    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:49 2023-03-02 am EST
1584.45 INR   -0.85%
08:02aHdfc Bank : IRCTC partners with HDFC Bank to launch India's most rewarding co-branded travel credit card
PU
03/01Asian Equities Surge Wednesday as China Reports Manufacturing Growth
MT
02/28Hdfc Bank : opens its first all-women branch in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
PU
HDFC Bank : IRCTC partners with HDFC Bank to launch India's most rewarding co-branded travel credit card

03/02/2023 | 08:02am EST
  • IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card offers cardholders attractive joining bonus, discounts on bookings, lounge access among other benefits.

  • Reward points across categories on online and offline purchases.

  • Card will be launched in a single variant & available exclusively on NPCI's Rupay network

  • Offers exclusive benefits on bookings through IRCTC website & app

  • Credit card customers can apply for the credit card through the websites of both IRCTC and HDFC Bank

New Delhi, March 1, 2023: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), the public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, and HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank today announced a partnership to launch one of India's most rewarding co-branded travel credit cards. Known as the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card, the newly launched co-branded card is in a single variant and is available exclusively on NPCI's Rupay network.

It will provide exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC's ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app. Additionally, IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit cardholders will enjoy an attractive joining bonus, discounts on bookings and access to the several executive lounges at railway stations across the country.

The card combines the strength of two leading Indian brands to deliver superior value and an enhanced customer experience to travellers. It will leverage HDFC Bank's expertise as the market leader in card issuance in the country, offering its best-in-class rewards programme, and IRCTC's unmatched services on train travel.

The credit card was launched by Ms. Rajni Hasija, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCTC, Mr. Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank and Ms. Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI at a launch ceremony held at New Delhi.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Rajni Hasija, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCTC said, "HDFC Bank is among the largest and most trusted banks in the country. We are delighted to partner with them for this initiative. The co-branded card offers exclusive access to newly opened state-of-the-art lounges available at most of the major railway stations. The credit card will help to streamline online transactions and at the same time offer best-in-class benefits as well as experience to our customers."

Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank said, "HDFC Bank is committed to providing best-in-class banking services to the nation. The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will enable us to offer our card to millions of Indians across the country. Indian Railways is one of the biggest public sector enterprises in the country and we are delighted to be the first private sector bank to partner with IRCTC to enhance customer experience for train travellers, right from the time of booking their tickets. As the largest card issuer in the country, it is our endeavour consistently to find new ways to nurture and support the payments ecosystem in India."

Ms. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer - National Payments Corporation of India said, "At RuPay, we have customers at the heart of all our offerings & innovations. We are happy to partner with IRCTC & HDFC Bank for a cobranded credit card which will offer seamless payment convenience and appealing benefits to customers for rail travel as well as their shopping needs. With RuPay Credit Cards now enabled on UPI for payments, this cobranded card will provide impetus to further adoption and reach of digital payments across India."

Key features and benefits of the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card include:

  • Welcome Benefit - INR 500 Amazon voucher on card activation within 30 days of card issuance

  • 5 Reward Points per Rs.100 spent on ticket bookings at www.irctc.co.in

  • 5% Cashback on booking via Smart Buy

  • 1 Reward Point per Rs.100 spent (not applicable on EMI, Fuel and Wallet re-load txns, on rental payments and Government related transactions)

  • 8 Complimentary IRCTC Railway Lounge Access per year

  • Additional reward Points on AC ticket booking

  • INR 500 Welcome Gift voucher on card activation within 30 days of card issuance.

  • Gift Voucher worth INR 500 on spends of INR 30,000 within 90 days

  • 1% Transaction charges waiver on IRCTC Website and App

IRCTC HDFC Bank co brand credit card customers can apply for the credit card through the websites of both IRCTC and HDFC Bank and access key details of the card through the app while enjoying a simple and even more rewarding experience. They can also walk in to the nearest HDFC Bank branch to apply for the card.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, Government of India. IRCTC was incorporated on 27th September, 1999 as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and to promote domestic and international tourism through development of budget hotels, special tour packages, information & commercial publicity and global reservation systems.

About HDFC Bank

For more information, click here: www.hdfcbank.com.

For media queries please contact:

Madhu Chhibber

Head - Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Limited

Mobile: 9833775515

Email: madhu.chhibber@hdfcbank.com

Sidharth Singh

PRO, IRCTC

Mobile: 8287930432

Email : sidhartha.singh@irctc.co

Attachments

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 13:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
