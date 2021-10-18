HDFC Bank : Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2021

Debt represents borrowings with residual maturity of more than one year. Total debts represents total borrowings of the Bank.

(iii) Earnings per share (EPS) ( ) (Face Value of 1/- each):

Paid up equity share capital (Face Value of 1/- each)

c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India and other

AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Segment information in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 - Segment Reporting of the operating segments of the Bank is as under:

Half year ended ( in lac) Quarter ended Year ended Particulars 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 30.09.2020 30.09.2021 30.09.2020 31.03.2021 Audited Unaudited Audited Audited Audited Audited (Refer note 5) (Refer note 5) 1 Segment Revenue a) Treasury 865042 864433 809877 1729475 1610003 3233767 b) Retail Banking 2821405 2697467 2768365 5518872 5478527 11021021 c) Wholesale Banking 1566263 1440699 1391263 3006962 2809622 5715430 d) Other Banking Operations 542430 486344 496402 1028774 886085 1993753 e) Unallocated - - - - - 3082 Total 5795140 5488943 5465907 11284083 10784237 21967053 Less: Inter Segment Revenue 1919724 1811796 1858965 3731520 3731967 7360741 Income from Operations 3875416 3677147 3606942 7552563 7052270 14606312

Segment Results

a) Treasury 231727 270743 192361 502470 442878 903050 b) Retail Banking 207718 109036 265518 316754 487523 1057480 c) Wholesale Banking 581321 535672 345316 1116993 709761 1743754 d) Other Banking Operations 212010 152858 247518 364868 344894 620714 e) Unallocated (44513) (37690) (39685) (82203) (80253) (159099) Total Profit Before Tax 1188263 1030619 1011028 2218882 1904803 4165899

Segment Assets

a) Treasury 53320390 50692647 48929119 53320390 48929119 51964174 b) Retail Banking 55066808 52627989 47695525 55066808 47695525 52199722 c) Wholesale Banking 68279622 64890618 57446053 68279622 57446053 62873157 d) Other Banking Operations 6709298 6270073 6053624 6709298 6053624 6711608 e) Unallocated 1108355 912781 818482 1108355 818482 938391 Total 184484473 175394108 160942803 184484473 160942803 174687052

Segment Liabilities

a) Treasury 10540440 7646558 9236909 10540440 9236909 7627660 b) Retail Banking 117708079 113146545 100454226 117708079 100454226 109621782 c) Wholesale Banking 30520473 30827241 29861663 30520473 29861663 33811531 d) Other Banking Operations 529363 491736 552824 529363 552824 585765 e) Unallocated 3315106 2033234 2225940 3315106 2225940 2668233 Total 162613461 154145314 142331562 162613461 142331562 154314971

Capital Employed

(Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)

a) Treasury 42779950 43046089 39692210 42779950 39692210 44336514 b) Retail Banking (62641271) (60518556) (52758701) (62641271) (52758701) (57422060) c) Wholesale Banking 37759149 34063377 27584390 37759149 27584390 29061626 d) Other Banking Operations 6179935 5778337 5500800 6179935 5500800 6125843 e) Unallocated (2206751) (1120453) (1407458) (2206751) (1407458) (1729842) Total 21871012 21248794 18611241 21871012 18611241 20372081

Business Segments have been identified and reported taking into account the target customer profile, the nature of products and services, the differing risks and returns, the organisation structure, the internal business reporting system and the guidelines prescribed by the RBI.