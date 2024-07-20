Q1FY25 Earnings Presentation

July 20, 2024

Key performance metrics for Q1 FY25

  • Deposits average ₹ 1.00 tn in the quarter ( 4.6%) ; EOP ( 0.03%)
    • Average CASA ₹ 0.26 tn ( 3.3%) ; EOP ( 5.0%)
    • Average Time deposits ₹ 0.73 tn ( 5.2%) ; EOP ( 3.0%)
  • Average advances under management ₹ 0.20 tn ( 0.8%) ; EOP ( 0.03%)
  • Asset quality continues to remain stable; GNPA ratio at 1.33%; ex-agri at 1.16%
  • PAT for the quarter ₹ 162 bn; RoA of 1.89% and RoE of 15.0%
  • Consolidated EPS of ₹ 21.7 for the quarter
  • Capital adequacy ratio is healthy at 19.3%

2 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

STANDALONE

Key financial parameters for Q1 FY25

Average advances under management at 25,327 bn,

  • 0.8% QoQ

Average deposits at 22,831 bn,

  • 4.6% QoQ ; average CASA 36%

Net interest margin of 3.47%

Cost-to-income ratio of 41.0%

Profit after tax of 162 bn, EPS for the quarter 21.3

Gross NPA at 1.33%, ex-agri

1.16%

Return on assets of 1.9%

Capital adequacy ratio at 19.3% of which CET1 at 16.8%

3 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

Standalone Indian GAAP figures (bn = Billion); = Rupees; ^based on total assets

CONSOLIDATED

Consolidated income statement

P&L (₹ bn)

Q1 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

QoQ

YoY

Net revenue

350.6

807.0

724.2

(10.3%)

106.6%

Operating expenses

151.8

491.3

465.5

(5.3%)

206.7%

Provisions

32.9

138.1

31.4

(77.3%)

(4.6%)

Profit before tax

165.9

177.6

227.3

28.0%

37.0%

Consolidated profit

123.7

176.2

164.7

(6.5%)

33.1%

4 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding

STANDALONE

Income statement

P&L (₹ bn)

Q1 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

QoQ

YoY

Net interest income

236.0

290.8

298.4

2.6%

26.4%

Non-interest income

92.3

181.7

106.7

(41.3%)

15.6%

Net revenue

328.3

472.5

405.1

(14.3%)

23.4%

Operating expenses

140.6

179.7

166.2

(7.5%)

18.2%

Provisions

28.6

135.1

26.0

(80.8%)

(9.1%)

Profit before tax

159.1

157.7

212.9

35.0%

33.8%

Profit after tax

119.5

165.1

161.7

(2.1%)

35.3%

PAT (adjusted)*

119.5

158.2

161.7

2.3%

35.3%

5 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

*Q4 FY24 adjusted certain transaction gains , provisions and tax credits for a net PAT impact of +7 bn

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding

STANDALONE

Abridged balance sheet

Balance sheet (₹ bn)

Q1FY24

Q4FY24

Q1FY25

QoQ

Net Advances

16,157

24,849

24,635

(214)

Investments

5,658

7,024

7,088

64

Government and debt securities

5,609

6,853

6,882

29

Equity and other securities

49

171

206

35

Cash & equivalent

1,607

2,192

1,818

(374)

Fixed and other assets

1,595

2,112

2,130

18

Total assets

25,017

36,177

35,671

(506)

Deposits

19,131

23,798

23,791

(7)

Borrowings

2,094

6,622

5,993

(629)

Equity & reserves

2,939

4,403

4,587

184

Other liabilities

853

1,354

1,300

(54)

Total liabilities

25,017

36,177

35,671

(506)

6 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding

BUSINESS GROWTH : AVERAGES

Growth in average deposits and advances

Average Deposits

Average advances under management

h 25.2%

₹ bn

h 54.1%

₹ bn

ex-mergerh 16.9%

ex-mergerh 16.7%

h 4.6%

h 0.8%

21,171

21,836

22,831

23,266

24,414

25,125

25,327

20,385

18,240

16,439

Q1 Jun'23

Q2 Sep'23

Q3 Dec'23

Q4 Mar'24

Q1 Jun'24

Q1 Jun'23

Q2 Sep'23

Q3 Dec'23

Q4 Mar'24

Q1 Jun'24

7 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

BUSINESS GROWTH

Growth in deposits and advances

Deposits

Gross advances

h 24.4%

₹ bn

h 52.6%

₹ bn

ex-mergerh 16.5%

ex-mergerh 14.9%

21,729

22,140

23,798

23,791

23,546

24,693

25,078

24,869

19,131

16,300

Jun'23

Sep'23

Dec'23

Mar'24

Jun'24

Jun'23

Sep'23

Dec'23

Mar'24

Jun'24

8 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

HIGH QUALITY DEPOSIT FRANCHISE

Retail branch driving deposits

Retail / Wholesale

Post-merger

17%

17%

16%

16%

16%

83%

83%

84%

84%

84%

Jun'23

Sep'23

Dec'23

Mar'24

Jun'24

Retail Wholesale

Proportion of CASA deposits

Post-merger

₹ bn

42%

38%

38%

38%

36%

5,987

5,606

5,700

5,799

5,964

2,523

2,477

2,558

3,100

2,673

Jun'23

Sep'23

Dec'23

Mar'24

Jun'24

CA

SA

CASA Ratio

9 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

LOAN BOOK

Mix across segments

Balancing growth

Loans (₹ bn)

Mar'24

Jun'24

QoQ

Retail

12,627

12,817

1.5%

Retail Mortgages

7,744

7,880

1.8%

Retail Non-Mortgages

4,883

4,937

1.1%

CRB

8,056

8,128

0.9%

Corporate and other wholesale

5,075

4,805

(5.3%)

Advances under management

25,758

25,750

(0.0%)

IBPC/BRDS/Securitisation

(680)

(881)

29.5%

Gross Advances

25,078

24,869

(0.8%)

Retail : Wholesale mix*

55% : 45%

56% : 44%

*As per Basel classification

10 HDFC Bank Presentation Q1 FY2025

HDFC Limited merged with HDFC Bank effective July 1, 2023. Prior period numbers are not comparable.

Composition of retail loans

Jun'24

15%

11%

8%

5%

61%

Mortgages PL AL/TW Payments Other retail

Certain figures reported above will not add-up due to rounding

Attachments

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 20 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2024 11:56:06 UTC.