    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/13 07:16:34 am EDT
1464.95 INR   -1.91%
05:54aHDFC BANK : Financial results (indian gaap) for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2022
PU
05:34aHDFC BANK : Financial Result Updates
PU
04/13Indian Indices Close in the Red Midweek; Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Climbs 3%
MT
HDFC Bank : Financial Result Updates

04/16/2022 | 05:34am EDT
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.:022-39760000

April 16, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code - 500180

Symbol - HDFCBANK

Dear Sirs,

Re: Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations") we submit herewith the Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, along with the consolidated results for the year ended March 31, 2022, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. The press release in this regard is also enclosed.

The Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank, M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, and M/s M M Nissim & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Report on the Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 with unmodified opinion.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary

Encl: a/a

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 09:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
