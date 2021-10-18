Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2021

10/18/2021
HDFC BANK LIMITED

CIN : L65920MH1994PLC080618

Sandoz House, Shivsagar Estate, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 018.

Website: https://www.hdfcbank.com, Tel.: 022- 6652 1000, Fax: 022- 2496 0739

AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

( in lac)

Quarter ended

Half year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

(Refer note 5)

(Refer note 5)

1

Interest Earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

3135337

3048297

2997697

6183634

6035494

12085823

a) Interest / discount on advances / bills

2411494

2359273

2340485

4770767

4744222

9483454

b) Income on investments

645064

649314

561839

1294378

1121603

2321427

c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other

69090

30283

84156

99373

146804

234125

inter-bank funds

d) Others

9689

9427

11217

19116

22865

46817

2

Other Income

740079

628850

609245

1368929

1016776

2520489

3

Total Income (1)+(2)

3875416

3677147

3606942

7552563

7052270

14606312

4

Interest Expended

1366898

1347401

1420058

2714299

2891313

5597866

5

Operating Expenses (i)+(ii)

927789

816043

805506

1743832

1496652

3272262

i) Employees cost

296705

276558

254238

573263

505582

1036479

ii) Other operating expenses

631084

539485

551268

1170569

991070

2235783

6

Total Expenditure (4)+(5) (excluding Provisions and

2294687

2163444

2225564

4458131

4387965

8870128

Contingencies)

7

Operating Profit before Provisions and Contingencies (3)-(6)

1580729

1513703

1381378

3094432

2664305

5736184

8

Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies

392466

483084

370350

875550

759502

1570285

9

Exceptional Items

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities before tax (7)-(8)-(9)

1188263

1030619

1011028

2218882

1904803

4165899

11

Tax Expense

304832

257655

259717

562487

487630

1054246

12

Net Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities after tax (10)-(11)

883431

772964

751311

1656395

1417173

3111653

13

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (12)-(13)

883431

772964

751311

1656395

1417173

3111653

15

Paid up equity share capital (Face Value of 1/- each)

55375

55267

55037

55375

55037

55128

16

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

20316953

17

Analytical Ratios and other disclosures:

(i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(ii) Capital Adequacy Ratio

20.0%

19.1%

19.1%

20.0%

19.1%

18.8%

(iii) Earnings per share (EPS) ( ) (Face Value of 1/- each):

(a) Basic EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax

16.0

14.0

13.7

30.0

25.8

56.6

expense) - not annualized

(b) Diluted EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax

15.9

13.9

13.6

29.8

25.7

56.3

expense) - not annualized

(iv) NPA Ratios:

(a) Gross NPAs

1634607

1709851

1130460

1634607

1130460

1508600

(b) Net NPAs

475509

548580

175608

475509

175608

455482

(c) % of Gross NPAs to Gross Advances

1.35%

1.47%

1.08%

1.35%

1.08%

1.32%

(d) % of Net NPAs to Net Advances

0.40%

0.48%

0.17%

0.40%

0.17%

0.40%

(v) Return on assets (average) - not annualized

0.50%

0.45%

0.48%

0.95%

0.92%

1.97%

(vi) Net worth

21283028

20343590

18100984

21283028

18100984

19860103

(vii) Outstanding redeemable preference shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

(viii) Capital redemption reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

(ix) Debt-equity ratio

0.24

0.21

0.30

0.24

0.30

0.30

(x) Total debts to total assets

8.12%

7.48%

8.24%

8.12%

8.24%

7.76%

  • Debt represents borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year. Total debts represents total borrowings of the Bank.

Regd. Office : HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400013.

Segment information in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 - Segment Reporting of the operating segments of the Bank is as under:

Half year ended

( in lac)

Quarter ended

Year ended

Particulars

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

(Refer note 5)

(Refer note 5)

1

Segment Revenue

a)

Treasury

865042

864433

809877

1729475

1610003

3233767

b)

Retail Banking

2821405

2697467

2768365

5518872

5478527

11021021

c)

Wholesale Banking

1566263

1440699

1391263

3006962

2809622

5715430

d)

Other Banking Operations

542430

486344

496402

1028774

886085

1993753

e)

Unallocated

-

-

-

-

-

3082

Total

5795140

5488943

5465907

11284083

10784237

21967053

Less: Inter Segment Revenue

1919724

1811796

1858965

3731520

3731967

7360741

Income from Operations

3875416

3677147

3606942

7552563

7052270

14606312

  • Segment Results

a)

Treasury

231727

270743

192361

502470

442878

903050

b)

Retail Banking

207718

109036

265518

316754

487523

1057480

c)

Wholesale Banking

581321

535672

345316

1116993

709761

1743754

d)

Other Banking Operations

212010

152858

247518

364868

344894

620714

e)

Unallocated

(44513)

(37690)

(39685)

(82203)

(80253)

(159099)

Total Profit Before Tax

1188263

1030619

1011028

2218882

1904803

4165899

  • Segment Assets

a)

Treasury

53320390

50692647

48929119

53320390

48929119

51964174

b)

Retail Banking

55066808

52627989

47695525

55066808

47695525

52199722

c)

Wholesale Banking

68279622

64890618

57446053

68279622

57446053

62873157

d)

Other Banking Operations

6709298

6270073

6053624

6709298

6053624

6711608

e)

Unallocated

1108355

912781

818482

1108355

818482

938391

Total

184484473

175394108

160942803

184484473

160942803

174687052

  • Segment Liabilities

a)

Treasury

10540440

7646558

9236909

10540440

9236909

7627660

b)

Retail Banking

117708079

113146545

100454226

117708079

100454226

109621782

c)

Wholesale Banking

30520473

30827241

29861663

30520473

29861663

33811531

d)

Other Banking Operations

529363

491736

552824

529363

552824

585765

e)

Unallocated

3315106

2033234

2225940

3315106

2225940

2668233

Total

162613461

154145314

142331562

162613461

142331562

154314971

  • Capital Employed
    (Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)

a)

Treasury

42779950

43046089

39692210

42779950

39692210

44336514

b)

Retail Banking

(62641271)

(60518556)

(52758701)

(62641271)

(52758701)

(57422060)

c)

Wholesale Banking

37759149

34063377

27584390

37759149

27584390

29061626

d)

Other Banking Operations

6179935

5778337

5500800

6179935

5500800

6125843

e)

Unallocated

(2206751)

(1120453)

(1407458)

(2206751)

(1407458)

(1729842)

Total

21871012

21248794

18611241

21871012

18611241

20372081

Business Segments have been identified and reported taking into account the target customer profile, the nature of products and services, the differing risks and returns, the organisation structure, the internal business reporting system and the guidelines prescribed by the RBI.

Notes :

1 Statement of Assets and Liabilities is given below:

( in lac)

Particulars

As at

As at

As at

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES

Audited

Audited

Audited

Capital

55375

55037

55128

Reserves and Surplus

21815637

18556204

20316953

Deposits

140634330

122931039

133506022

Borrowings

14981354

13258005

13548733

Other Liabilities and Provisions

6997777

6142518

7260216

Total

184484473

160942803

174687052

ASSETS

Cash and Balances with Reserve Bank of India

15742861

9945296

9734073

Balances with Banks and Money at Call and Short notice

1185927

857815

2212966

Investments

41629258

41396511

44372829

Advances

119883743

103833513

113283663

Fixed Assets

522717

455523

490932

Other Assets

5519967

4454145

4592589

Total

184484473

160942803

174687052

2 Statement of Cash flow is given below:

in lac)

Particulars

Half year ended

Year ended

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Audited

Audited

Audited

Profit before income tax

2218882

1904803

4165899

Adjustments for:

Depreciation on fixed assets

73488

62117

130241

(Profit) / Loss on revaluation of investments

(103901)

116124

148532

Amortisation of premium on held to maturity investments

39655

36453

76547

(Profit) / loss on sale of fixed assets

448

(22)

(154)

Provision / charge for non performing assets

662234

403491

1164997

Provision for standard assets and contingencies

224940

361459

426948

Dividend from subsidiaries

(37519)

(8506)

(48304)

Employee Stock Options Expense

8299

-

-

Adjustments for:

3086526

2875919

6064706

(Increase) / decrease in investments

2777369

(2179312)

(5254061)

(Increase) / decrease in advances

(7263200)

(4868124)

(15092464)

Increase / (decrease) in deposits

7128308

8180810

18755793

(Increase) / decrease in other assets

(843864)

1030351

1001828

Increase / (decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

(460578)

(1145992)

(67565)

4424561

3893652

5408237

Direct taxes paid (net of refunds)

(658825)

(583540)

(1258757)

Net cash flow from operating activities

3765736

3310112

4149480

Cash flows used in investing activities:

Purchase of fixed assets

(90748)

(68307)

(161738)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

717

313

1416

Dividend from subsidiaries

37519

8506

48304

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(52512)

(59488)

(112018)

Cash flows from / (used in) financing activities:

Proceeds from issue of share capital, net of issue expenses

188471

105900

176010

Proceeds from issue of Additional Tier I capital bonds

816275

-

-

Redemption of Tier II capital bonds

(365000)

(110500)

(110500)

Increase / (decrease) in other borrowings

981422

(1094347)

(803621)

Dividend paid during the period

(359240)

-

-

Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities

1261928

(1098947)

(738111)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

6597

(10438)

(14184)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4981749

2141239

3285167

Cash and cash equivalents as at April 1st

11947039

8661872

8661872

Cash and cash equivalents as at the period end

16928788

10803111

11947039

  • The above financial results have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 16, 2021. The financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 have been subjected to an audit by the statutory auditors (MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants and M M Nissim & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants) of the Bank. The report thereon is unmodified. The previous period results were reviewed / audited by MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants.
  • The Bank has applied its significant accounting policies in the preparation of these financial results consistent with those followed in the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 except for its stock based employee compensation plans. RBI, vide its clarification dated August 30, 2021 on Guidelines on Compensation of Whole Time Directors / Chief Executive Officers / Material Risk Takers and Control Function Staff, advised Banks that the fair value of share-linked instruments on the date of grant should be recognised as an expense for all instruments granted after the accounting period ending March 31, 2021. Accordingly, the Bank has changed its accounting policy from the intrinsic value method to the fair value method for all share-linked instruments granted after March 31, 2021. The fair value of the stock-based compensation is estimated on the date of grant using Black-Scholes model and is recognised as compensation expense over the vesting period. The Bank granted stock options in July 2021 under its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) and as a result, 'Employees cost' for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 is higher by 82.99 crore with a consequent reduction in profit after tax by the said amount.
  • The figures for the second quarter in each of the financial years are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the half year end and the published year to date reviewed figures upto the end of the first quarter of the respective financial year.
  • During the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, the Bank allotted 1,07,32,792 and 2,46,75,408 equity shares respectively pursuant to the exercise of options under the approved employee stock option schemes.
  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Notes of U.S.$ 1 billion (equivalent 7,423.75 crore) and Basel III compliant AT1 Bonds of 739.00 crore.
  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a nation-wide lockdown in April-May 2020. This was followed by localised lockdowns in areas with a significant number of COVID-19 cases. Following the easing of lockdown measures, there was an improvement in economic activity in the second half of fiscal 2021. India experienced a "second wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic in April-May 2021 following the discovery of mutant coronavirus variants, leading to the re-imposition of regional lockdowns. These were gradually lifted as the second wave subsided.
    The impact of COVID-19, including changes in customer behaviour and pandemic fears, as well as restrictions on business and individual activities, has led to significant volatility in global and Indian financial markets and a significant decrease in global and local economic activities. The disruptions following the outbreak, have impacted loan originations, the sale of third party products, the use of credit and debit cards by customers and the efficiency in collection efforts resulting in increase in customer defaults and consequent increase in provisions thereagainst. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the Bank's results will depend on ongoing as well as future developments, which are uncertain, including, among other things, any new information concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government-mandated or elected by us.
  • (i) Details of resolution plan implemented under the Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related stress as per RBI circular dated August 6, 2020 (Resolution Framework 1.0) are given below:

in crore except number of accounts

(A) Number

of (B) Exposure to (C)

Of

(B), (D)

Additional (E)

Increase

in

accounts

where accounts

aggregate

funding

provisions

on

resolution

plan mentioned at (A) amount

of debt sanctioned, if any, account

of

the

Type of Borrower

has

been before

that

was including between implementation

implemented

implementation converted

into invocation

of

the of the resolution

under

this of the plan

other securities

plan

and

window

implementation

Personal Loans

287824

5467.49

-

-

546.75

Corporate persons

1547

1754.07

-

-

323.31

Of which, MSMEs

64

27.08

-

-

2.71

Others

47090

607.92

-

-

60.79

Total

336461

7829.48

-

-

930.85

in crore except number of accounts

Exposure

to Of

(A), Of

(A)

amount Of (A)

amount Exposure

to

accounts

aggregate

debt written

off

during paid

by

the accounts

classified

as

that

slipped

into the half-year#

borrowers

during classified

as

Standard

NPA

during

the

the half-year

Standard

Type of Borrower

consequent

to half-year

consequent

to

implementation

implementation

of

resolution

of resolution plan

plan

- Position

- Position as at

as at the end of

the

end

of

this

the previous half-

half-year

year (A)*

Personal Loans

5467.49

1283.06

808.57

366.34

3818.09

Corporate persons

1754.07

123.61

23.59

111.60

1518.86

Of which, MSMEs

27.08

9.47

1.29

4.88

12.73

Others

607.92

280.35

24.50

52.92

274.65

Total

7829.48

1687.02

856.66

530.86

5611.60

  • includes restructuring implemented during the quarter ended June 2021 under the Resolution Framework 1.0.
    # represents debt that slipped into NPA and was subsequently written off during the half-year.
    (ii) Details of resolution plan implemented under the RBI Resolution Framework - 2.0: Resolution of COVID-19 related stress of Individuals and Small Businesses dated May 5,
    2021 are given below:

in crore except number of accounts

Particulars

Individual Borrowers

Small

Personal Loans

Business Loans

businesses

A) Number of requests received for invoking resolution process

645276

612675

9870

B) Number of accounts where resolution plan has been implemented under this window

550499

530085

6934

C) Exposure to accounts mentioned at (B) before implementation of the plan

14102.61

1506.51

1787.99

D) Of (C), aggregate amount of debt that was converted into other securities

-

-

-

E) Additional funding sanctioned, if any, including between invocation of the plan and implementation

-

-

-

F) Increase in provisions on account of the implementation of the resolution plan

1618.56

196.79

178.48

Exposure to accounts is at borrower level.

Number of accounts under (B) is in respect of requests received for invoking resolution process.

There were 103574 borrower accounts having an aggregate exposure of 2,672.07 crore to the Bank, where resolution plans had been implemented under RBI's Resolution Framework 1.0 dated August 6, 2020 and now modified under RBI's Resolution Framework 2.0 dated May 5, 2021.

  1. The Honourable Supreme Court of India (Hon'ble SC), vide an interim order dated September 3, 2020, had directed banks that accounts which were not declared NPA till August 31, 2020 shall not be declared as NPA till further orders, which the Bank complied with. If the Bank had classified borrower accounts as NPA after August 31, 2020, the Bank's proforma Gross NPA ratio and proforma Net NPA ratio as at September 30, 2020 would have been 1.37% and 0.35% respectively. Pending disposal of the case, the Bank, as a matter of prudence, made in respect of these accounts a contingent provision, which was included in 'Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies'. The said interim order stood vacated on March 23, 2021 and the Bank continued with the asset classification of borrower accounts as per the extant RBI instructions / IRAC norms.
  2. Other income relates to income (including commission) from non-fund based banking activities, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, profit and loss (including revaluation) from investments, dividends from subsidiaries and recoveries from accounts previously written off.
  1. Figures of the previous periods have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary to conform to current period's classification.
  2. 10 lac = 1 million
    10 million = 1 crore

SASHIDHAR

JAGDISHAN

Digitally signed by SASHIDHAR JAGDISHAN

Date: 2021.10.16 14:35:21 +05'30'

Place : Mumbai

Sashidhar Jagdishan

Date : October 16, 2021

Managing Director

HDFC BANK LIMITED

CIN : L65920MH1994PLC080618

Sandoz House, Shivsagar Estate, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 018.

Website: https://www.hdfcbank.com, Tel.: 022- 6652 1000, Fax: 022- 2496 0739

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

in lacs)

Quarter ended

Half year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

(Refer note 5)

(Refer note 5)

1

Interest Earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

3352044

3225376

3174227

6577420

6409388

12855240

a) Interest / discount on advances / bills

2616373

2528096

2511976

5144469

5109776

10229913

b) Income on investments

644370

647645

562245

1292015

1122186

2321162

c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other

70841

32066

85302

102907

149460

241430

inter-bank funds

20460

17569

14704

38029

27966

62735

d) Others

2

Other Income

791592

667987

669620

1459579

1104318

2733288

3

Total Income (1)+(2)

4143636

3893363

3843847

8036999

7513706

15588528

4

Interest Expended

1441528

1421850

1503318

2863378

3064167

5924759

5

Operating Expenses (i)+(ii)

998491

870689

860746

1869180

1601354

3500126

i) Employees cost

393143

364374

334885

757517

664985

1367667

ii) Other operating expenses

605348

506315

525861

1111663

936369

2132459

6

Total Expenditure (4)+(5) (excluding Provisions and

2440019

2292539

2364064

4732558

4665521

9424885

7

Contingencies)

1703617

1600824

1479783

3304441

2848185

6163643

Operating Profit before Provisions and Contingencies (3)-(6)

8

Provisions (Other than tax) and Contingencies

471267

536633

442013

1007900

876464

1884029

9

Exceptional Items

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities before tax (7)-(8)-(9)

1232350

1064191

1037770

2296541

1971721

4279614

11

Tax Expense

320354

270163

266633

590517

506496

1093937

12

Net Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities after tax (10)-(11)

911996

794028

771137

1706024

1465225

3185677

13

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Consolidated Net Profit / (Loss) for the period before

911996

794028

771137

1706024

1465225

3185677

15

minorities' interest (12)-(13)

851

2215

2356

Less: Minorities' Interest

2377

1819

4196

16

Consolidated Net Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to

909619

792209

770286

1701828

1463010

3183321

17

the group (14)-(15)

55375

55267

55037

55375

55037

55128

Paid up equity share capital (Face Value of 1/- each)

18

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

20925890

19

Analytical Ratios:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India

(ii) Earnings per share (EPS) ( ) (Face Value of 1/- each):

(a) Basic EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax

16.4

14.4

14.0

30.8

26.6

57.9

expense) - not annualized

(b) Diluted EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax

16.3

14.3

14.0

30.6

26.5

57.6

expense) - not annualized

Regd. Office : HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400013.

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 16 October 2021


© Publicnow 2021
