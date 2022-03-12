Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:16:31 am
1396.8 INR   +0.29%
03/11Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/10Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/10TRANSCRIPT : HDFC Bank Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

03/12/2022 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.: 022 - 3976 0001 / 0012

March 12, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept. of Corporate Services

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code - 500180

Symbol - HDFCBANK

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Update to our previous intimation dated August 18, 2021, ("Previous Intimation") under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our Previous Intimation wherein we had informed of RBI lifting the restrictions on sourcing of new credit cards by HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank").

As a further update to the above, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated March 11, 2022 has lifted the restrictions on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 program. The members of the Board of Directors have taken note of said RBI letter.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For HDFC Bank Limited

SANTOSH GURUDAS Digitally signed by SANTOSH

HALDANKAR

GURUDAS HALDANKAR

Date: 2022.03.12 14:16:47 +05'30'

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 09:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
03/11Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/10Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/10TRANSCRIPT : HDFC Bank Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/09Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/08HDFC BANK : ranks No. 1 in Super Affluent category at Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth..
PU
03/08Analysis-Ukraine crisis could disrupt India's spending plans, economic recovery
RE
03/07Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
03/07HDFC BANK : Parivartan to train 6,900 Goa youth in healthcare with Wipro GE Healthcare & U..
PU
03/04Asian ADRs Fall Sharply in Friday Trading
MT
03/03HDFC BANK : NSE IFSC and HDFC Bank unlock investing opportunities in Global Stocks for Ind..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 028 B 13 415 M 13 415 M
Net income 2022 372 B 4 847 M 4 847 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 7 745 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 134 412
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 396,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-5.58%101 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.73%380 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.35%325 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%246 847
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.02%184 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 776