HDFC Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
HDFC Bank Limited,
Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com
Zenith House,
Website: www.hdfcbank.com
Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,
Keshavrao Khadye Marg,
Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034
Tel.: 022 - 3976 0001 / 0012
March 12, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dept. of Corporate Services
Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400051
Scrip Code - 500180
Symbol - HDFCBANK
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Update to our previous intimation dated August 18, 2021, ("Previous Intimation") under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We refer to our Previous Intimation wherein we had informed of RBI lifting the restrictions on sourcing of new credit cards by HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank").
As a further update to the above, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated March 11, 2022 has lifted the restrictions on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 program. The members of the Board of Directors have taken note of said RBI letter.
This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Thanking you,
Yours Truly,
For HDFC Bank Limited
SANTOSH GURUDAS Digitally signed by SANTOSH
HALDANKAR
GURUDAS HALDANKAR
Date: 2022.03.12 14:16:47 +05'30'
Santosh Haldankar
Sr. Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary
Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013
Disclaimer
HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 09:53:03 UTC.