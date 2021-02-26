Log in
HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/25
1606.4 INR   0.00%
03:29aHDFC BANK : Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI - LODR
PU
02/25HDFC BANK : Parivartan Transforms 1.8 million Lives in Jharkhand
PU
02/24Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
HDFC Bank : Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI - LODR

02/26/2021 | 03:29am EST
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.: 022-39760001 / 0012

February 25, 2021

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code - 500180

Symbol - HDFCBANK

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that HDFC Bank Limited (the "Bank") has executed an agreement for subscribing to 4,995 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up issued by Ferbine Private Limited for a consideration of Rs. 10 per equity share.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to provide the following disclosures with respect to the above:

a.

Name of the target entity, details in brief as size, turnover etc.

Ferbine Private Limited ("Ferbine").

Ferbine was incorporated on 18 January, 2021.

b.

Whether the acquisition would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length"

This transaction of acquisition of shares does not constitute a related party transaction.

As on date, the Bank's Promoters do not have any interest in Ferbine.

The Bank and its subsidiaries in the normal course of business may have business dealings with Ferbine at an arm's length.

c.

industry to which the entity being acquired belongs

Ferbine has been incorporated to make an application to the Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') for setting up of a pan-India Umbrella Entity ('PUE') for retail payments.

Subject to approval of the PUE application by RBI, the main business of Ferbine would be to operate a pan-India umbrella entity for retail payment systems, as would be allowed/authorized by RBI.

d.

objects and effects of acquisition (including but not limited to, disclosure of

Equity ownership of an entity which intends to make an application to the RBI for an in-principle authorization (under the Framework for

reasons for acquisition of target entity, if its business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity)

authorisation of pan-India Umbrella Entity ('PUE') for Retail Payments' issued by the RBI on 18 August 2020 (as amended or modified from time to time) and the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007), for setting up a PUE and operating retail payment systems.

e.

Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition

Since the acquisition of shareholding is below 10%, regulatory approval is not required.

f.

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition

By the end of February 2021.

g.

Nature of consideration - whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same

Cash consideration of Rs. 49,950 (Rupees Forty Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty only).

h.

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired

Rs. 10 per equity share of Ferbine.

i.

Percentage of shareholding / control acquired and / or number of shares acquired

Post investment, Bank will hold 9.99% of the equity shareholding of Ferbine, by way of subscription to 4,995 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up.

j.

Brief background about the entity acquired in terms of products/line of business acquired, date of incorporation, history of last 3 years turnover, country in which the acquired entity has presence and any other significant information (in brief)

Date of Incorporation: 18 January, 2021.

Subject to regulatory and other approvals, Ferbine intends to carry on the business of designing and operating retail payment systems and offering related payment, remittance, and technology services as a pan-India Umbrella Entity authorised by Reserve Bank of India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

History of last 3 years turnover: Not Applicable.

Country of presence: India.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HDFC Bank Ltd

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
