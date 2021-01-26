Log in
HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
HDFC Bank : Branch in Nagaon, Assam wins NABARD Award for Best Performance in Microfinance

01/26/2021
NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Branch in Nagaon, Assam wins NABARD Award for

Best Performance in Microfinance

Guwahati (Assam), January 22, 2021: HDFC Bank's Nagaon Branch in Nagaon district has been adjudged the Best Performing Branch in Microfinance (Joint Liability Group (JLG) financing) in the state among private sector banks by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

At a function organized in the city, the Chief Minister of Assam, Hon'ble Shri Sarbananda Sonowal presented the award to Mr. Naba Kumar Deka, Relationship Manager - SLI, HDFC Bank in the presence of senior bank officials Mr. Bani Kanta Borah, Regional Business Head - Northeast, SLI and Ms. Minoo Biswas, Zonal Head - SLI, HDFC Bank.

NABARD has been at the forefront of promoting microfinance and through the award it recognizes the banks' endeavour in formation of Self Help Groups (SHG) and Joint Liability Groups (JLG). HDFC Bank has been working with SHGs and JLGs through its Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI) to contribute meaningfully to the lives of people living at the bottom of the pyramid.

SLI is aimed at financial & social empowerment of people by providing them financial inclusion, financial literacy and skill building. The bank provides its SLI customers Market Linkage, Credit Support, Training & Capacity 1.9 lakh households in the state. Nationally, HDFC Bank has reached out to over 11 million households, thus impacting over 40 million people, which is approximately 3 - 4% of India's population.

At present, HDFC Bank has 80 branches and over 130 ATMs in the state. At a national level, HDFC Bank has 50 per cent of its branches in semi-urban and rural areas and is continuously extending its reach in the hinterland in its endeavour to support inclusive growth. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had a nationwide distribution network with 5,485 branches and 14,533 ATMs in 2,866 cities/towns.

About HDFC BANK

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Rajiv Banerjee

VP and Vertical Head - Corporate Communications HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91 - 22 - 6652 1307 (D) / 6652 1000 (B)

Mobile: 09920454102 rajivshiv.banerjee@hdfcbank.com Twitter: @RajivHDFCBank

