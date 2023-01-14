Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
1600.65 INR   +0.08%
03:29aHDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
RE
01/13Asian ADRs Rally to Close Out Week More Than 3% Higher
MT
01/12Rupee seen higher as data boosts smaller Fed rate-hike bets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%

01/14/2023 | 03:29am EST
People wait to enter HDFC bank in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, on Saturday reported a 18.5% jump in net profit for the October-December quarter, aided by higher top-line and healthy loan growth.

Net profit for the quarter was 122.59 billion rupees ($1.51 billion), up from 103.42 billion rupees in the same quarter a year earlier. That was above analysts' forecast of 118.33 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 24.6% to 229.88 billion rupees from 184.44 billion rupees. The core net interest margin stood at 4.1% for the quarter.

HDFC's advances for its third fiscal quarter rose 19.5%, retail loans grew 21.4%, commercial and rural banking loans were up 30.2% and other wholesale loans rose 20.3%.

Deposits grew 19.9%, aided by higher time deposits and current and savings account deposits.

Credit offtake in India has picked up in recent months due to sustained demand for loans, causing a scramble for deposits among lenders. Loans at Indian banks rose 17.4% in the two weeks to Dec. 16 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.36%, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed last month.

HDFC Bank's asset quality was stable from the previous three months, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio unchanged at 1.23% and net NPA ratio unchanged at 0.33%.

Provisions and contingencies fell slightly to 28.06 billion rupees from 29.94 billion rupees last year.

The bank's credit cost ratio declined to 0.74% from 0.87% in the prior quarter and 0.94% a year earlier.

($1 = 81.2800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Swati Bhat; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.63% 96.4 Delayed Quote.9.24%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 0.08% 1600.65 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 179 B 14 504 M 14 504 M
Net income 2023 439 B 5 399 M 5 399 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 8 926 B 110 B 110 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 152 511
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 600,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-1.69%109 819
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.02%419 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%281 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%221 062
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.73%169 531
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 826