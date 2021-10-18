Log in
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
HDFC Bank : Metals, energy stocks drive Indian stocks higher as commodity prices jump

10/18/2021 | 01:35am EDT
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time highs on Monday, led by metals and energy stocks after a rally in commodity prices, while PNB Housing fell 5% after it called off a deal with Carlyle Group.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.87% at 18,498, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.86% to 61,832 by 0512 GMT.

The Nifty Metals index surged 3.9%, led by a 15% jump in Hindustan Zinc, as global zinc prices spiked on production cuts.

The Nifty Energy index rose 1.9% after crude prices hit their highest in years. [O/R]

"While some commodity prices have cooled down, certain metals like zinc, aluminum and copper are surging. Crude prices have also hit multi-year year highs. For now, producers will likely benefit from this surge," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

The Nifty Bank index gained 1.1% after India's largest private-sector lender HDFC Bank rose over 2% to a record high after reporting a 17.6% jump in September-quarter profit over the weekend.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd fell 5% on Monday to their lowest since early-June after the mortgage lender scrapped a fund-raising deal with a group of investors, led by private-equity firm Carlyle Group.

Real estate developer Indiabulls Real Estate rose as much as 13.4% after it reported a quarterly net profit against a loss last year.

Investors are now looking to updates from industries after state-run Coal India temporarily stopped auctioning coal to non-power customers and reduced contracted supplies, potentially hurting companies in other industries as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Sethuraman N R


© Reuters 2021
