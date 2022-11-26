HDFC Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.: 022-39760001 / 0012 November 26, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code : 500180 Scrip Symbol : HDFCBANK

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulations 30 and 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Ref: Declaration of voting results in respect of resolution passed at the meeting of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank") convened on November 25, 2022, pursuant to the order dated October 14, 2022 passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench("NCLT"); and

Declaration of Voting Results pursuant to Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL1/CIR/P/2021/0000000665 dated November 23, 2021 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI Circular") in respect of the resolution passed by the public shareholders of the Bank.

This is in connection with our letter dated October 14, 2022 informing that the NCLT convened meeting of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) ("NCLT Convened Meeting") of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST and subsequently vide our letter dated October 17, 2022, we had also submitted a copy of the notice of the said meeting along with the explanatory statement and other annexures.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the NCLT Convened Meeting was held on November 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST through video conference for considering and approving the composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, with and into the Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and (ii) HDFC Limited with and into the Bank, and their respective shareholders and creditors, under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and other rules and regulations framed thereunder.

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, Mumbai - 400 013