HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

Q1 FY 2024-25 RESULTS

26.4%

35.3%

52.5%

Net Interest IncomeFees & Commission

298.4 bn

236.0 bn

70.5 bn

62.9 bn

Q1 24-25

Q1 23-24

Q1 24-25

Q1 23-24

Net Profit

Total Deposits

161.7 bn

119.5 bn

23,791 bn

19,131 bn

Q1 24-25

Q1 23-24

Q1 24-25

Q1 23-24

Total Advances

Balance Sheet Size

24,635 bn

16,157 bn

35,673 bn

25,017 bn

Q1 24-25

Q1 23-24

Q1 24-25

Q1 23-24

12.0%

24.4%

42.6%

Net

Capital

Gross

CASA

Total

Int Margin1

Adequacy

NPA

(proportion)

Branches#

3.7%

19.3%

1.33%

36%

8,851

Loan Mix

Branch Mix

19%

48%

50%

31%

52%

Retail CRB

Corporate

Metro & Urban

Semi-urban & Rural

#In addition, there are 15,146 banking correspondents.

1on Interest Earning Assets

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25

PRODUCT-WISE ADVANCES

( bn)

Jun-23

Mar-24

Jun-24

Retail Mortgages

1,873

7,744

7,880

Personal Loans

1,767

1,846

1,859

Auto

1,217

1,311

1,330

Payment Business

904

1,002

1,034

Two Wheelers

104

118

120

Gold Loans

117

138

149

Other Retail

412

469

445

Retail Non-Mortgages

4,522

4,883

4,937

Total Retail Advances

6,395

12,627

12,817

Emerging Corporates

1,878

2,168

2,159

Business Banking

2,590

3,217

3,299

Commercial Transportation

1,164

1,374

1,416

Other CRB

183

244

254

CRB ex-Agri

5,814

7,003

7,127

Agri

796

1,053

1,001

CRB

6,611

8,056

8,128

Corporate and other wholesale

4,046

5,075

4,805

Advances under management

17,053

25,758

25,750

IBPC/BRDS/Securitisation

(753)

(680)

(881)

Gross Advances

16,300

25,078

24,869

HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25

FINANCIAL METRICS

HDFC BANK

30-Jun-2331-Mar-2430-Jun-24

Yield on assets (%)

8.1

8.4

8.4

Cost of funds (incl. shareholders' funds) (%)

4.0

4.9

4.9

Net Interest Margin - assets (%)

4.1

3.4

3.5

Net Interest Margin - interest earning assets (%)

4.3

3.6

3.7

NII as a % of net revenue

72%

73%*

74%

Wholesale fees as a % of fee income

7%

6%

7%

Retail fees as a % of fee income

93%

94%

93%

Retail liabilities fees as a % of fee income

20%

15%

18%

Third-party products related fees as a % of fee income

19%

26%

23%

Retail assets fees as a % of fee income

20%

19%

19%

Payments and cards business fees as a % of fee income

34%

34%

33%

Net revenue yield (%)

5.6

4.7*

4.7

Count of employees

1,81,725

2,13,527

2,13,069

Credit costs as a % of advances

0.70%

0.42%

0.42%

Credit costs net of recoveries as a % of advances

0.51%

0.27%

0.29%

Growth in advances under management (YoY) ^

20.1%

53.9%

51.0%

Retail advances

17.2%

104.6%

100.4%

CRB advances

29.5%

24.6%

23.0%

Corporate and other wholesale advances

11.2%

23.9%

18.7%

Growth in deposits (YoY)

19.2%

26.4%

24.4%

CASA deposits

10.7%

8.7%

6.2%

CA deposits

14.4%

13.4%

5.9%

SA deposits

9.1%

6.4%

6.4%

Term deposits

26.4%

40.4%

37.8%

CASA ratio

42.5%

38.2%

36.3%

Retail mix of deposits

83%

84%

84%

Total GNPA as a ratio of customer assets

1.13%

1.23%

1.32%

Total GNPA as a ratio of gross advances

1.17%

1.24%

1.33%

Retail advances

0.95%

0.79%

0.82%

CRB advances

1.75%

1.59%

1.76%

CRB advances (ex Agri)

1.18%

1.17%

1.23%

Total Corporate and other wholesale

0.42%

1.72%

1.76%

Total provisions as a % of advances

2.00%

2.43%

2.44%

Total provisions (ex. specific) as a % of advances

1.12%

1.51%

1.50%

Total provisions as a % of GNPA

171%

195%

184%

Specific PCR

75%

74%

71%

^ Gross of financing through IBPC/BRDS/Securitisation

* Net revenue excludes transactions gain of ₹ 73.4 bn

Note:

  • For Q4 FY24, Credit cost excludes floating provision of ₹ 109 bn
  • Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding

HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25

FINANCIAL METRICS

HDB Financial Services

30-Jun-23

31-Mar-24

30-Jun-24

Total advances (₹ bn)

736

902

956

Enterprise Lending advances Mix %

44%

41%

40%

Asset Finance advances Mix %

37%

38%

38%

Consumer Finance advances Mix %

19%

21%

22%

Secured advances Mix %

72%

71%

71%

Net Interest Margin - assets (%)

8.3

7.6

7.4

Credit Cost % of advances

1.5

1.1

1.8

Gross Stage3 % as a ratio of gross advances

2.48%

1.90%

1.93%

Return on average assets % (annualised)

3.2

3.0

2.5

Earnings Per Share (FTQ)

7.2

8.3

7.3

Book Value Per Share (₹)

151

173

180

HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25

