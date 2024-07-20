HDFC Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
Q1 FY 2024-25 RESULTS
26.4%
35.3%
52.5%
Net Interest IncomeFees & Commission
₹ 298.4 bn
₹ 236.0 bn
₹ 70.5 bn
₹ 62.9 bn
Q1 24-25
Q1 23-24
Q1 24-25
Q1 23-24
Net Profit
Total Deposits
₹ 161.7 bn
₹ 119.5 bn
₹ 23,791 bn
₹ 19,131 bn
Q1 24-25
Q1 23-24
Q1 24-25
Q1 23-24
Total Advances
Balance Sheet Size
₹ 24,635 bn
₹ 16,157 bn
₹ 35,673 bn
₹ 25,017 bn
Q1 24-25
Q1 23-24
Q1 24-25
Q1 23-24
12.0%
24.4%
42.6%
Net
Capital
Gross
CASA
Total
Int Margin1
Adequacy
NPA
(proportion)
Branches#
3.7%
19.3%
1.33%
36%
8,851
Loan Mix
Branch Mix
19%
48%
50%
31%
52%
Retail CRB
Corporate
Metro & Urban
Semi-urban & Rural
#In addition, there are 15,146 banking correspondents.
1on Interest Earning Assets
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25
HDFC Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
PRODUCT-WISE ADVANCES
(₹ bn)
Jun-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
Retail Mortgages
1,873
7,744
7,880
Personal Loans
1,767
1,846
1,859
Auto
1,217
1,311
1,330
Payment Business
904
1,002
1,034
Two Wheelers
104
118
120
Gold Loans
117
138
149
Other Retail
412
469
445
Retail Non-Mortgages
4,522
4,883
4,937
Total Retail Advances
6,395
12,627
12,817
Emerging Corporates
1,878
2,168
2,159
Business Banking
2,590
3,217
3,299
Commercial Transportation
1,164
1,374
1,416
Other CRB
183
244
254
CRB ex-Agri
5,814
7,003
7,127
Agri
796
1,053
1,001
CRB
6,611
8,056
8,128
Corporate and other wholesale
4,046
5,075
4,805
Advances under management
17,053
25,758
25,750
IBPC/BRDS/Securitisation
(753)
(680)
(881)
Gross Advances
16,300
25,078
24,869
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25
HDFC Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
FINANCIAL METRICS
HDFC BANK
30-Jun-2331-Mar-2430-Jun-24
Yield on assets (%)
8.1
8.4
8.4
Cost of funds (incl. shareholders' funds) (%)
4.0
4.9
4.9
Net Interest Margin - assets (%)
4.1
3.4
3.5
Net Interest Margin - interest earning assets (%)
4.3
3.6
3.7
NII as a % of net revenue
72%
73%*
74%
Wholesale fees as a % of fee income
7%
6%
7%
Retail fees as a % of fee income
93%
94%
93%
Retail liabilities fees as a % of fee income
20%
15%
18%
Third-party products related fees as a % of fee income
19%
26%
23%
Retail assets fees as a % of fee income
20%
19%
19%
Payments and cards business fees as a % of fee income
34%
34%
33%
Net revenue yield (%)
5.6
4.7*
4.7
Count of employees
1,81,725
2,13,527
2,13,069
Credit costs as a % of advances
0.70%
0.42%
0.42%
Credit costs net of recoveries as a % of advances
0.51%
0.27%
0.29%
Growth in advances under management (YoY) ^
20.1%
53.9%
51.0%
Retail advances
17.2%
104.6%
100.4%
CRB advances
29.5%
24.6%
23.0%
Corporate and other wholesale advances
11.2%
23.9%
18.7%
Growth in deposits (YoY)
19.2%
26.4%
24.4%
CASA deposits
10.7%
8.7%
6.2%
CA deposits
14.4%
13.4%
5.9%
SA deposits
9.1%
6.4%
6.4%
Term deposits
26.4%
40.4%
37.8%
CASA ratio
42.5%
38.2%
36.3%
Retail mix of deposits
83%
84%
84%
Total GNPA as a ratio of customer assets
1.13%
1.23%
1.32%
Total GNPA as a ratio of gross advances
1.17%
1.24%
1.33%
Retail advances
0.95%
0.79%
0.82%
CRB advances
1.75%
1.59%
1.76%
CRB advances (ex Agri)
1.18%
1.17%
1.23%
Total Corporate and other wholesale
0.42%
1.72%
1.76%
Total provisions as a % of advances
2.00%
2.43%
2.44%
Total provisions (ex. specific) as a % of advances
1.12%
1.51%
1.50%
Total provisions as a % of GNPA
171%
195%
184%
Specific PCR
75%
74%
71%
^ Gross of financing through IBPC/BRDS/Securitisation
* Net revenue excludes transactions gain of ₹ 73.4 bn
Note:
- For Q4 FY24, Credit cost excludes floating provision of ₹ 109 bn
- Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25
HDFC Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
FINANCIAL METRICS
HDB Financial Services
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-24
Total advances (₹ bn)
736
902
956
Enterprise Lending advances Mix %
44%
41%
40%
Asset Finance advances Mix %
37%
38%
38%
Consumer Finance advances Mix %
19%
21%
22%
Secured advances Mix %
72%
71%
71%
Net Interest Margin - assets (%)
8.3
7.6
7.4
Credit Cost % of advances
1.5
1.1
1.8
Gross Stage3 % as a ratio of gross advances
2.48%
1.90%
1.93%
Return on average assets % (annualised)
3.2
3.0
2.5
Earnings Per Share (FTQ)
7.2
8.3
7.3
Book Value Per Share (₹)
151
173
180
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2024-25
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 20 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2024 11:56:07 UTC.