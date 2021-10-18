Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Key Parameters_Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2021

10/18/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

Q2 FY 2021-22 RESULTS

14.7%

17.6%

15.5%

Net RevenuesOperating Profit

25,085.2 Cr

21,868.8 Cr

15,807.3 Cr

13,813.8 Cr

Q2 21-22

Q2 20-21

Q2 21-22

Q2 20-21

Net Profit

Total Deposits

8,834.3 Cr

7,513.1 Cr

1,406,343

1,229,310 Cr

Q2 21-22

Q2 20-21

Cr

Q2 20-21

Total Advances

Balance Sheet Size

1,198,837 Cr

1,038,335 Cr

1,844,845 Cr

1,609,428 Cr

Q2 21-22

Q2 20-21

Q2 21-22

Q2 20-21

14.4%

14.4%

14.6%

* As compared to corresponding period of FY 2020-21

Core Net

Capital

Gross

CASA

Total

Int Margin

Adequacy

NPA

(proportion)

Branches*

4.1%

20.0%

1.35%

47%

5,686

Loan Mix

Branch Mix

26% 40%

50%

34%

50%

Retail CRB Corporate

Metro & Urban

Semi-urban & Rural

*In addition, there are 15,946 banking correspondents as on date.

HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2021-22

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

FINANCIAL METRICS

Net Interest Margin - assets

4.1

4.1

4.1

Net Interest Margin - interest earning assets

4.3

4.3

4.3

NII as a % of net revenue

72%

73%

70%

Wholesale fees as a % of fee income

9%

9%

7%

Retail fees as a % of fee income

91%

91%

93%

Count of employees

117,082

123,473

129,341

Cost to net revenue

37%

35%

37%

Credit costs as a % of PPOP

27%

32%

25%

Credit costs as a % of advances

1.8%

1.7%

1.3%

Return on average assets (ROA)

1.9

1.8

1.9

Earnings per share (basic) (Rs.)

13.7

14.0

16.0

Growth in advances (YoY)

15.7%

14.4%

15.5%

Retail advances

6.3%

9.3%

12.9%

CRB advances

9.4%

25.1%

27.6%

Corporates and other wholesale advances

43.2%

10.2%

6.0%

Growth in deposits (YoY)

20.3%

13.2%

14.4%

CASA deposits

27.5%

28.1%

28.7%

CA deposits

19.2%

23.7%

26.3%

SA deposits

31.8%

30.2%

29.8%

Term deposits

15.7%

3.1%

4.2%

CASA Ratio (EOP)

41.6%

45.5%

46.8%

Retail mix of deposits

80%

82%

82%

Total GNPA as a ratio of customer assets

1.30%

1.39%

1.28%

Total GNPA as a ratio of gross advances

1.37%

1.47%

1.35%

Retail advances

1.30%

1.50%

1.37%

CRB advances

2.12%

2.23%

1.95%

CRB advances (ex Agri)

1.61%

1.58%

1.40%

Corporates and other wholesale

0.67%

0.54%

0.55%

Total provisions as a % of advances

2.10%

2.16%

2.20%

Total provisions (ex. specific) as a % of advances

1.08%

1.15%

1.24%

Total provisions as a % of GNPA

154%

146%

163%

Specific PCR

74%

68%

71%

HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2021-22

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

PRODUCT-WISE ADVANCES

( Crs)

Personal Loans

113,168

120,466

126,358

Auto

88,059

91,910

95,195

Home Loans

62,808

72,235

75,754

Payment Products

60,052

63,092

67,783

Loan against Property

48,611

51,696

54,426

Two Wheelers

10,585

9,526

9,713

Gold Loans

6,933

8,213

8,109

Other Retail

37,455

41,137

45,604

Commercial & Rural Banking Excl Agriculture

279,371

336,228

359,020

Agriculture

46,004

50,105

56,004

Corporates & Other Wholesale

294,767

314,621

312,423

Total

1,047,814

1,159,231

1,210,389

HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2021-22

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
03:22aHDFC BANK : Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2021
PU
03:22aHDFC BANK : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended Se..
PU
03:22aHDFC BANK : Key Parameters_Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2021
PU
01:35aHDFC BANK : Metals, energy stocks drive Indian stocks higher as commodity prices jump
RE
01:31aMetals, energy stocks drive Indian stocks higher as commodity prices jump
RE
10/17HDFC BANK : Logs 18% Increase in Consolidated Profit in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/16HDFC BANK : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended Se..
PU
10/14Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10/14ANALYST INVITE : Earnings Call Q2 FY22
PU
10/12India's retail inflation eases to 4.35% y/y in Sept
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 024 B 13 596 M 13 596 M
Net income 2022 362 B 4 815 M 4 815 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 9 344 B 125 B 124 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 123 473
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 687,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED17.48%124 582
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 383
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.99%382 146
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%199 021
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.30%193 371
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.30%170 903