HDFC Bank Limited is one of the largest Indian banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (46.9%); - corporate banking (28.7%); - market banking (12.4%); - other (12%). At the end of March 2019, the group had INR 9,225 billion of current deposits and INR 8,692.2 billion of current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 5,000 branches located in India.

Sector Banks