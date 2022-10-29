HDFC Bank : Newspaper Advertisements 10/29/2022 | 01:39am EDT Send by mail :

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.: 022 - 3976 0001 / 0012 October 29, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500180 Scrip Symbol: HDFCBANK Dear Sirs/Madam, Sub: Newspaper advertisement of the meeting of the equity shareholders (which include public shareholders) of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank") convened by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai ("NCLT") Ref: Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is in connection to our letter dated October 14, 2022, informing that the NCLT convened meeting of equity shareholders of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 02:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST wherein we had also submitted a copy of the Notice of the said Meeting along with Explanatory Statement and other annexures. Further vide our letter dated October 22, 2022, we had also intimated to you in this regard by providing the newspaper clippings of the advertisements published by the Bank in Business Standard (All Editions) in English language and Marathi translation thereof in Navshakti on October 22, 2022 Pursuant to paragraph 2 of the Schedule of Master Direction ‐ Amalgamation of Private Sector Banks, Directions, 2016 issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the Bank has published once again the said Advertisement in today's edition of Business Standard in English language and Marathi translation thereof in Navshakt. The newspaper clippings of the same are attached herewith. As required under the Master Direction, Bank shall publish the said Advertisement (as enclosed) in Business Standard in English language and Marathi translation thereof in Navshakti at least once a week for another two consecutive weeks hereinafter. The said newspaper clippings are also available on website of the Bank, www.hdfcbank.com We request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours Truly, For HDFC Bank Limited SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR Digitally signed by SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR Date: 2022.10.29 10:30:23 +05'30' Santosh Haldankar Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013 10 ' e{Zdma, 29 2022 {dYr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU, H . 200 gZ 2022 A{Y{Z¶', 2013 À¶m 230 232 ghdmMVm AÝ¶ àH$aUmV EMS>rE'$gr Am{U . 1'') Am{U EMS>rE'$gr . 2'') Am{U hmD$qgJ '$m¶ZmÝg Am{U EMS>rE'$gr (""EH$Ì Am{U ^mJYmaH$ Am{U EMS>rE'$gr EH${ÌH$aUmÀ¶m A{Y{Z¶', 1956 À¶m ñWm{nV EH$ Am{U - EMS>rE'$gr hmD$g ~mnQ> nai (npíM'), - 400013, ^maV. grAm¶EZ … Eb65920E'EM1994nrEbgr080618. ..... . 4/EH$Ì Am{U OmhramV. ^mJYmaH$ g'm{dï> H$s, 14 2022 À¶m EH$m ( ), Zm'Xma {dYr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU, (""EZgrEbQ>r'') A{Y{Z¶', 2013 ( A{Y{Z¶''') À¶m 230-232 À¶m Am{U Ë¶mÀ¶m AÝ¶ d Ë¶m {Z¶' ¶mg EMS>rE'$gr ( 1'') Am{U EMS>rE'$gr ( 2'') Am{U ( / EH$Ì ) Am{U EH$Ì Am{U ^mJYmaH$ Am{U EH${ÌH$aUmÀ¶m ( ) ì¶dñWm K dmQ>ë¶mg H$aÊ¶mgmR>r EMS>rE'$gr ""EH$Ì ) À¶m ^mJYmaH$ g'm{dï> EH$ g^m . EH$Ì 22 2022 hçm {VÀ¶m EH$m AmYrM àH$m{eV . Omar 21 E{àb, 2016 'mñQ>a - 2016 VrM H$s, EH$Ì À¶m g'^mJ ^mJYmaH$ g'm{dï> EH$ g^m 25 2022 . 02.30 (1430) dm. {Z¶' ì¶dhma Am{U Omar ( ) ghrV - (""ìhrgr'') ""g^m'') Am{U gXa g'^mJ hOa . 30 2022 bm^mWu AmT>iVrb Ë¶m EH$Ì 17 2022 éëg, 2016 À¶m {Z¶' 6 ghdmMV A{Y{Z¶'À¶m 230 (3), 232 (1) Am{U (2) d 102 Amdí¶H$ ñnï>rH$aUmË'H$ {ddaU Am{U ñnï>rH$aUmË'H$ {ddaUmMr (EH${ÌV ""Vnerb'') 21 2022 . Vnerb - ( ), EH$Ì Am{U/qH$dm AgVrb Ë¶m Am{U - Am{U /qH$dm ZmhrV Ë¶m àË¶jmV . gXa Vnerb www.hdfcbank.com, www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia.com Am{U www.evoting.nsdl.com da CnbãY . àVr, H$m'mÀ¶m {Xder g. 10.00 (1000dm) . 12.00(1200dm) Xaå¶mZ EH$Ì À¶m qH$dm shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com - EH$ eH$Vrb. hr g^m EZgrEbQ>r nm[aV Am{U E'grE ìhrgr g'^mJ àË¶j CnpñWVrMr Amdí¶H$Vm Zmhr, øm EH$Ì à{VnÌrMr H$aÊ¶mMr CnbãY Zmhr. CÜ¶j lr. . Vr EZgrEbQ>r Am{U Amdí¶H$ AgVrb Aem AÝ¶ {Z¶m'H$ AYrZ amhrb. H$s … 1. EH$Ì {VÀ¶m e³¶ ¶m H$[aVm - Am{U ìhrg - Am{U - (""EZEgS>rEb'') Mr . ìhrgr CnpñWV d - Mr Vn{ebdma ^mJ ~ZVmV Am{U g'^mJ Vr dmMmdr. - H$mhr Vnerb Imbr … 122460 'V h¸$Xma g'^mJYmaH$ R>adÊ¶mgmR>r 18 2022. H$Q>- - H$mbmdYrMr 22 2022 g. 9.00 dm. (0900 dm) - H$mbmdYrMr g'már 24 2022 . 5.00 dm. (1700 dm) . EZEgS>rEb - . 2. - - 'V Zmhr Ë¶m 'VXmZ A{YH$ma e³¶ CnbãY . Á¶m - 'V hOa eH$VmV 'V h¸$Xma ZgVrb. 3. EH$Ì À¶m 'VXmZ A{YH$ma, 18 2022 øm H$Q>- EH$Ì ^aUm g'^mJ {híí¶mÀ¶m à'mUmV AgVrb. 4. ì¶º$s Or EH$Ì g'^mJYmaH$ Am{U H$Q>- YmaU H$aV AgVrb Am{U - ZgVrb evoting@nsdl.co.in da EH$ Am¶S>r Am{U eH$VmV. VWm{n, Oa Agm g'^mJYmaH$ - EZEgS>rEb AmYrM Va 'V gÜ¶mMm Am¶S>r Am{U dmné eH$VmV. 5. A{Y{Z¶'À¶m 230-232 À¶m ~m~VrV - Am{U - EH$Ì VrZ- à{V{ZYrËd Agë¶mg . 6. Omar 23 2021 'mñQ>a . 1/ grAm¶Ama/ nr/2021/0000000665 Oa - Am{U - {déÜX OmñV VaM . 7. - Am{U - Am{U nma nmS>Ê¶mgmR>r VnmgUr A{YH$mar lr. Ydb JmS>S>m, ì¶mdgm¶rH$ (g^mgXËd . E'$ 8955 d grnr . 10394) . 8. VnmgUr Ahdmbmgh {ZH$mb EH$Ì Am{U Am{U da Am{U EZEgS>rEb Mr www.evoting.nsdl.com da Am{U Am{U bm OmVrb. 9. ìhrgr hOa qH$dm - 'V øm ~m~VrV AS>MU qH$dm Agë¶mg g'^mJYmaH$ eH$VmV… gmR>r Zmd Am{U nÎmm - pallavid@nsdl.co.in lr'Vr n"dr 1800 1020 990/ - {g{Z¶a EZEgS>rEb, 4Wm 'Obm, ""E'' dtJ, 1800 2244 30 H$'bm {'ëg ~mnQ> Am{U ìhrgr bmAa nai, - 400013 EZEgS>rEb evoting@nsdl.co.in {R>H$mU … ghr/- … 28 2022 AÜ¶j EMS>rE'$gr … EMS>rE'$gr hmD$g, ~mnQ> nai (npíM'), - 400013. (grAm¶EZ … Eb65920E'EM1994nrEbgr080618) . … 022 3976 0012) ( - … shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com) ( … www.hdfcbank.com) ( . Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU .3 {dÎm ^maV gaH$ma, 30E, dmer dmer, Zdr -400703 .111 gZ 2019 n[a . 43 Am¶S>r~rAm¶ {dê$ÜX .....à'mUnÌ YmaH$ lr. .....à'mUnÌ { àVr, grS>r1. lr. ¶ . 502, -4, {dñVm .1, {Oëhm am¶JS> . S>r/401, 4Wm 'Obm, ñ'rV .9, 35-EM, -ImaKa, -410 210 Á¶mAWu gÝ'mZ{Z¶ {nR>mgZ A{YH$mar ì¶mO Am{U n[aì¶¶mgh é. 41,97,597/- bmI gÎ¶mÊUd hOma gÎ¶mÊUd 'mÌ) Mr a¸$' h Am{U H$aÊ¶mgmR>r .E. . 794 gZ 2017 'Yrb à'mUnÌ Á¶mAWu S>rgr a¸$' Zmhr Am{U Imbrb {'iH$V Oá Am{U {VÀ¶m . H$i{dÊ¶mV H$s Am{U {VÀ¶m AQ>r 29.11.2022 {ZpíMV H$aÊ¶mV Ambr . gh^mJr Am{U gXa {'iH$V qH$dm {VÀ¶m ^mJmer à^ma, qH$dm H$i{dÊ¶mgmR>r . {'iH$VrMm n[a{eï> . S>r/401, 4Wm 'Obm, ñ'rV .9, 35-EM, ImaKa, V - {Oëhm am¶JS>, 407 . . . gXa 14.09.2022 'mÂ¶m Am{U Ý¶m¶{YH$aUmÀ¶m {e³³¶mgh . ghr/- ( A{YH$mar-II Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU .3 Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU g'j (S>rAmaQ>r III) 1 bm 'Obm, E'Q>rEZEb -30E, dmer, Zdr - 400703. Amagr/2/2021 . 554 gZ 2013 ñWmda {'iH$VrÀ¶m {gQ>r {b. ...à'mUnÌ {déÜX à{V, àm. {b. Am{U BVa ...à'mUnÌ (grS>r 1) {b., B'maV, 5 dm 'Obm, 'hmË'm 400023 {b., B'maV, 5 dm 'Obm, 'hmË'm 400023 (grS>r 2) . nÙZm^Z . 126, 28, {Q>iH$ Odi, dmer, Zdr 400705. (grS>r 3) Eg. . 126, 28, {Q>iH$ Odi, dmer, Zdr 400705. (S>rAmaQ>r III) À¶m nrR>mgrZ 1. Á¶mAWu (gr.S>r.) Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU à'mUnÌ . Amagr/2/2021 À¶m 28.10.2013 10.00% gai ì¶mO Am{U ^{dî¶mVrb ì¶mOmgh a¸$' é. 10,56,36,108.32 Xhm N>nÞ bmI N>Îmrg hOma AmR> Am{U ~Îmrg 'mÌ) Am{U é. 1,75,000 EH$ bmI hOma 'mÌ) Mr aH$' àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV . Á¶mAWu, . 554 gZ 2013 21.01.2021 à'mUnÌ Omar Ë¶m Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU (S>rAmaQ>r III) À¶m nrR>mgrZ (gr.S>r.) bm {Xbm H$s, 28.10.2013 10.00% gai ì¶mO Am{U ^{dî¶mVrb ì¶mOmgh é. 10,56,36,108.32 Xhm N>nÞ bmI N>Îmrg hOma AmR> Am{U ~Îmrg 'mÌ) Am{U é. 1,75,000 EH$ bmI hOma 'mÌ) Mr a¸$' à'mUnÌYmaH$ àXmZ H$amdr Am{U Á¶mAWu gXa aH$' àXmZ Zmhr. 2. ñWmZmda à'mUnÌ Ambm H$s, Imbrb {'iH$VrMm qH$dm à^ma Am{U H$aÊ¶mV Am{U H$s ì¶³VtZm qH$dm bm^ H$aÊ¶mV 3. A{YH$mar, Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU (S>rAmaQ>r III) {X. 10.11.2022 g. 10.30 dm. AQ>r hOa Amdí¶H$ . {'iH$VrM (E) (à{VdmXr . 1 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa . 46 gr Am{U {Oëhm hÔrV . 1 À¶m g'm{dï> O'rZrMm ^mJmda C^r Q>r.Q>r.gr. B'maV EgS>rE'$ B'maV . 1 kmV À¶m 3 è¶m 'Oë¶mda . 46 gr 81.94 . . (~r) (à{VdmXr . 2 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa . -31 hÔrV Cn {Oëhm Am{U pñWV {'iH$V YmaH$ . 97/8/1 Am{U 149 (^mJ) da ßbmPm B'maVrÀ¶m 'Oë¶mda . -31 gh 15 1999 . 7082 Cn . IV À¶m 19 1999 gXa B'maVrÀ¶m O'rZr'Yrb A{d^mOrV 2.070% Am{U Am{U . (gr) (à{VdmXr . 2 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa . -25 hÔrV Cn {Oëhm Am{U pñWV {'iH$V YmaH$ . 97/8/1 Am{U 149 (^mJ) da ßbmPm B'maVrÀ¶m 'Oë¶mda . -25, Am{U 19 1999 ßbmPm B'maVrÀ¶m 'Oë¶mda 800 . . 74.34 . gh 15 1999 . 7082 Cn . IV À¶m 19 1999 gXa B'maVrÀ¶m O'rZr'Yrb A{d^mOrV 2.070% Am{U Am{U . (S>r) (à{VdmXr . 2 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa . 2~r eha Am{U CnZJa, O¶ amO ZJa, qbH$ d{Pam ZmH$m, (n), 400091 À¶m {Oëhm Am{U Cn{Oëhm Jmd E³gaMm YmaH$ . 38, {hñgm 2, grQ>rEg . 262 - hmD$qgJ kmV Amagrgr B'maVrÀ¶m . 28, 36.3 . 390 . . (à{VdmXr . 1 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa . 16 Zdr dmer 30-E, 1807.38 . . 16. 'mÂ¶m Am{U Ý¶m¶m{YH$aUmÀ¶m gXa 14.10.2022 {Xbr. Ø0 jkf'k dh jkf'k foi= dk dh dh vof/k 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 GML/SVS_Cluster/Palkot- 09 1285 5,41,06,000.00 5,42,000.00 10,000.00 09 Months 01B 2 GML/SVS_Cluster/Dumri- 08 1418 5,09,01,000.00 5,10,000.00 10,000.00 09 Months 07A 3 GML/SVS_Cluster/Dumri- 11 1464 5,04,56,000.00 5,05,000.00 10,000.00 09 Months 07B 4 GML/SVS_Cluster/Bishunpur 14 1752 6,95,53,000.00 6,96,000.00 10,000.00 09 Months -09A 5 GML/SVS_Cluster/Bishunpur 16 1814 6,48,91,000.00 6,49,000.00 10,000.00 09 Months -10A % ¼1½ fufonk fu;e vkfn >kj[k.M ljdkj http://jharkhandtenders.gov.in ij miyC/k % ¼2½ jkf'k dh jkf'k dk;Zikyd vfHk;ark] PR 281031 Drinking Water and Sanitation(22-23).D is;ty ,oa LoPNrk izeaMy] xqeyk BEFORE THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI BENCH COMPANY SCHEME APPLICATION NO. 200 OF 2022 In the matter of Sections 230 to 232 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 AND In the matter of Composite Scheme of Amalgamation AMONG HDFC Investments Limited ("Transferor Company No. 1") AND HDFC Holdings Limited ("Transferor Company No. 2") AND Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("Transferee Company"/ "Amalgamating Company") AND HDFC Bank Limited ("Amalgamated Company") AND their respective shareholders and creditors HDFC BANK LIMITED, a company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and having its registered office at HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, Maharashtra, India. CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618. ……… Applicant Company No. 4/ Amalgamated Company NOTICE AND ADVERTISEMENT OF NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS (WHICH INCLUDE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS) NOTICE is hereby given that by an order dated October 14, 2022 ("Order"), the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai ("NCLT") has directed convening of a Meeting of the equity shareholders (which include public shareholders) of HDFC Bank Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Amalgamated Company") for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the arrangement embodied in the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation among HDFC Investments Limited (the "Transferor Company 1") and HDFC Holdings Limited (the "Transferor Company 2") and Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (the "Transferee Company/ Amalgamating Company") and Amalgamated Company and their respective shareholders and creditors ("Scheme") pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Companies Act") and other applicable provisions thereof and applicable rules made thereunder. Pursuant to the Order, the Amalgamated Company has already published the Notice of a Meeting of it's equity shareholders in this edition of Newspaper on October 22, 2022. Further, as per Master Direction - Amalgamation of Private Sector Banks, Directions, 2016 dated April 21, 2016 issued by RBI, the same Notice is hereby again given that a Meeting of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Amalgamated Company will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 02:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST through Two-Way Video Conference ("VC") (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") in compliance with the applicable laws including circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("Relevant Circulars") from time to time and the said equity shareholders are requested to attend the Meeting. The Amalgamated Company has completed the dispatch of the Notice of the Meeting dated October 17, 2022 and the Explanatory Statement as required under Sections 230(3), 232(1) and (2) and 102 of the Companies Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and all the annexures to the Explanatory Statement (collectively referred to as "Particulars") on October 21, 2022 to all the equity shareholders whose names appear in the register of members/list of beneficial owners as on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Particulars were sent through electronic mode to those equity shareholders whose e-mail addresses are registered with Datamatics Business Solutions Limited ("Datamatics"), Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Amalgamated Company and/or the concerned depositories and through Speed/Registered Post/Air Mail, physically, to those equity shareholders who have not registered their e-mail addresses with Datamatics and/or the concerned depositories. The Particulars are also available on www.hdfcbank.com, www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia.com, and www.evoting.nsdl.com. Copies of the Particulars can be obtained free of charge, between 10.00 a.m. (1000 hours) IST to 12.00 (1200 hours) IST on all working days up to the date of the Meeting, at the registered office of the Amalgamated Company or by sending a request along with details of shareholding by email at shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com. Since the Meeting will be held pursuant to the Order passed by NCLT and in compliance of Relevant Circulars through VC, physical attendance of the equity shareholders has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxy by the equity shareholders of the Amalgamated Company is not available at this Meeting. The NCLT has appointed Mr. Gautam Doshi Chartered Accountant, to be the Chairperson of the Meeting. The Scheme, if approved by the equity shareholders will be subject to the subsequent approval of the NCLT or such other regulatory approvals as may be necessary. NOTICE is further given that: 1. The Amalgamated Company has provided remote e-voting facility to its equity shareholders to enable them to cast their votes electronically and has availed the services of National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") for providing VC facility, remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting. The detailed procedure for attending the Meeting through VC and e-voting forms part of the said Notice and the equity shareholders are requested to read the same. Some of the important details regarding e-voting are provided below: EVEN 122460 Cut-off date for determining the Equity Friday, November 18, 2022 Shareholders entitled to vote Commencement of remote e-voting period Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (0900 hours) IST End of remote e-voting period Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (1700 hours) IST The remote e-voting module will be disabled by NSDL thereafter. The e-voting facility will also be made available during the Meeting to enable the equity shareholders who have not cast their vote through remote e-voting, to exercise their voting rights. Equity shareholders who have cast their vote through remote e-voting may attend the Meeting but shall not be entitled to cast their vote again. The voting rights of the equity shareholders of the Amalgamated Company shall be in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital of the Amalgamated Company as on Cut-off date i.e. Friday November 18, 2022. Any person, who becomes an equity shareholder of the Amalgamated Company after dispatch of the Notice of the Meeting and holds shares as on the Cut-off date and who has not registered his/her/its e-mail address, may obtain the user ID and password by sending a request to evoting@nsdl.co.in. However, if such an equity shareholder is already registered with NSDL for remote e-voting, then he/she/it can use his/her/its existing user ID and password for casting vote. The Scheme shall be acted upon if majority of persons representing three-fourth in value of the equity shareholders of the Amalgamated Company voting through remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting approve the Scheme, in terms of the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 of the Companies Act. Further, in accordance with the Master Circular No SEBI/HO/CFD/DILI/CIR/P/2021/0000000665 dated November 23, 2021, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Scheme shall be acted upon only if the number of votes cast by the public shareholders (through remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting) in favour for the approval of the Scheme is more than the number of votes cast by the public shareholders against it. Mr. Dhawal Gadda, Practicing Company Secretary, (Membership No. FCS8955 and C.P. No. 10394), has been appointed as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting during the Meeting and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The results, together with the scrutinizer's report, will be displayed at the registered office and on the website of the Amalgamated Company, and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com and shall be communicated to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. In case of any difficulty or queries in connection with attending the Meeting through VC or casting vote through e-voting facility, equity shareholders may contact: For Name and Address E-mail Contact number Ms. Pallavi Mhatre pallavid@nsdl.co.in 1800 1020 990 / Senior Manager, NSDL, 1800 2244 30 4th Floor, 'A' Wing, Trade E-voting and VC World, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013 NSDL evoting@nsdl.co.in Sd/- Place: Mumbai Gautam Doshi Date: October 28, 2022 Chairperson appointed for the Meeting HDFC Bank Limited Regd. Office: HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400013. [CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618] [E-Mail: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com] [Website: www.hdfcbank.com] [Tel No.: 022 3976 0012] Attachments Original Link

