    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
HDFC Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

04/03/2022 | 08:44am EDT
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.: 022 - 3976 0000

April 3, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn.: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn.: Head - Listing

DCS Listing Department

Sub: Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information in terms of Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, we would like to intimate the following:

1) The Bank's advances aggregated to approximately 13,690 billion as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 20.9% over 11,328 billion as of March 31, 2021 and a growth of

around 8.6% over 12,609 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As per the Bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 15.0% over March 31, 2021 and around 5.0% over December 31, 2021; commercial & rural banking

loans grew by around 30.5% over March 31, 2021 and around 10.0% over December 31,

2021; and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 17.5% over March 31, 2021

and around 11.5% over December 31, 2021.

  • 2) The Bank's deposits aggregated to approximately 15,590 billion as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 16.8% over 13,351 billion as of March 31, 2021 and a growth of around 7.8% over 14,459 billion as of December 31, 2021.

    Retail deposits grew by around 18.5% over March 31, 2021 and around 6.0% over December 31, 2021; wholesale deposits grew by around 10.0% over March 31, 2021 and around 17.0% over December 31, 2021.

  • 3) The Bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately 7,510 billion as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 22.0% over 6,157 billion as of March 31, 2021 and a growth of around 10.2% over 6,812 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Bank's CASA ratio stood at around 48% as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 46.1% as of March 31, 2021 and 47.1% as of December 31, 2021.

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

4) During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Bank purchased loans aggregating 81.17 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.

5) We added 563 branches during the current quarter, bringing the branch network to 6,342 branches as at March 31, 2022, as against 5,779 branches as at December 31, 2021 and 5,608 branches as at March 31, 2021.

The above information is subject to an audit by the statutory auditors of the Bank.

We request you to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Senior Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 12:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
