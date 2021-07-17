HDFC Bank : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2021

NEWS RELEASE HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited FINANCIAL RESULTS (INDIAN GAAP) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited approved the Bank's (Indian GAAP) results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, at its meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The accounts have been subjected to a 'Limited Review' by the statutory auditors of the Bank. STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS: Profit & Loss Account: Quarter ended June 30, 2021 The Bank's net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased by 18.0% to 23,297.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from ₹ 19,740.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 grew to ₹ 17,009.0 crore from ₹ 15,665.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, driven by advances growth of 14.4%, and a core net interest margin of 4.1%. The Bank's continued focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 126%, well above the regulatory requirement. During the quarter, the country was hit by a "second wave" of COVID-19, with a significant surge in cases following the discovery of mutant coronavirus strains. While there was an improvement towards the end, business activities remained curtailed for almost two thirds of the quarter. These disruptions led to a decrease in retail loan originations, sale of third party products, card spends and efficiency in collection efforts. The lower business volumes, coupled with higher slippages, resulted in lower revenues, as well as an enhanced level of provisioning. Other income (non-interest revenue) at ₹ 6,288.5 crore was 27.0% of net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and grew by 54.3% over ₹ 4,075.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The four components of other income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were fees & commissions of ₹ 3,885.4 crore (₹ 2,230.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year), foreign exchange & derivatives revenue of ₹ 1,198.7 crore (₹ 436.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year), gain on sale / revaluation of investments of ₹ 601.0 crore (₹ 1,086.7

NEWS RELEASE HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year) and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, of ₹ 603.5 crore (₹ 321.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year). Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were ₹ 8,160.4 crore, an increase of 18.1% over ₹ 6,911.5 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 35.0%. Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) at ₹ 15,137.0 crore grew by 18.0% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were ₹ 4,830.8 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions of ₹ 4,219.7 crore and general and other provisions of ₹ 611.1 crore) as against ₹ 3,891.5 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions of ₹ 2,739.8 crore and general and other provisions of ₹ 1,151.7 crore) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total provisions for the current quarter included contingent provisions of approximately ₹ 600 crore. As mentioned earlier, the "second wave" of COVID-19 disrupted business activities for close to two thirds of the quarter, leading to a decrease in the efficiency in collection efforts, and a higher level of provisions. The total credit cost ratio was thus at 1.67%, as compared to 1.64% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and 1.54% for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at ₹ 10,306.2 crore grew by 15.3% over corresponding quarter of the previous year. After providing ₹ 2,576.6 crore for taxation, the Bank earned a net profit of ₹ 7,729.6 crore, an increase of 16.1% over the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Balance Sheet: As of June 30, 2021 Total balance sheet size as of June 30, 2021 was ₹ 1,753,941 crore as against ₹1,545,103 crore as of June 30, 2020, a growth of 13.5%. Total deposits as of June 30, 2021 were ₹ 1,345,829 crore, an increase of 13.2% over June 30, 2020. CASA deposits grew by 28.1% with savings account deposits at ₹ 426,132 crore and current account deposits at ₹ 185,669 crore. Time deposits were at ₹ 734,029 crore, an increase of 3.1% over the corresponding quarter of the previous

NEWS RELEASE HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 year, resulting in CASA deposits comprising 45.5% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. Total advances as of June 30, 2021 were ₹ 1,147,652 crore, an increase of 14.4% over June 30, 2020. As per the Bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by 9.3%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 25.1% and other wholesale loans grew by 10.2%. Overseas advances constituted 3% of total advances. Capital Adequacy: The Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.1% as on June 30, 2021 (18.9% as on June 30, 2020) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.075% which includes Capital Conservation Buffer of 1.875%, and an additional requirement of 0.20% on account of the Bank being identified as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB). Tier 1 CAR was at 17.9% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 17.5% as of June 30, 2020. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 17.2% as of June 30, 2021. Risk-weighted Assets were at ₹ 1,153,559 crore (as against ₹ 1,010,774 crore as at June 30, 2020). NETWORK As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's distribution network was at 5,653 branches and 16,291 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 2,917 cities / towns as against 5,326 branches and 14,996 ATMs / CDMs across 2,825 cities / towns as of June 30, 2020. 50% of our branches are in semi-urban and rural areas. In addition, we have 15,912 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by Common Service Centres (CSC) as against 6,546 business correspondents as of June 30, 2020. Number of employees were at 123,473 as of June 30, 2021 (as against 115,822 as of June 30, 2020). ASSET QUALITY Gross non-performing assets were at 1.47% of gross advances as on June 30, 2021, (1.3% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment) as against 1.32% as on March 31, 2021 (1.2% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment) and 1.36% as on June 30, 2020 (1.2% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment). Net non-performing assets were at 0.48% of net advances as on June 30, 2021.

NEWS RELEASE HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 The Bank held floating provisions of ₹ 1,451 crore and contingent provisions of ₹ 6,596 crore as on June 30, 2021. Total provisions (comprising specific, floating, contingent and general provisions) were 146% of the gross non-performing loans as on June 30, 2021. SUBSIDIARIES The Bank's subsidiary companies prepare their financial results in accordance with the notified Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind-AS'). The Bank for the purposes of its statutory compliance prepares and presents its financial results under Indian GAAP. Hence the Bank's subsidiary companies, for the purposes of the consolidated financial results of the Bank, prepare 'fit-for-consolidation information' based on the recognition and measurement principles as per Indian GAAP. The financial numbers of the Bank's subsidiary companies mentioned herein below are in accordance with Indian GAAP. HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) is amongst the leading retail broking firms in India. As on June 30, 2021, the Bank held 96.3% stake in HSL. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, HSL's total income grew by 67.3% to ₹ 457.8 crore, as against ₹ 273.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Profit after tax for the quarter grew by 94.9% to ₹ 260.6 crore, as against ₹ 133.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As on June 30, 2021, HSL had 215 branches across 147 cities / towns in the country. HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFSL) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company ('NBFC') offering wide range of loans and asset finance products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises. As on June 30, 2021, the Bank held 95.1% stake in HDBFSL. As mentioned before, with the country being hit by a "second wave" of COVID-19, business activities remained curtailed for almost two thirds of the quarter. These disruptions led to a decrease in loan originations as well as efficiency in collection efforts. This has resulted in muted business volumes, revenues, as well as a higher provisioning.

NEWS RELEASE HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 The total loan book was ₹ 57,390 crore as on June 30, 2021 as against ₹ 56,613 crore as on June 30, 2020. Liquidity coverage ratio was healthy at 242%, well above the regulatory requirement. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, HDBFSL's net income was at ₹ 1,655.8 crore as against ₹ 1,609.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) was ₹ 643.6 crore as against ₹ 759.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were at ₹ 472.4 crore as against ₹ 453.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was ₹ 130.6 crore compared to ₹ 232.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As on June 30, 2021, Gross NPA based on the approach used for NBFCs was 7.75% as against 2.86% on June 30, 2020 and 3.89% as on March 31, 2021. Total CAR was at 19.8% with Tier-I CAR at 14.9%. As on June 30, 2021, HDBFSL had 1,321 branches across 957 cities / towns. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was ₹ 7,922 crore, up 14.4%, over the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Consolidated advances grew by 13.7% from ₹ 1,053,683 crore as on June 30, 2020 to ₹ 1,197,876 crore as on June 30, 2021. Note: = Indian Rupees

1 crore = 10 million

All figures and ratios are in accordance with Indian GAAP unless otherwise specified. BSE: 500180 NSE: HDFCBANK NYSE: HDB

