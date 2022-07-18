Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:56 2022-07-18 am EDT
1344.50 INR   -1.29%
03:54aHDFC BANK : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022
PU
01:30aIndian shares start week higher on tech, metal boost
RE
07/16TRANSCRIPT : HDFC Bank Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022

07/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

FINANCIAL RESULTS (INDIAN GAAP) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited approved the Bank's (Indian GAAP) results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, at its meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The accounts have been subjected to a 'Limited Review' by the statutory auditors of the Bank.

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Profit & Loss Account: Quarter ended June 30, 2022

The Bank's core net revenue (excluding trading and Mark to Market losses), grew by 19.8% to 27,181.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 22,696.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The total net revenues (net interest income plus other income) were 25,869.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 grew by 14.5% to 19,481.4 crore from 17,009.0 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, driven by advances growth of 22.5%, deposits growth of 19.2% and total balance sheet growth of 20.3%. Core net interest margin was at 4.0% on total assets, and 4.2% based on interest earning assets. We continued to add new liability relationships at a robust pace of 2.6 million during the quarter.

The four components of other income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were fees & commissions of 5,360.4 crore ( 3,885.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year), foreign exchange & derivatives revenue of 1,259.3 crore ( 1,198.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year), loss on sale / revaluation of investments of 1311.7 crore (gain of 601.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year) and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, of 1,080.2 crore ( 603.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year). Other income, excluding trading and Mark to Market losses, grew by 35.4% over the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

We added 725 branches and 29,038 employees over the last twelve months and 36 branches and 10,932 employees during the quarter. This, and other investments made

NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

during the quarter, will position the Bank to capitalise on the growth opportunity. Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 10,501.8 crore, an increase of 28.7% over 8,160.4 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cost-to-income ratio, excluding trading and Mark to Market losses for the quarter was at 38.6%.

Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) was at 15,367.8 crore. PPOP, excluding trading and Mark to Market losses, grew by 14.7% over the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 3,187.7 crore (which were comprised of specific loan loss provisions) as against total provisions of 4,830.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The total credit cost ratio was at 0.91%, as compared to 1.67% for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) after trading and Mark to Market losses of 1,311.7 crore in the quarter, was at 12,180.1 crore, and grew by 18.2% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. After providing 2,984.1 crore for taxation, the Bank earned a net profit of 9,196.0 crore, an increase of 19.0% over the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet: As of June 30, 2022

Total balance sheet size as of June 30, 2022 was 2,109,772 crore as against 1,753,941 crore as of June 30, 2021, a growth of 20.3%.

Total Deposits showed a robust growth and were at 1,604,760 crore as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 19.2% over June 30, 2021. CASA deposits grew by 20.1% with savings account deposits at 514,063 crore and current account deposits at 220,584 crore. Time deposits were at 870,113 crore, an increase of 18.5% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 45.8% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022.

Total advances as of June 30, 2022 were 1,395,068 crore, an increase of 21.6% over June 30, 2021. Gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, total advances grew by around 22.5% over June 30, 2021. Retail loans grew by 21.7%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 28.9% and corporate and

NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

other wholesale loans grew by 15.7%. Overseas advances constituted 3.5% of total advances.

Capital Adequacy:

The Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines (including profits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022) was at 18.1% as on June 30, 2022 (19.1% as on June 30, 2021) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7% which includes Capital Conservation Buffer of 2.5%, and an additional requirement of 0.2% on account of the Bank being identified as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB). Tier 1 CAR was at 17.1% as of June 30, 2022 compared to 17.9% as of June 30, 2021. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 16.5% as of June 30, 2022. Risk-weighted Assets were at 1,398,442 crore (as against 1,153,559 crore as at June 30, 2021).

NETWORK

As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's distribution network was at 6,378 branches and 18,620 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,203 cities / towns as against 5,653 branches and 16,291 ATMs / CDMs across 2,917 cities / towns as of June 30, 2021. 50% of our branches are in semi-urban and rural areas. In addition, we have 15,618 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by Common Service Centres (CSC). Number of employees were at 152,511 as of June 30, 2022 (as against 123,473 as of June 30, 2021).

ASSET QUALITY

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.28% of gross advances as on June 30, 2022, (1.06% excluding NPAs in the seasonal agricultural segment) as against 1.47% as on June 30, 2021, (1.26% excluding NPAs in the seasonal agricultural segment). Net non- performing assets were at 0.35% of net advances as on June 30, 2022.

The Bank held floating provisions of 1,451 crore and contingent provisions of 9,630 crore as on June 30, 2022. Total provisions (comprising specific, floating, contingent and general provisions) were 170% of the gross non-performing loans as on June 30, 2022.

NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

SUBSIDIARIES

The Bank's subsidiary companies prepare their financial results in accordance with the notified Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind-AS'). The Bank for the purposes of its statutory compliance prepares and presents its financial results under Indian GAAP. Hence the Bank's subsidiary companies, for the purposes of the consolidated financial results of the Bank, prepare 'fit-for-consolidation information' based on the recognition and measurement principles as per Indian GAAP. The financial numbers of the Bank's subsidiary companies mentioned herein below are in accordance with Ind-AS.

HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) is amongst the leading retail broking firms in India. As on June 30, 2022, the Bank held 96.0% stake in HSL. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, HSL's total revenue was at 432.5 crore, as against 455.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Profit after tax for the quarter was at 189.3 crore, as against 251.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

As on June 30, 2022, HSL had 216 branches across 147 cities / towns in the country.

HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFSL) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company ('NBFC') offering wide range of loans and asset finance products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises. As on June 30, 2022, the Bank held 95.0% stake in HDBFSL.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, HDBFSL's net revenue was at 2,193.8 crore as against 1,941.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a growth of 13.0%. Profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 441.3 crore compared to 88.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The total loan book was 61,814 crore as on June 30, 2022. Stage 3 loans were at 4.95% of gross loans. As on June 30, 2022, total CAR was at 20.3% with Tier-I CAR at 15.4%.

As on June 30, 2022, HDBFSL had 1,403 branches across 1,007 cities / towns.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 9,579 crore, up 20.9%, over the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Consolidated advances grew by 20.9% from 1,197,876 crore as on June 30, 2021 to 1,448,111 crore as on June 30, 2022.

NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

Note:

  • = Indian Rupees
    1 crore = 10 million
    All figures and ratios are in accordance with Indian GAAP unless otherwise specified.

BSE: 500180

NSE: HDFCBANK

NYSE: HDB

Certain statements are included in this release which contain words or phrases such as "will," "aim," "will likely result," "believe," "expect," "will continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "seek to," "future," "objective," "goal," "project," "should," "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of these expressions, that are "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements due to certain risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to implement our strategy successfully, the market acceptance of and demand for various banking services, future levels of our non-performing loans, our growth and expansion, the adequacy of our allowance for credit and investment losses, technological changes, volatility in investment income, our ability to market new products, cash flow projections, the outcome of any legal, tax or regulatory proceedings in India and in other jurisdictions we are or become a party to, the future impact of new accounting standards, our ability to pay dividends, the impact of changes in banking regulations and other regulatory changes on us in India and other jurisdictions, our ability to roll over our short-term funding sources and our exposure to market and operational risks. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what may actually occur in the future. As a result, actual future gains, losses or impact on net income could materially differ from those that have been estimated. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to: general economic and political conditions, instability or uncertainty in India and the other countries which have an impact on our business activities or investments caused by any factor, including terrorist attacks in India, the United States or elsewhere, anti-terrorist or other attacks by the United States, a United States-led coalition or any other country, tensions between India and Pakistan related to the Kashmir region or between India and China, military armament or social unrest in any part of India; the monetary and interest rate policies of the government of India, natural calamities, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices; the performance of the financial markets in India and globally, changes in Indian and foreign laws and regulations, including tax, accounting and banking regulations, changes in competition and the pricing environment in India, and regional or general changes in asset valuations.

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Madhu Chhibber

Head - Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Mobile: +91 9833775515

madhu.chhibber@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
03:54aHDFC BANK : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 3..
PU
01:30aIndian shares start week higher on tech, metal boost
RE
07/16TRANSCRIPT : HDFC Bank Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2022
CI
07/16HDFC BANK : Financial results (indian gaap) for the quarter ended june 30, 2022
PU
07/16India's HDFC Bank's April-June profit rises 19% on year
RE
07/13Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/13Thomas Cook (India) Partners with HDFC Bank to Launch Campaign for Southeast Asia Trave..
MT
07/13NIIT Ties Up With HDFC Bank for Learning Programs for Banking Industry
MT
07/11HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Merger Gets Nod from Regulator
MT
07/08Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 173 B 14 716 M 14 716 M
Net income 2023 436 B 5 473 M 5 473 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 7 567 B 94 904 M 94 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 141 579
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 362,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-7.93%94 904
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005