    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:16:31 am
1396.8 INR   +0.29%
HDFC Bank : RBI lifts restrictions on Digital 2.0

03/12/2022 | 07:24am EST
We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022. The same has been notified to the Stock Exchanges on March 12, 2022.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the regulator for this action. We are fully committed to ensuring continued adherence to the highest standards of compliance with RBI recommendations.

We also take this opportunity to convey our heartfelt thanks to our customers for the trust and faith they have reposed in us. We have utilised this time to draw up short, medium, and long-term plans to meet the evolving digital requirements of our customers and we will roll out these initiatives in the days to come.

We are happy that we will once again be able to offer our customers our full suite of best-in-class services and continue to serve them with dedication and humility.

About HDFC BANK
For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:
​​​​​​​
Sherna D'Mello
Mobile: 9920888014
Sherna.Dmello@hdfcbank.com

Rohit Panchal
Mobile: 9664225963​​​​​​​rohit.panchal@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 12:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 028 B 13 415 M 13 415 M
Net income 2022 372 B 4 847 M 4 847 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 7 745 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 134 412
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-5.58%101 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.73%380 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.35%325 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%246 847
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.02%184 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 776