  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/17
1514.65 INR   -1.04%
HDFC BANK : India cenbank allows HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards -source
RE
08/16Asian ADRs Tumble Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/13Asian ADRs Down 0.6% Friday as Solar Suppliers Fade
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : India cenbank allows HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards -source

08/17/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's central bank has allowed HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, months after it curbed some of the lender's operations due to outages in its digital payment services.

However, the Reserve Bank of India's ban on the bank introducing new digital initiatives will continue, the source said.

HDFC Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With 14.83 million credit cards, or over 20% of total bank credit cards, HDFC Bank was the largest issuer of cards at the end of June, despite regulatory restrictions, according to the RBI's latest data.

In December last year, the central bank had forbidden HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, from adding new credit card customers or launching digital businesses after there were a few instances of its digital payment services being hit by power failures.

In the last few months, other banks including ICICI Bank have expanded their credit card issuance in India. As of June, ICICI Bank had 11 million credit cards, up from about 10 million in January.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai; additional reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Steve Orlofsky)

By Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.04% 1514.65 End-of-day quote.5.45%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -0.21% 701.2 Delayed Quote.31.32%
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 020 B 13 719 M 13 719 M
Net income 2022 362 B 4 861 M 4 861 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 8 379 B 113 B 113 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 123 473
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 514,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED5.45%114 133
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.90%474 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.23%347 451
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%241 441
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%206 840
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.90%200 706