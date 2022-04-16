HDFC Bank : Financial Result Updates

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.:022-39760000

April 16, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code - 500180 Symbol - HDFCBANK Dear Sirs,

Re: Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations") we submit herewith the Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, along with the consolidated results for the year ended March 31, 2022, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. The press release in this regard is also enclosed.

The Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank, M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, and M/s M M Nissim & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Report on the Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 with unmodified opinion.

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary

HDFC Bank Limited