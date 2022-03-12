HDFC Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.: 022 - 3976 0001 / 0012 March 12, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept. of Corporate Services Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code - 500180 Symbol - HDFCBANK

Sub: Update to our previous intimation dated August 18, 2021, ("Previous Intimation") under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our Previous Intimation wherein we had informed of RBI lifting the restrictions on sourcing of new credit cards by HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank").

As a further update to the above, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated March 11, 2022 has lifted the restrictions on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 program. The members of the Board of Directors have taken note of said RBI letter.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

