    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
1458.70 INR   +0.30%
HDFC Bank : Newspaper Advertisements

10/29/2022 | 01:39am EDT
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.: 022 - 3976 0001 / 0012

October 29, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500180

Scrip Symbol: HDFCBANK

Dear Sirs/Madam,

Sub:

Newspaper advertisement of the meeting of the equity shareholders (which include public

shareholders) of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank") convened by Hon'ble National Company

Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai ("NCLT")

Ref:

Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is in connection to our letter dated October 14, 2022, informing that the NCLT convened meeting of equity shareholders of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 02:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST wherein we had also submitted a copy of the Notice of the said Meeting along with Explanatory Statement and other annexures.

Further vide our letter dated October 22, 2022, we had also intimated to you in this regard by providing the newspaper clippings of the advertisements published by the Bank in Business Standard (All Editions) in English language and Marathi translation thereof in Navshakti on October 22, 2022

Pursuant to paragraph 2 of the Schedule of Master Direction ‐ Amalgamation of Private Sector Banks, Directions, 2016 issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the Bank has published once again the said Advertisement in today's edition of Business Standard in English language and Marathi translation thereof in Navshakt. The newspaper clippings of the same are attached herewith.

As required under the Master Direction, Bank shall publish the said Advertisement (as enclosed) in Business Standard in English language and Marathi translation thereof in Navshakti at least once a week for another two consecutive weeks hereinafter.

The said newspaper clippings are also available on website of the Bank, www.hdfcbank.com

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For HDFC Bank Limited

SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR

Digitally signed by SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR Date: 2022.10.29 10:30:23 +05'30'

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

10

'

e{Zdma, 29

2022

{dYr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU,

H

. 200 gZ 2022

A{Y{Z¶', 2013 À¶m

230

232 ghdmMVm AÝ¶

àH$aUmV

EMS>rE'$gr

Am{U

. 1'')

Am{U

EMS>rE'$gr

. 2'')

Am{U

hmD$qgJ

'$m¶ZmÝg

Am{U

EMS>rE'$gr

(""EH$Ì

Am{U

^mJYmaH$ Am{U

EMS>rE'$gr

EH${ÌH$aUmÀ¶m

A{Y{Z¶', 1956 À¶m

ñWm{nV EH$

Am{U

- EMS>rE'$gr

hmD$g

~mnQ>

nai (npíM'),

- 400013,

^maV.

grAm¶EZ … Eb65920E'EM1994nrEbgr080618.

.....

. 4/EH$Ì

Am{U

OmhramV.

^mJYmaH$ g'm{dï>

H$s,

14

2022 À¶m EH$m

(

), Zm'Xma

{dYr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU,

(""EZgrEbQ>r'')

A{Y{Z¶', 2013 (

A{Y{Z¶''') À¶m

230-232 À¶m

Am{U

Ë¶mÀ¶m AÝ¶

d Ë¶m

{Z¶' ¶mg

EMS>rE'$gr

(

1'')

Am{U EMS>rE'$gr

(

2'') Am{U (

/ EH$Ì

) Am{U EH$Ì

Am{U

^mJYmaH$ Am{U

EH${ÌH$aUmÀ¶m

(

)

ì¶dñWm

K

dmQ>ë¶mg

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r EMS>rE'$gr

""EH$Ì

) À¶m

^mJYmaH$ g'm{dï>

EH$ g^m

.

EH$Ì

22

2022

hçm

{VÀ¶m

EH$m

AmYrM àH$m{eV

.

Omar

21 E{àb, 2016

'mñQ>a

-

2016

VrM

H$s, EH$Ì

À¶m g'^mJ

^mJYmaH$ g'm{dï>

EH$ g^m

25

2022

. 02.30 (1430)

dm.

{Z¶' ì¶dhma

Am{U

Omar

(

) ghrV

-

(""ìhrgr'')

""g^m'') Am{U gXa g'^mJ

hOa

.

30

2022

bm^mWu

AmT>iVrb Ë¶m

EH$Ì

17

2022

éëg, 2016 À¶m {Z¶' 6 ghdmMV

A{Y{Z¶'À¶m

230 (3), 232 (1) Am{U (2) d 102

Amdí¶H$ ñnï>rH$aUmË'H$ {ddaU Am{U ñnï>rH$aUmË'H$ {ddaUmMr

(EH${ÌV

""Vnerb'')

21

2022

.

Vnerb

-

(

), EH$Ì

Am{U/qH$dm

AgVrb Ë¶m

Am{U

-

Am{U /qH$dm

ZmhrV Ë¶m

àË¶jmV

. gXa Vnerb

www.hdfcbank.com, www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia.com Am{U

www.evoting.nsdl.com da

CnbãY

.

àVr,

H$m'mÀ¶m {Xder g. 10.00 (1000dm)

. 12.00(1200dm) Xaå¶mZ EH$Ì

À¶m

qH$dm

shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

-

EH$

eH$Vrb.

hr g^m EZgrEbQ>r

nm[aV

Am{U E'grE

ìhrgr

g'^mJ

àË¶j CnpñWVrMr Amdí¶H$Vm

Zmhr,

øm

EH$Ì

à{VnÌrMr

H$aÊ¶mMr

CnbãY Zmhr.

CÜ¶j

lr.

.

Vr EZgrEbQ>r Am{U Amdí¶H$ AgVrb Aem AÝ¶ {Z¶m'H$

AYrZ amhrb.

H$s …

1. EH$Ì

{VÀ¶m

e³¶

¶m H$[aVm

-

Am{U ìhrg

-

Am{U

-

(""EZEgS>rEb'') Mr

. ìhrgr

CnpñWV

d

-

Mr Vn{ebdma

^mJ

~ZVmV Am{U g'^mJ

Vr dmMmdr.

-

H$mhr

Vnerb Imbr

122460

'V

h¸$Xma g'^mJYmaH$ R>adÊ¶mgmR>r

18

2022.

H$Q>-

-

H$mbmdYrMr

22

2022

g. 9.00 dm. (0900 dm)

-

H$mbmdYrMr g'már

24

2022

. 5.00 dm. (1700 dm)

.

EZEgS>rEb

-

.

2.

-

-

'V

Zmhr Ë¶m

'VXmZ A{YH$ma

e³¶

CnbãY

. Á¶m

-

'V

hOa

eH$VmV

'V

h¸$Xma ZgVrb.

3.

EH$Ì

À¶m

'VXmZ A{YH$ma,

18

2022 øm H$Q>-

EH$Ì

^aUm

g'^mJ

{híí¶mÀ¶m à'mUmV AgVrb.

4.

ì¶º$s Or

EH$Ì

g'^mJYmaH$

Am{U H$Q>-

YmaU

H$aV AgVrb Am{U

-

ZgVrb

evoting@nsdl.co.in da EH$

Am¶S>r Am{U

eH$VmV. VWm{n, Oa Agm g'^mJYmaH$

-

EZEgS>rEb

AmYrM

Va

'V

gÜ¶mMm

Am¶S>r Am{U

dmné eH$VmV.

5.

A{Y{Z¶'À¶m

230-232 À¶m

~m~VrV

-

Am{U

-

EH$Ì

VrZ-

à{V{ZYrËd

Agë¶mg

.

6.

Omar

23

2021

'mñQ>a

.

1/ grAm¶Ama/ nr/2021/0000000665

Oa

-

Am{U

-

{déÜX

OmñV

VaM

.

7.

-

Am{U

-

Am{U

nma nmS>Ê¶mgmR>r VnmgUr A{YH$mar

lr. Ydb

JmS>S>m, ì¶mdgm¶rH$

(g^mgXËd . E'$ 8955 d grnr . 10394)

.

8.

VnmgUr

Ahdmbmgh

{ZH$mb EH$Ì

Am{U

Am{U

da Am{U EZEgS>rEb Mr

www.evoting.nsdl.com da

Am{U

Am{U

bm

OmVrb.

9.

ìhrgr

hOa

qH$dm

-

'V

øm ~m~VrV

AS>MU

qH$dm

Agë¶mg

g'^mJYmaH$

eH$VmV…

gmR>r

Zmd Am{U nÎmm

-

pallavid@nsdl.co.in

lr'Vr n"dr

1800 1020 990/

-

{g{Z¶a

EZEgS>rEb, 4Wm 'Obm, ""E'' dtJ,

1800 2244 30

H$'bm {'ëg

~mnQ>

Am{U ìhrgr

bmAa nai,

- 400013

EZEgS>rEb

evoting@nsdl.co.in

{R>H$mU …

ghr/-

… 28

2022

AÜ¶j

EMS>rE'$gr

EMS>rE'$gr

hmD$g,

~mnQ>

nai (npíM'),

- 400013.

(grAm¶EZ … Eb65920E'EM1994nrEbgr080618)

. … 022 3976 0012)

( -

shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com) (

www.hdfcbank.com) ( .

Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU

.3

{dÎm

^maV gaH$ma,

30E,

dmer

dmer, Zdr

-400703

.111 gZ 2019

n[a

. 43

Am¶S>r~rAm¶

{dê$ÜX

.....à'mUnÌ YmaH$

lr.

.....à'mUnÌ

{

àVr,

grS>r1. lr.

. 502,

-4, {dñVm

.1,

{Oëhm

am¶JS>

. S>r/401, 4Wm 'Obm, ñ'rV

.9,

35-EM,

-ImaKa,

-410 210

Á¶mAWu gÝ'mZ{Z¶ {nR>mgZ A{YH$mar

ì¶mO Am{U n[aì¶¶mgh é. 41,97,597/-

bmI gÎ¶mÊUd hOma

gÎ¶mÊUd 'mÌ) Mr a¸$'

h Am{U

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r .E. . 794 gZ 2017 'Yrb

à'mUnÌ

Á¶mAWu

S>rgr

a¸$'

Zmhr

Am{U

Imbrb

{'iH$V Oá

Am{U {VÀ¶m

.

H$i{dÊ¶mV H$s

Am{U {VÀ¶m AQ>r

29.11.2022 {ZpíMV H$aÊ¶mV Ambr

.

gh^mJr

Am{U gXa {'iH$V qH$dm {VÀ¶m

^mJmer

à^ma,

qH$dm

H$i{dÊ¶mgmR>r

.

{'iH$VrMm n[a{eï>

. S>r/401, 4Wm 'Obm, ñ'rV

.9,

35-EM, ImaKa,

V

-

{Oëhm am¶JS>,

407 . .

.

gXa 14.09.2022

'mÂ¶m

Am{U Ý¶m¶{YH$aUmÀ¶m {e³³¶mgh

.

ghr/-

(

A{YH$mar-II

Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU

.3

Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU g'j

(S>rAmaQ>r

III)

1 bm 'Obm, E'Q>rEZEb

-30E,

dmer, Zdr

- 400703.

Amagr/2/2021

. 554 gZ 2013

ñWmda {'iH$VrÀ¶m

{gQ>r

{b.

...à'mUnÌ

{déÜX

à{V,

àm. {b. Am{U BVa

...à'mUnÌ

(grS>r 1)

{b.,

B'maV, 5 dm 'Obm,

'hmË'm

400023

{b.,

B'maV, 5 dm 'Obm,

'hmË'm

400023

(grS>r 2)

. nÙZm^Z

. 126,

28, {Q>iH$

Odi,

dmer, Zdr

400705.

(grS>r 3)

Eg.

. 126,

28, {Q>iH$

Odi,

dmer, Zdr

400705.

(S>rAmaQ>r III) À¶m nrR>mgrZ

1. Á¶mAWu (gr.S>r.)

Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU

à'mUnÌ . Amagr/2/2021 À¶m

28.10.2013

10.00%

gai ì¶mO

Am{U

^{dî¶mVrb ì¶mOmgh a¸$' é. 10,56,36,108.32

Xhm

N>nÞ bmI N>Îmrg

hOma

AmR> Am{U

~Îmrg 'mÌ) Am{U

é. 1,75,000

EH$ bmI

hOma 'mÌ) Mr aH$' àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV

.

Á¶mAWu,

. 554 gZ 2013

21.01.2021

à'mUnÌ

Omar

Ë¶m

Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU

(S>rAmaQ>r III) À¶m nrR>mgrZ

(gr.S>r.) bm

{Xbm H$s, 28.10.2013

10.00% gai ì¶mO

Am{U ^{dî¶mVrb ì¶mOmgh é. 10,56,36,108.32

Xhm

N>nÞ

bmI N>Îmrg hOma

AmR> Am{U

~Îmrg 'mÌ) Am{U

é. 1,75,000

EH$ bmI

hOma 'mÌ) Mr a¸$' à'mUnÌYmaH$

àXmZ H$amdr Am{U Á¶mAWu

gXa aH$' àXmZ

Zmhr.

2.

ñWmZmda

à'mUnÌ

Ambm

H$s,

Imbrb

{'iH$VrMm

qH$dm à^ma

Am{U

H$aÊ¶mV

Am{U H$s

ì¶³VtZm

qH$dm

bm^

H$aÊ¶mV

3.

A{YH$mar,

Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU

(S>rAmaQ>r III)

{X.

10.11.2022

g. 10.30 dm.

AQ>r

hOa

Amdí¶H$

.

{'iH$VrM

(E) (à{VdmXr

. 1 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa

. 46 gr

Am{U

{Oëhm

hÔrV

. 1 À¶m g'm{dï> O'rZrMm ^mJmda

C^r Q>r.Q>r.gr.

B'maV

EgS>rE'$ B'maV

. 1

kmV

À¶m 3 è¶m

'Oë¶mda

. 46 gr

81.94 .

.

(~r) (à{VdmXr

. 2 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa

.

-31

hÔrV Cn

{Oëhm Am{U

pñWV {'iH$V YmaH$

. 97/8/1 Am{U 149 (^mJ) da

ßbmPm

B'maVrÀ¶m

'Oë¶mda

.

-31 gh 15

1999

. 7082

Cn

.

IV À¶m

19

1999

gXa B'maVrÀ¶m O'rZr'Yrb A{d^mOrV

2.070%

Am{U

Am{U

.

(gr) (à{VdmXr

. 2 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa

.

-25

hÔrV Cn

{Oëhm Am{U

pñWV {'iH$V YmaH$

. 97/8/1 Am{U 149 (^mJ) da

ßbmPm

B'maVrÀ¶m

'Oë¶mda

.

-25,

Am{U

19

1999

ßbmPm

B'maVrÀ¶m

'Oë¶mda

800 . .

74.34

.

gh 15

1999

. 7082

Cn

. IV

À¶m

19

1999

gXa B'maVrÀ¶m O'rZr'Yrb A{d^mOrV 2.070%

Am{U

Am{U

.

(S>r) (à{VdmXr

. 2 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa

. 2~r

eha Am{U

CnZJa, O¶ amO ZJa, qbH$

d{Pam ZmH$m,

(n),

400091 À¶m

{Oëhm Am{U Cn{Oëhm

Jmd E³gaMm YmaH$

. 38, {hñgm

2, grQ>rEg

. 262

-

hmD$qgJ

kmV Amagrgr B'maVrÀ¶m

. 28,

36.3

.

390 . .

(à{VdmXr

. 1 À¶m 'mbH$s'Yrb gXa

. 16

Zdr

dmer

30-E,

1807.38 .

. 16.

'mÂ¶m

Am{U Ý¶m¶m{YH$aUmÀ¶m

gXa

14.10.2022

{Xbr.

A{YH$mar

Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU- S>rAmaQ>r III,

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited

(CIN - L65910MH1995PLC220793)

5HJLVWHUHG2ƯFH 4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400 013.

Tel No. +91 22 6808 7000 • Fax No. +91 22 6808 7097 • mf.nipponindiaim.com

NOTICE NO. 50

+DOIHDUO8QDXGLWHG)LQDQFLDO5HVXOWVRIWKHVFKHPHVRI1LSSRQ,QGLD0XWXDO)XQG

Unitholders of the schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund ("NIMF") are requested to note that pursuant to Regulation 59 of SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, the Unaudited Half-yearly Financial Results of the schemes of NIMF for the period ended September 30, 2022, have been hosted on the website of NIMF i.e. mf.nipponindiaim.com.

For NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Mumbai

(Asset Management Company for Nippon India Mutual Fund)

Sd/-

October 28, 2022

Authorised Signatory

Make even idle money work! Invest in Mutual Funds

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

16

>

JM FINANCIAL LIMITED

Corporate Identity Number: L67120MH1986PLC038784

Regd. Office

: 7th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg,

Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025.

Tel. No.: +91 22 6630 3030 • Fax No.: +91 22 6630 3223 • Website: www.jmfl.com

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the following share certificates in respect of

10,000 equity shares of JM Financial Ltd. have been reported lost / misplaced.

Folio

Name of the

Share

Distinctive Nos.

No. of

Certificate

Shares

No.

Shareholder

From

To

No.

held

58518

Dhanvanti Durazi

1822

299753001 299757000

4,000

Jt. Hema Joshi

3660

749542501 749548500

6,000

The Company will proceed to issue duplicate share certificates to the

above shareholders unless valid objection is lodged with the Company

at its Registered Office at 7

th

Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg,

Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400025 within fifteen days from the date hereof.

For JM Financial Limited

Sd/-

Place: Mumbai

Prashant Choksi

Group Head - Compliance, Legal

Date: October 28, 2022

& Company Secretary

FORM NO. CAA. 2

[Pursuant to Section 230(3) of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules 6 and 7 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements, and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016]

COMPANY SCHEME APPLICATION NO. C.A. (CAA) 66/MB/2022

IN THE MATTER OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN HAZEL MERCANTILE LIMITED AND SHIMMER TRADE IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS AND CREDITORS

HAZEL MERCANTILE LIMITED, a company)

incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956) having its registered office at 181, Ashoka Shopping) Centre, 2nd Floor, G T Hospital Complex, L.T. Road,)

Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400 001

) ...First Applicant Company/

CIN: U51900MH1995PLC093674

) Demerged Company

Notice and Advertisement of notice of the meetings of equity shareholders

and preference shareholders of the First Applicant Company

Notice is hereby given that by an Order dated 14 October 2022, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") has directed meetings be held of the equity shareholders and preference shareholders of First Applicant Company, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving, with or without modification, the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Hazel Mercantile Limited and Shimmer Trade Impex Private Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors ("Scheme") under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), and other applicable provisions under the Act.

In pursuance of the said Order, and as directed therein, further notice is hereby given that a meeting of the equity shareholders and preference shareholders of the First Applicant Company will be held at Veritas House, 70 Mint Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10.00 a.m. (IST) for equity shareholders and 11.00 a.m. (IST) for preference shareholders at which time and place the said equity shareholders and preference shareholders are requested to attend.

Copies of the said Scheme and of the statement under Section 230 of the Act can also be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the First Applicant Company. Persons entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, may vote in person or by proxy, provided that all proxies in the prescribed form are deposited at the registered office of the First Applicant Company not later than 48 hours before the meetings.

Forms of proxy of the First Applicant Company at its registered office at 181, Ashoka Shopping Centre, 2nd Floor, G T Hospital Complex, L.T. Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400 001.

The NCLT has appointed Mr. Nitinkumar Didwania, Managing Director of the First Applicant Company, and failing him, Mr. Vijay Shah, as Chairperson of the said meetings of the equity shareholders and preference shareholders of the First Applicant Company. The abovementioned Scheme of Arrangement, if approved at the meetings, will be subject to the subsequent approval of the NCLT.

Dated this 29th of October 2022.

Sd/-

Mr. Nitinkumar Didwania

Chairperson appointed for the

meetings of First Applicant Company

MUMBAI | 29 OCTOBER 2022

1

dk;Zikyd vfHk;ark dk dk;kZy;

is;ty ,oa LoPNrk ize.My] xqeyk

e-mail ID eedwsd.gumla@gmail.com

vYidkyhu bZ&izksD;ksjesaV fufonk vkea=.k lwpuk la[;k &09@2021&22

¼"k"Be

vkea=.k½

1-

foHkkx dk uke

&

LoPNrk foHkkx] >kj[k.M]

2-

foKkiunkrk dk inuke

irk

&

vfHk;rk]

LoPNrk

3-

ij fufonk

dh frfFk

le;

&

09@11@2022

05-00

4-

chM

dh frfFk le;

LFkku

&

16@11@2022

12-30

LoPNrk foHkkx] >kj[k.M]

5-

chM

dh

frfFk

le;

&

23@11@2022

05-00

rd

6-

dh jkf"k

ifjek.k foi= dk

&

24@11@2022

03-00

rd

tek

dh frfFk] le;

LFkku½

LoPNrk

.My]

v/kh{k.k

LOkPNrk

LoPNrk foHkkx]

7-

fufonk

dh

frfFk

le;

&

24@11@2022

vijkgu 05-00

8-

fufonk

inkf/kdkjh dk inuke

&

LoPNrk

9-

dk

uEcj

&

7488491963

10-

dk

uEcj

&

7488491963

11-

dk uke %& Construction of Cluster wise Single Village Water Supply Scheme on Solar Energy based

Mini rural pipe water supply scheme in different blocks of Gumla District which are not included in

MVS/Other Schemes to supply water and house connection with 05 Years Operation and maintenance

works on "Turn-key basis" under D.W.& S. Div. Gumla for the Year 2022-23 (Head - JJM)

dh

FHTC

ifjek.k

.

Ø0

jkf'k

dh jkf'k

foi= dk

dh

dh

vof/k

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

1

GML/SVS_Cluster/Palkot-

09

1285

5,41,06,000.00

5,42,000.00

10,000.00

09 Months

01B

2

GML/SVS_Cluster/Dumri-

08

1418

5,09,01,000.00

5,10,000.00

10,000.00

09 Months

07A

3

GML/SVS_Cluster/Dumri-

11

1464

5,04,56,000.00

5,05,000.00

10,000.00

09 Months

07B

4

GML/SVS_Cluster/Bishunpur

14

1752

6,95,53,000.00

6,96,000.00

10,000.00

09 Months

-09A

5

GML/SVS_Cluster/Bishunpur

16

1814

6,48,91,000.00

6,49,000.00

10,000.00

09 Months

-10A

%

¼1½ fufonk

fu;e

vkfn >kj[k.M ljdkj

http://jharkhandtenders.gov.in ij miyC/k

%

¼2½

jkf'k

dh jkf'k

dk;Zikyd vfHk;ark]

PR 281031 Drinking Water and Sanitation(22-23).D

is;ty ,oa LoPNrk izeaMy] xqeyk

BEFORE THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI BENCH

COMPANY SCHEME APPLICATION NO. 200 OF 2022

In the matter of Sections 230 to 232 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

AND

In the matter of Composite Scheme of Amalgamation

AMONG

HDFC Investments Limited ("Transferor Company No. 1")

AND

HDFC Holdings Limited ("Transferor Company No. 2")

AND

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("Transferee Company"/ "Amalgamating Company")

AND

HDFC Bank Limited ("Amalgamated Company")

AND

their respective shareholders and creditors

HDFC BANK LIMITED, a company incorporated under

the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and having its

registered office at HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, Maharashtra, India.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618.

……… Applicant Company No. 4/ Amalgamated Company

NOTICE AND ADVERTISEMENT OF NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS

(WHICH INCLUDE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS)

NOTICE is hereby given that by an order dated October 14, 2022 ("Order"), the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai ("NCLT") has directed convening of a Meeting of the equity shareholders (which include public shareholders) of HDFC Bank Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Amalgamated Company") for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the arrangement embodied in the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation among HDFC Investments Limited (the "Transferor Company 1") and HDFC Holdings Limited (the "Transferor Company 2") and Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (the "Transferee Company/ Amalgamating Company") and Amalgamated Company and their respective shareholders and creditors ("Scheme") pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Companies Act") and other applicable provisions thereof and applicable rules made thereunder.

Pursuant to the Order, the Amalgamated Company has already published the Notice of a Meeting of it's equity shareholders in this edition of Newspaper on October 22, 2022. Further, as per Master Direction - Amalgamation of Private Sector Banks, Directions, 2016 dated April 21, 2016 issued by RBI, the same Notice is hereby again given that a Meeting of the equity shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Amalgamated Company will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 02:30 p.m. (1430 hours) IST through Two-Way Video Conference ("VC") (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") in compliance with the applicable laws including circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("Relevant Circulars") from time to time and the said equity shareholders are requested to attend the Meeting.

The Amalgamated Company has completed the dispatch of the Notice of the Meeting dated October 17, 2022 and the Explanatory Statement as required under Sections 230(3), 232(1) and (2) and 102 of the Companies Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and all the annexures to the Explanatory Statement (collectively referred to as "Particulars") on October 21, 2022 to all the equity shareholders whose names appear in the register of members/list of beneficial owners as on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Particulars were sent through electronic mode to those equity shareholders whose e-mail addresses are registered with Datamatics Business Solutions Limited ("Datamatics"), Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Amalgamated Company and/or the concerned depositories and through Speed/Registered Post/Air Mail, physically, to those equity shareholders who have not registered their e-mail addresses with Datamatics and/or the concerned depositories. The Particulars are also available on www.hdfcbank.com, www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia.com, and www.evoting.nsdl.com.

Copies of the Particulars can be obtained free of charge, between 10.00 a.m. (1000 hours) IST to 12.00 (1200 hours) IST on all working days up to the date of the Meeting, at the registered office of the Amalgamated Company or by sending a request along with details of shareholding by email at shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com.

Since the Meeting will be held pursuant to the Order passed by NCLT and in compliance of Relevant Circulars through VC, physical attendance of the equity shareholders has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxy by the equity shareholders of the Amalgamated Company is not available at this Meeting.

The NCLT has appointed Mr. Gautam Doshi Chartered Accountant, to be the Chairperson of the Meeting. The Scheme, if approved by the equity shareholders will be subject to the subsequent approval of the NCLT or such other regulatory approvals as may be necessary.

NOTICE is further given that:

1. The Amalgamated Company has provided remote e-voting facility to its equity shareholders to enable them to cast their votes electronically and has availed the services of National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") for providing VC facility, remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting. The detailed procedure for attending the Meeting through VC and e-voting forms part of the said Notice and the equity shareholders are requested to read the same. Some of the important details regarding e-voting are provided below:

EVEN

122460

Cut-off date for determining the Equity

Friday, November 18, 2022

Shareholders entitled to vote

Commencement of remote e-voting period

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (0900 hours) IST

End of remote e-voting period

Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (1700 hours) IST

The remote e-voting module will be disabled by NSDL

thereafter.

  • The e-voting facility will also be made available during the Meeting to enable the equity shareholders who have not cast their vote through remote e-voting, to exercise their voting rights. Equity shareholders who have cast their vote through remote e-voting may attend the Meeting but shall not be entitled to cast their vote again.
  • The voting rights of the equity shareholders of the Amalgamated Company shall be in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital of the Amalgamated Company as on Cut-off date i.e. Friday November 18, 2022.
  • Any person, who becomes an equity shareholder of the Amalgamated Company after dispatch of the Notice of the Meeting and holds shares as on the Cut-off date and who has not registered his/her/its e-mail address, may obtain the user ID and password by sending a request to evoting@nsdl.co.in. However, if such an equity shareholder is already registered with NSDL for remote e-voting, then he/she/it can use his/her/its existing user ID and password for casting vote.
  • The Scheme shall be acted upon if majority of persons representing three-fourth in value of the equity shareholders of the Amalgamated Company voting through remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting approve the Scheme, in terms of the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 of the Companies Act.
  • Further, in accordance with the Master Circular No SEBI/HO/CFD/DILI/CIR/P/2021/0000000665 dated November 23, 2021, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Scheme shall be acted upon only if the number of votes cast by the public shareholders (through remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting) in favour for the approval of the Scheme is more than the number of votes cast by the public shareholders against it.
  • Mr. Dhawal Gadda, Practicing Company Secretary, (Membership No. FCS8955 and C.P. No. 10394), has been appointed as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting during the Meeting and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.
  • The results, together with the scrutinizer's report, will be displayed at the registered office and on the website of the Amalgamated Company, and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com and shall be communicated to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
  • In case of any difficulty or queries in connection with attending the Meeting through VC or casting vote through e-voting facility, equity shareholders may contact:

For

Name and Address

E-mail

Contact number

Ms. Pallavi Mhatre

pallavid@nsdl.co.in

1800 1020 990 /

Senior Manager, NSDL,

1800 2244 30

4th Floor, 'A' Wing, Trade

E-voting and VC

World, Kamala Mills

Compound, Senapati

Bapat Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai 400 013

NSDL

evoting@nsdl.co.in

Sd/-

Place: Mumbai

Gautam Doshi

Date: October 28, 2022

Chairperson appointed for the Meeting

HDFC Bank Limited

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400013.

[CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618]

[E-Mail: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com] [Website: www.hdfcbank.com] [Tel No.: 022 3976 0012]

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 05:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
