HDFC Bank : Mooh Band Rakho campaign spreads awareness on safe banking practices among more than 100 million Indians

Conducts over 2,800 secured banking workshops in four months across India

Inculcates early safe banking habits among more than 60,000 students

New Delhi/Mumbai, April 11, 2022: HDFC Bank concluded the second edition of its "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign, which created history by spreading awareness on safe banking practices among more than 100 million Indians, through print and digital media.

In November 2021, the second edition of the campaign was launched which involved a 360-degree consumer education programme on cyber frauds and how to combat them by simply practicing a few safe banking habits. The programme highlighted the importance of not sharing confidential personal information with anyone.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shri. Sameer Shukla (IAS), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Lt. General Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator in the presence of senior HDFC Bank officials including the bank's Head of Retail Credit Strategy and Control Mr. Prashant Mehra, Chief Information Security Officer Mr. Sameer Ratolikar, Head of Credit Intelligence and Control (CIC) Mr. Manish Agrawal, and Head - CIC, Payment Business and Digital Loans Mr. Vivek Goyal.

As part of this campaign, the bank has conducted more than 2,800 secured banking workshops in just four months across the country. The workshops covered a wide range of audiences that included students, teachers, law enforcement agencies, senior citizens, channel partners, housing societies, and educational institutions. More than 60,000 students participated in 620 workshops that were aimed at inculcating safe banking habits from an early age.

Commenting on the impact of "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign's second edition, Mr. Prashant Mehra, Head - Retail Credit Strategy and Control, HDFC Bank, said: "While we provide our customers with the highest levels of security when they transact with us, it is also important that we promote safe banking habits among them. The "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign is an effort in this direction. We are delighted with the impact that the campaign has created in its first two years and we will continue to engage with different stakeholders of our society to spread awareness on safe banking practices."

Lt. General Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, said: "The "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign shows the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors in spreading consumer awareness. I congratulate HDFC Bank for waging a war against cyber frauds and promoting safe banking habits among millions of Indians. We should not lose momentum and continue to protect the interests of our citizens."

Shri. Sameer Shukla (IAS), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, added: "Basic awareness about digital frauds can help consumers avoid financial tragedy. Hence, it is heartening to see that HDFC Bank has taken a lead in spreading awareness on cyber frauds among millions of consumers. I expect the "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign to play a key role in minimising the scope and incidence of digital frauds in our country."

