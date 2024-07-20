Q1FY25 Earnings Presentation
July 20, 2024
Key performance metrics for Q1 FY25
- Deposits average ↑ ₹ 1.00 tn in the quarter (↑ 4.6%) ; EOP (↓ 0.03%)
- Average CASA ↑ ₹ 0.26 tn (↑ 3.3%) ; EOP (↓ 5.0%)
- Average Time deposits ↑ ₹ 0.73 tn (↑ 5.2%) ; EOP (↑ 3.0%)
- Average advances under management ↑ ₹ 0.20 tn (↑ 0.8%) ; EOP (↓ 0.03%)
- Asset quality continues to remain stable; GNPA ratio at 1.33%; ex-agri at 1.16%
- PAT for the quarter ₹ 162 bn; RoA of 1.89% and RoE of 15.0%
- Consolidated EPS of ₹ 21.7 for the quarter
- Capital adequacy ratio is healthy at 19.3%
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
STANDALONE
Key financial parameters for Q1 FY25
Average advances under management at ₹ 25,327 bn,
- 0.8% QoQ
Average deposits at ₹ 22,831 bn,
- 4.6% QoQ ; average CASA 36%
Net interest margin of 3.47%
Cost-to-income ratio of 41.0%
Profit after tax of ₹ 162 bn, EPS for the quarter ₹ 21.3
Gross NPA at 1.33%, ex-agri
1.16%
Return on assets of 1.9%
Capital adequacy ratio at 19.3% of which CET1 at 16.8%
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
Standalone Indian GAAP figures (bn = Billion); ₹ = Rupees; ^based on total assets
CONSOLIDATED
Consolidated income statement
P&L (₹ bn)
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
QoQ
YoY
Net revenue
350.6
807.0
724.2
(10.3%)
106.6%
Operating expenses
151.8
491.3
465.5
(5.3%)
206.7%
Provisions
32.9
138.1
31.4
(77.3%)
(4.6%)
Profit before tax
165.9
177.6
227.3
28.0%
37.0%
Consolidated profit
123.7
176.2
164.7
(6.5%)
33.1%
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding
STANDALONE
Income statement
P&L (₹ bn)
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
QoQ
YoY
Net interest income
236.0
290.8
298.4
2.6%
26.4%
Non-interest income
92.3
181.7
106.7
(41.3%)
15.6%
Net revenue
328.3
472.5
405.1
(14.3%)
23.4%
Operating expenses
140.6
179.7
166.2
(7.5%)
18.2%
Provisions
28.6
135.1
26.0
(80.8%)
(9.1%)
Profit before tax
159.1
157.7
212.9
35.0%
33.8%
Profit after tax
119.5
165.1
161.7
(2.1%)
35.3%
PAT (adjusted)*
119.5
158.2
161.7
2.3%
35.3%
*Q4 FY24 adjusted certain transaction gains , provisions and tax credits for a net PAT impact of ₹ +7 bn
Standalone Indian GAAP figures (bn = Billion); ₹ = Rupees; ^based on total assets
Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding
STANDALONE
Abridged balance sheet
Balance sheet (₹ bn)
Q1FY24
Q4FY24
Q1FY25
QoQ
Net Advances
16,157
24,849
24,635
(214)
Investments
5,658
7,024
7,088
64
Government and debt securities
5,609
6,853
6,882
29
Equity and other securities
49
171
206
35
Cash & equivalent
1,607
2,192
1,818
(374)
Fixed and other assets
1,595
2,112
2,130
18
Total assets
25,017
36,177
35,671
(506)
Deposits
19,131
23,798
23,791
(7)
Borrowings
2,094
6,622
5,993
(629)
Equity & reserves
2,939
4,403
4,587
184
Other liabilities
853
1,354
1,300
(54)
Total liabilities
25,017
36,177
35,671
(506)
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding
BUSINESS GROWTH : AVERAGES
Growth in average deposits and advances
Average Deposits
Average advances under management
h 25.2%
₹ bn
h 54.1%
₹ bn
ex-mergerh 16.9%
ex-mergerh 16.7%
h 4.6%
h 0.8%
21,171
21,836
22,831
23,266
24,414
25,125
25,327
20,385
18,240
16,439
Q1 Jun'23
Q2 Sep'23
Q3 Dec'23
Q4 Mar'24
Q1 Jun'24
Q1 Jun'23
Q2 Sep'23
Q3 Dec'23
Q4 Mar'24
Q1 Jun'24
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
BUSINESS GROWTH
Growth in deposits and advances
Deposits
Gross advances
h 24.4%
₹ bn
h 52.6%
₹ bn
ex-mergerh 16.5%
ex-mergerh 14.9%
21,729
22,140
23,798
23,791
23,546
24,693
25,078
24,869
19,131
16,300
Jun'23
Sep'23
Dec'23
Mar'24
Jun'24
Jun'23
Sep'23
Dec'23
Mar'24
Jun'24
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
HIGH QUALITY DEPOSIT FRANCHISE
Retail branch driving deposits
Retail / Wholesale
Post-merger
17%
17%
16%
16%
16%
83%
83%
84%
84%
84%
Jun'23
Sep'23
Dec'23
Mar'24
Jun'24
Retail Wholesale
Proportion of CASA deposits
Post-merger
₹ bn
42%
38%
38%
38%
36%
5,987
5,606
5,700
5,799
5,964
2,523
2,477
2,558
3,100
2,673
Jun'23
Sep'23
Dec'23
Mar'24
Jun'24
CA
SA
CASA Ratio
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
LOAN BOOK
Mix across segments
Balancing growth
Loans (₹ bn)
Mar'24
Jun'24
QoQ
Retail
12,627
12,817
1.5%
Retail Mortgages
7,744
7,880
1.8%
Retail Non-Mortgages
4,883
4,937
1.1%
CRB
8,056
8,128
0.9%
Corporate and other wholesale
5,075
4,805
(5.3%)
Advances under management
25,758
25,750
(0.0%)
IBPC/BRDS/Securitisation
(680)
(881)
29.5%
Gross Advances
25,078
24,869
(0.8%)
Retail : Wholesale mix*
55% : 45%
56% : 44%
*As per Basel classification
HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.
Composition of retail loans
Jun'24
15%
11%
8%
5%
61%
Mortgages PL AL/TW Payments Other retail
Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding
