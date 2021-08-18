Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/18
1513 INR   -0.11%
11:54aHDFC BANK : #Parivartan impacts over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-2021
PU
10:42aAsian ADRs Flat in Wednesday Trading
MT
09:25aIndia's HDFC Bank sets ambitious target for card issuance, source says
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : #Parivartan impacts over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-2021

08/18/2021 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • #Parivartan reached 4.68 lakh more people compared to last year

Shimla, 17th August, 2021: HDFC Bank #Parivartan - its umbrella programme for social initiatives - impacted lives of over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-21. The bank reached out to 35 villages across 2 districts- Hamirpur and Kangra. #Parivartan aims at mainstreaming economically & socially-challenged groups across the country by ushering growth, development and empowerment. HDFC Bank spent ₹634.91 crore through #Parivartan nationally and emerged as one of India's largest CSR spender in 2020-21. This was 18.5% more than previous year.

Parivartan highlights in Himachal Pradesh:

'Committed to developing sustainable ecosystems through various partnerships, we identify & support programmes that seek to develop & advance communities' said Mr. Vineet Arora Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. 'The teams between the bank, CSR department and NGO partners work closely to identify areas, locations and people to work with. This helps us in addressing the most pressing issue to work upon. Although our programmes are holistic in nature, initiatives that delivered the maximum benefit in the state were training more than 39,620 teachers thus benefitting over 4.46 lakh students and conducting over 1,110 financial literacy & inclusion camps that benefited over 7,050 people'.

HDFC Bank adopted five areas under #Parivartan for holistic social work:

  • Rural Development
  • Promote Education
  • Skill Training and Livelihood Enhancement
  • Healthcare & Hygiene
  • Financial Literacy and Inclusion

The Sustainability element in the Integrated Annual Report outlines the work undertaken by the Bank by engaging with the communities to work on reducing poverty, achieving zero hunger, providing clean water & sanitation, quality education, and creating sustainable cities and communities to name a few.

GRASSROOT STORY OF PARIVARTAN

EMPOWERING WOMEN THROUGH ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Kangra: Usha Devi is a resident of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. She faced quite a few challenges in finding an opportunity to earn. It has particularly been difficult for women given patriarchal mindset is still at play. She was unable to realize her dreams of being an entrepreneur and being financially independent.

HDFC Bank Parivartan helped Usha Devi in establishing her tailoring business in Kangra. She was provided the necessary tools and training to make her business a success.

Today, Usha Devi is the proud owner of '7 Colours' Boutique. As a successful entrepreneur, she has become financially independent, has gained social recognition and has become an inspiration for young girls. Other women now follow her footsteps. Her tailoring business is doing very well.

HDFC Bank adopted five areas under #Parivartan for holistic social work:

  • Rural Development
  • Promote Education
  • Skill Training and Livelihood Enhancement
  • Healthcare & Hygiene
  • Financial Literacy and Inclusion

The Sustainability element in the Integrated Annual Report outlines the work undertaken by the Bank by engaging with the communities to work on reducing poverty, achieving zero hunger, providing clean water & sanitation, quality education, and creating sustainable cities and communities to name a few.

About HDFC BANK

For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

Sanjay Ojha

Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91 - 22 - 66521307 (D)

Mobile: 09835314249

Sanjay.Ojha3@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
11:54aHDFC BANK : #Parivartan impacts over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 202..
PU
10:42aAsian ADRs Flat in Wednesday Trading
MT
09:25aIndia's HDFC Bank sets ambitious target for card issuance, source says
RE
06:48aIndian shares snap multi-day rally as banks, metal stocks slip
RE
08/17HDFC BANK : India cenbank allows HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards -source
RE
08/16Asian ADRs Tumble Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/13Asian ADRs Down 0.6% Friday as Solar Suppliers Fade
MT
08/13HDFC BANK : inks MoU with iHub to support Start-ups
PU
08/12EXPERT VIEWS : India's July retail inflation eases to 5.59%
RE
08/11Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 020 B 13 742 M 13 742 M
Net income 2022 362 B 4 869 M 4 869 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 8 370 B 113 B 113 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 123 473
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 513,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED5.45%112 694
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.07%469 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.57%345 768
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%240 607
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.40%200 023
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.90%195 463