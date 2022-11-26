Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
1617.65 INR   -0.46%
Hdfc Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
11/25Tokyo Inflation Data Hits 40-Year High, Pushing Asian Equities Slightly Higher
MT
11/24HDFC Bank Limited Announces Director Changes
CI
HDFC Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.: 022-39760001 / 0012

November 26, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code : 500180

Scrip Symbol : HDFCBANK

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulations 30 and 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Ref: Declaration of voting results in respect of resolution passed at the meeting of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank") convened on November 25, 2022, pursuant to the order dated October 14, 2022 passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench("NCLT"); and

Declaration of Voting Results pursuant to Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL1/CIR/P/2021/0000000665 dated November 23, 2021 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI Circular") in respect of the resolution passed by the public shareholders of the Bank.

This is in connection with our letter dated October 14, 2022 informing that the NCLT convened meeting of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) ("NCLT Convened Meeting") of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST and subsequently vide our letter dated October 17, 2022, we had also submitted a copy of the notice of the said meeting along with the explanatory statement and other annexures.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the NCLT Convened Meeting was held on November 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST through video conference for considering and approving the composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, with and into the Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and (ii) HDFC Limited with and into the Bank, and their respective shareholders and creditors, under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and other rules and regulations framed thereunder.

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

In this connection and as required under the Listing Regulations, the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Circular, we submit the following:

  1. Summary of the proceedings of the NCLT Convened Meeting, enclosed as Annexure I;
  2. Combined e-voting results in respect of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Bank in the prescribed format, enclosed as Annexure II;
  3. Combined e-voting results in respect of the public shareholders of the Bank in the prescribed format, enclosed as Annexure III;
  4. Report on combined e-voting results dated November 25, 2022 issued by the Scrutinizer i.e. Mr. Dhawal Gadda, Practicing Company Secretary, in respect of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Bank, enclosed as Annexure IV; and
  5. Report on combined e-voting results dated November 25, 2022 issued by the Scrutinizer i.e. Mr. Dhawal Gadda, Practicing Company Secretary, in respect of the public shareholders of the Bank, enclosed as Annexure V.

The resolution approving the Scheme was passed by requisite majority of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) representing three-fourth in value of the equity shareholders (which includes Public Shareholders) of the Bank voting through remote e-voting and e-voting during the meeting, in terms of the provisions of Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The resolution approving the Scheme was passed by the requisite majority of the Public Shareholders of the Bank, voting through remote e-voting and e-voting during the meeting, as required under the SEBI Circular.

You are requested to kindly take the above documents on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary

Encl: a/a.

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013



Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
