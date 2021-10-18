HDFC Bank : Key Parameters_Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2021
HDFC Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel,Mumbai - 400 013.
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
Net Revenues
Operating Profit
₹ 25,085.2 Cr
₹ 21,868.8 Cr
₹ 15,807.3 Cr
₹ 13,813.8 Cr
Q2 21-22
Q2 20-21
Q2 21-22
Q2 20-21
Net Profit
Total Deposits
₹ 8,834.3 Cr
₹ 7,513.1 Cr
₹ 1,406,343
₹ 1,229,310 Cr
Q2 21-22
Q2 20-21
Cr
Q2 20-21
Total Advances
Balance Sheet Size
₹ 1,198,837 Cr
₹ 1,038,335 Cr
₹ 1,844,845 Cr
₹ 1,609,428 Cr
Q2 21-22
Q2 20-21
Q2 21-22
Q2 20-21
* As compared to corresponding period of FY 2020-21
Core Net
Capital
Gross
CASA
Total
Int Margin
Adequacy
NPA
(proportion)
Branches*
4.1%
20.0%
1.35%
47%
5,686
26%
40%
50%
34%
50%
Retail CRB Corporate
Metro & Urban
Semi-urban & Rural
*In addition, there are 15,946 banking correspondents as on date.
HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2021-22
FINANCIAL METRICS
Net Interest Margin - assets
4.1
4.1
4.1
Net Interest Margin - interest earning assets
4.3
4.3
4.3
NII as a % of net revenue
72%
73%
70%
Wholesale fees as a % of fee income
9%
9%
7%
Retail fees as a % of fee income
91%
91%
93%
Count of employees
117,082
123,473
129,341
Cost to net revenue
37%
35%
37%
Credit costs as a % of PPOP
27%
32%
25%
Credit costs as a % of advances
1.8%
1.7%
1.3%
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.9
1.8
1.9
Earnings per share (basic) (Rs.)
13.7
14.0
16.0
Growth in advances (YoY)
15.7%
14.4%
15.5%
Retail advances
6.3%
9.3%
12.9%
CRB advances
9.4%
25.1%
27.6%
Corporates and other wholesale advances
43.2%
10.2%
6.0%
Growth in deposits (YoY)
20.3%
13.2%
14.4%
CASA deposits
27.5%
28.1%
28.7%
CA deposits
19.2%
23.7%
26.3%
SA deposits
31.8%
30.2%
29.8%
Term deposits
15.7%
3.1%
4.2%
CASA Ratio (EOP)
41.6%
45.5%
46.8%
Retail mix of deposits
80%
82%
82%
Total GNPA as a ratio of customer assets
1.30%
1.39%
1.28%
Total GNPA as a ratio of gross advances
1.37%
1.47%
1.35%
Retail advances
1.30%
1.50%
1.37%
CRB advances
2.12%
2.23%
1.95%
CRB advances (ex Agri)
1.61%
1.58%
1.40%
Corporates and other wholesale
0.67%
0.54%
0.55%
Total provisions as a % of advances
2.10%
2.16%
2.20%
Total provisions (ex. specific) as a % of advances
1.08%
1.15%
1.24%
Total provisions as a % of GNPA
154%
146%
163%
Specific PCR
74%
68%
71%
HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2021-22
PRODUCT-WISE ADVANCES
(
₹ Crs)
Personal Loans
113,168
120,466
126,358
Auto
88,059
91,910
95,195
Home Loans
62,808
72,235
75,754
Payment Products
60,052
63,092
67,783
Loan against Property
48,611
51,696
54,426
Two Wheelers
10,585
9,526
9,713
Gold Loans
6,933
8,213
8,109
Other Retail
37,455
41,137
45,604
Commercial & Rural Banking Excl Agriculture
279,371
336,228
359,020
Agriculture
46,004
50,105
56,004
Corporates & Other Wholesale
294,767
314,621
312,423
Total
1,047,814
1,159,231
1,210,389
HDFC Bank Limited Financial Results 2021-22
