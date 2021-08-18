HDFC Bank : #Parivartan impacts over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-2021

#Parivartan reached 4.68 lakh more people compared to last year

Shimla, 17th August, 2021: HDFC Bank #Parivartan - its umbrella programme for social initiatives - impacted lives of over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-21. The bank reached out to 35 villages across 2 districts- Hamirpur and Kangra. #Parivartan aims at mainstreaming economically & socially-challenged groups across the country by ushering growth, development and empowerment. HDFC Bank spent ₹634.91 crore through #Parivartan nationally and emerged as one of India's largest CSR spender in 2020-21. This was 18.5% more than previous year.

Parivartan highlights in Himachal Pradesh:

'Committed to developing sustainable ecosystems through various partnerships, we identify & support programmes that seek to develop & advance communities' said Mr. Vineet Arora Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. 'The teams between the bank, CSR department and NGO partners work closely to identify areas, locations and people to work with. This helps us in addressing the most pressing issue to work upon. Although our programmes are holistic in nature, initiatives that delivered the maximum benefit in the state were training more than 39,620 teachers thus benefitting over 4.46 lakh students and conducting over 1,110 financial literacy & inclusion camps that benefited over 7,050 people'.

HDFC Bank adopted five areas under #Parivartan for holistic social work: Rural Development

Promote Education

Skill Training and Livelihood Enhancement

Healthcare & Hygiene

Financial Literacy and Inclusion The Sustainability element in the Integrated Annual Report outlines the work undertaken by the Bank by engaging with the communities to work on reducing poverty, achieving zero hunger, providing clean water & sanitation, quality education, and creating sustainable cities and communities to name a few. GRASSROOT STORY OF PARIVARTAN EMPOWERING WOMEN THROUGH ENTREPRENEURSHIP Kangra: Usha Devi is a resident of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. She faced quite a few challenges in finding an opportunity to earn. It has particularly been difficult for women given patriarchal mindset is still at play. She was unable to realize her dreams of being an entrepreneur and being financially independent. HDFC Bank Parivartan helped Usha Devi in establishing her tailoring business in Kangra. She was provided the necessary tools and training to make her business a success. Today, Usha Devi is the proud owner of '7 Colours' Boutique. As a successful entrepreneur, she has become financially independent, has gained social recognition and has become an inspiration for young girls. Other women now follow her footsteps. Her tailoring business is doing very well.

