque Deposit

Kisan Gold Card

Aadhaar Linking with Bank Account

Gold Loan

Account Nomination

Tractor Loan

Banking Queries

Car Loan

Mobile Banking

Home Loan

Digital Banking with UPI

Two-Wheeler Loan

Financial Literacy

Dukandaar Express Overdraft

About HDFC BANK

For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Rohit Panchal
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.
Mobile: 9664225963

Rohit.panchal@hdfcbank.com

Madhu Chhibber
Head - Corporate Communications
HDFC Bank Limited
​​​​​​​Mobile: 9833775515

Email: madhu.chhibber@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
