HDFC Bank : Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2021

AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
( in lac)
Quarter ended
Half year ended
Year ended
Particulars
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
30.09.2020
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
31.03.2021
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
(Refer note 5)
(Refer note 5)
1
Interest Earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
3135337
3048297
2997697
6183634
6035494
12085823
a) Interest / discount on advances / bills
2411494
2359273
2340485
4770767
4744222
9483454
b) Income on investments
645064
649314
561839
1294378
1121603
2321427
c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other
69090
30283
84156
99373
146804
234125
inter-bank funds
d) Others
9689
9427
11217
19116
22865
46817
2
Other Income
740079
628850
609245
1368929
1016776
2520489
3
Total Income (1)+(2)
3875416
3677147
3606942
7552563
7052270
14606312
4
Interest Expended
1366898
1347401
1420058
2714299
2891313
5597866
5
Operating Expenses (i)+(ii)
927789
816043
805506
1743832
1496652
3272262
i) Employees cost
296705
276558
254238
573263
505582
1036479
ii) Other operating expenses
631084
539485
551268
1170569
991070
2235783
6
Total Expenditure (4)+(5) (excluding Provisions and
2294687
2163444
2225564
4458131
4387965
8870128
Contingencies)
7
Operating Profit before Provisions and Contingencies (3)-(6)
1580729
1513703
1381378
3094432
2664305
5736184
8
Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies
392466
483084
370350
875550
759502
1570285
9
Exceptional Items
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities before tax (7)-(8)-(9)
1188263
1030619
1011028
2218882
1904803
4165899
11
Tax Expense
304832
257655
259717
562487
487630
1054246
12
Net Profit / (Loss) from Ordinary Activities after tax (10)-(11)
883431
772964
751311
1656395
1417173
3111653
13
Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (12)-(13)
883431
772964
751311
1656395
1417173
3111653
15
Paid up equity share capital (Face Value of 1/- each)
55375
55267
55037
55375
55037
55128
16
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
20316953
17
Analytical Ratios and other disclosures:
(i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(ii) Capital Adequacy Ratio
20.0%
19.1%
19.1%
20.0%
19.1%
18.8%
(iii) Earnings per share (EPS) ( ) (Face Value of 1/- each):
(a) Basic EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax
16.0
14.0
13.7
30.0
25.8
56.6
expense) - not annualized
(b) Diluted EPS before & after extraordinary items (net of tax
15.9
13.9
13.6
29.8
25.7
56.3
expense) - not annualized
(iv) NPA Ratios:
(a) Gross NPAs
1634607
1709851
1130460
1634607
1130460
1508600
(b) Net NPAs
475509
548580
175608
475509
175608
455482
(c) % of Gross NPAs to Gross Advances
1.35%
1.47%
1.08%
1.35%
1.08%
1.32%
(d) % of Net NPAs to Net Advances
0.40%
0.48%
0.17%
0.40%
0.17%
0.40%
(v) Return on assets (average) - not annualized
0.50%
0.45%
0.48%
0.95%
0.92%
1.97%
(vi) Net worth
21283028
20343590
18100984
21283028
18100984
19860103
(vii) Outstanding redeemable preference shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
(viii) Capital redemption reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
(ix) Debt-equity ratio
0.24
0.21
0.30
0.24
0.30
0.30
(x) Total debts to total assets
8.12%
7.48%
8.24%
8.12%
8.24%
7.76%
Debt represents borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year. Total debts represents total borrowings of the Bank.
Segment information in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 - Segment Reporting of the operating segments of the Bank is as under:
1
Segment Revenue
a)
Treasury
865042
864433
809877
1729475
1610003
3233767
b)
Retail Banking
2821405
2697467
2768365
5518872
5478527
11021021
c)
Wholesale Banking
1566263
1440699
1391263
3006962
2809622
5715430
d)
Other Banking Operations
542430
486344
496402
1028774
886085
1993753
e)
Unallocated
-
-
-
-
-
3082
Total
5795140
5488943
5465907
11284083
10784237
21967053
Less: Inter Segment Revenue
1919724
1811796
1858965
3731520
3731967
7360741
Income from Operations
3875416
3677147
3606942
7552563
7052270
14606312
Segment Results
a)
Treasury
231727
270743
192361
502470
442878
903050
b)
Retail Banking
207718
109036
265518
316754
487523
1057480
c)
Wholesale Banking
581321
535672
345316
1116993
709761
1743754
d)
Other Banking Operations
212010
152858
247518
364868
344894
620714
e)
Unallocated
(44513)
(37690)
(39685)
(82203)
(80253)
(159099)
Total Profit Before Tax
1188263
1030619
1011028
2218882
1904803
4165899
Segment Assets
a)
Treasury
53320390
50692647
48929119
53320390
48929119
51964174
b)
Retail Banking
55066808
52627989
47695525
55066808
47695525
52199722
c)
Wholesale Banking
68279622
64890618
57446053
68279622
57446053
62873157
d)
Other Banking Operations
6709298
6270073
6053624
6709298
6053624
6711608
e)
Unallocated
1108355
912781
818482
1108355
818482
938391
Total
184484473
175394108
160942803
184484473
160942803
174687052
Segment Liabilities
a)
Treasury
10540440
7646558
9236909
10540440
9236909
7627660
b)
Retail Banking
117708079
113146545
100454226
117708079
100454226
109621782
c)
Wholesale Banking
30520473
30827241
29861663
30520473
29861663
33811531
d)
Other Banking Operations
529363
491736
552824
529363
552824
585765
e)
Unallocated
3315106
2033234
2225940
3315106
2225940
2668233
Total
162613461
154145314
142331562
162613461
142331562
154314971
Capital Employed
(Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)
a)
Treasury
42779950
43046089
39692210
42779950
39692210
44336514
b)
Retail Banking
(62641271)
(60518556)
(52758701)
(62641271)
(52758701)
(57422060)
c)
Wholesale Banking
37759149
34063377
27584390
37759149
27584390
29061626
d)
Other Banking Operations
6179935
5778337
5500800
6179935
5500800
6125843
e)
Unallocated
(2206751)
(1120453)
(1407458)
(2206751)
(1407458)
(1729842)
Total
21871012
21248794
18611241
21871012
18611241
20372081
Business Segments have been identified and reported taking into account the target customer profile, the nature of products and services, the differing risks and returns, the organisation structure, the internal business reporting system and the guidelines prescribed by the RBI.
Notes :
1 Statement of Assets and Liabilities is given below:
( in lac)
Particulars
As at
As at
As at
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
31.03.2021
CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES
Audited
Audited
Audited
Capital
55375
55037
55128
Reserves and Surplus
21815637
18556204
20316953
Deposits
140634330
122931039
133506022
Borrowings
14981354
13258005
13548733
Other Liabilities and Provisions
6997777
6142518
7260216
Total
184484473
160942803
174687052
ASSETS
Cash and Balances with Reserve Bank of India
15742861
9945296
9734073
Balances with Banks and Money at Call and Short notice
1185927
857815
2212966
Investments
41629258
41396511
44372829
Advances
119883743
103833513
113283663
Fixed Assets
522717
455523
490932
Other Assets
5519967
4454145
4592589
Total
184484473
160942803
174687052
2 Statement of Cash flow is given below:
in lac)
Particulars
Half year ended
Year ended
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
31.03.2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Audited
Audited
Audited
Profit before income tax
2218882
1904803
4165899
Adjustments for:
Depreciation on fixed assets
73488
62117
130241
(Profit) / Loss on revaluation of investments
(103901)
116124
148532
Amortisation of premium on held to maturity investments
39655
36453
76547
(Profit) / loss on sale of fixed assets
448
(22)
(154)
Provision / charge for non performing assets
662234
403491
1164997
Provision for standard assets and contingencies
224940
361459
426948
Dividend from subsidiaries
(37519)
(8506)
(48304)
Employee Stock Options Expense
8299
-
-
Adjustments for:
3086526
2875919
6064706
(Increase) / decrease in investments
2777369
(2179312)
(5254061)
(Increase) / decrease in advances
(7263200)
(4868124)
(15092464)
Increase / (decrease) in deposits
7128308
8180810
18755793
(Increase) / decrease in other assets
(843864)
1030351
1001828
Increase / (decrease) in other liabilities and provisions
(460578)
(1145992)
(67565)
4424561
3893652
5408237
Direct taxes paid (net of refunds)
(658825)
(583540)
(1258757)
Net cash flow from operating activities
3765736
3310112
4149480
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Purchase of fixed assets
(90748)
(68307)
(161738)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
717
313
1416
Dividend from subsidiaries
37519
8506
48304
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(52512)
(59488)
(112018)
Cash flows from / (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from issue of share capital, net of issue expenses
188471
105900
176010
Proceeds from issue of Additional Tier I capital bonds
816275
-
-
Redemption of Tier II capital bonds
(365000)
(110500)
(110500)
Increase / (decrease) in other borrowings
981422
(1094347)
(803621)
Dividend paid during the period
(359240)
-
-
Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities
1261928
(1098947)
(738111)
Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve
6597
(10438)
(14184)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
4981749
2141239
3285167
Cash and cash equivalents as at April 1st
11947039
8661872
8661872
Cash and cash equivalents as at the period end
16928788
10803111
11947039
The above financial results have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 16, 2021. The financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 have been subjected to an audit by the statutory auditors (MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants and M M Nissim & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants) of the Bank. The report thereon is unmodified. The previous period results were reviewed / audited by MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants.
The Bank has applied its significant accounting policies in the preparation of these financial results consistent with those followed in the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 except for its stock based employee compensation plans. RBI, vide its clarification dated August 30, 2021 on Guidelines on Compensation of Whole Time Directors / Chief Executive Officers / Material Risk Takers and Control Function Staff, advised Banks that the fair value of share-linked instruments on the date of grant should be recognised as an expense for all instruments granted after the accounting period ending March 31, 2021. Accordingly, the Bank has changed its accounting policy from the intrinsic value method to the fair value method for all share-linked instruments granted after March 31, 2021. The fair value of the stock-based compensation is estimated on the date of grant using Black-Scholes model and is recognised as compensation expense over the vesting period. The Bank granted stock options in July 2021 under its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) and as a result, 'Employees cost' for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 is higher by 82.99 crore with a consequent reduction in profit after tax by the said amount.
The figures for the second quarter in each of the financial years are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the half year end and the published year to date reviewed figures upto the end of the first quarter of the respective financial year.
During the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, the Bank allotted 1,07,32,792 and 2,46,75,408 equity shares respectively pursuant to the exercise of options under the approved employee stock option schemes.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Notes of U.S.$ 1 billion (equivalent 7,423.75 crore) and Basel III compliant AT1 Bonds of 739.00 crore.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a nation-wide lockdown in April-May 2020. This was followed by localised lockdowns in areas with a significant number of COVID-19 cases. Following the easing of lockdown measures, there was an improvement in economic activity in the second half of fiscal 2021. India experienced a "second wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic in April-May 2021 following the discovery of mutant coronavirus variants, leading to the re-imposition of regional lockdowns. These were gradually lifted as the second wave subsided.
The impact of COVID-19, including changes in customer behaviour and pandemic fears, as well as restrictions on business and individual activities, has led to significant volatility in global and Indian financial markets and a significant decrease in global and local economic activities. The disruptions following the outbreak, have impacted loan originations, the sale of third party products, the use of credit and debit cards by customers and the efficiency in collection efforts resulting in increase in customer defaults and consequent increase in provisions thereagainst. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the Bank's results will depend on ongoing as well as future developments, which are uncertain, including, among other things, any new information concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government-mandated or elected by us.
(i) Details of resolution plan implemented under the Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related stress as per RBI circular dated August 6, 2020 (Resolution Framework 1.0) are given below:
in crore except number of accounts
(A) Number
of (B) Exposure to (C)
Of
(B), (D)
Additional (E)
Increase
in
accounts
where accounts
aggregate
funding
provisions
on
resolution
plan mentioned at (A) amount
of debt sanctioned, if any, account
of
the
Type of Borrower
has
been before
that
was including between implementation
implemented
implementation converted
into invocation
of
the of the resolution
under
this of the plan
other securities
plan
and
window
implementation
Personal Loans
287824
5467.49
-
-
546.75
Corporate persons
1547
1754.07
-
-
323.31
Of which, MSMEs
64
27.08
-
-
2.71
Others
47090
607.92
-
-
60.79
Total
336461
7829.48
-
-
930.85
in crore except number of accounts
Exposure
to Of
(A), Of
(A)
amount Of (A)
amount Exposure
to
accounts
aggregate
debt written
off
during paid
by
the accounts
classified
as
that
slipped
into the half-year#
borrowers
during classified
as
Standard
NPA
during
the
the half-year
Standard
Type of Borrower
consequent
to half-year
consequent
to
implementation
implementation
of
resolution
of resolution plan
plan
- Position
- Position as at
as at the end of
the
end
of
this
the previous half-
half-year
year (A)*
Personal Loans
5467.49
1283.06
808.57
366.34
3818.09
Corporate persons
1754.07
123.61
23.59
111.60
1518.86
Of which, MSMEs
27.08
9.47
1.29
4.88
12.73
Others
607.92
280.35
24.50
52.92
274.65
Total
7829.48
1687.02
856.66
530.86
5611.60
includes restructuring implemented during the quarter ended June 2021 under the Resolution Framework 1.0. # represents debt that slipped into NPA and was subsequently written off during the half-year.
(ii) Details of resolution plan implemented under the RBI Resolution Framework - 2.0: Resolution of COVID-19 related stress of Individuals and Small Businesses dated May 5,
2021 are given below:
in crore except number of accounts
Particulars
Individual Borrowers
Small
Personal Loans
Business Loans
businesses
A) Number of requests received for invoking resolution process
645276
612675
9870
B) Number of accounts where resolution plan has been implemented under this window
550499
530085
6934
C) Exposure to accounts mentioned at (B) before implementation of the plan
14102.61
1506.51
1787.99
D) Of (C), aggregate amount of debt that was converted into other securities
-
-
-
E) Additional funding sanctioned, if any, including between invocation of the plan and implementation
-
-
-
F) Increase in provisions on account of the implementation of the resolution plan
1618.56
196.79
178.48
Exposure to accounts is at borrower level.
Number of accounts under (B) is in respect of requests received for invoking resolution process.
There were 103574 borrower accounts having an aggregate exposure of 2,672.07 crore to the Bank, where resolution plans had been implemented under RBI's Resolution Framework 1.0 dated August 6, 2020 and now modified under RBI's Resolution Framework 2.0 dated May 5, 2021.
The Honourable Supreme Court of India (Hon'ble SC), vide an interim order dated September 3, 2020, had directed banks that accounts which were not declared NPA till August 31, 2020 shall not be declared as NPA till further orders, which the Bank complied with. If the Bank had classified borrower accounts as NPA after August 31, 2020, the Bank's proforma Gross NPA ratio and proforma Net NPA ratio as at September 30, 2020 would have been 1.37% and 0.35% respectively. Pending disposal of the case, the Bank, as a matter of prudence, made in respect of these accounts a contingent provision, which was included in 'Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies'. The said interim order stood vacated on March 23, 2021 and the Bank continued with the asset classification of borrower accounts as per the extant RBI instructions / IRAC norms.
Other income relates to income (including commission) from non-fund based banking activities, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, profit and loss (including revaluation) from investments, dividends from subsidiaries and recoveries from accounts previously written off.
Figures of the previous periods have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary to conform to current period's classification.
