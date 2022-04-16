HDFC Bank : Re-appointment

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.:022-39760000

April 16, 2022 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Dept. of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code - 500180 Symbol - HDFCBANK

Sub: Re-appointment of Mrs. Renu Karnad on the Board of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank")

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today, has approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Renu Karnad (DIN: 00008064) as Non-Executive Director (Nominee of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, promoter of the Bank) on the Board of the Bank, for a period of five years with effect from September 3, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mrs. Renu Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited since 2010. She is a Post Graduate in Economics from the University of Delhi and holds a degree in Law from the University of Mumbai. She is also a Parvin Fellow‐Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, USA. Mrs. Karnad brings with her rich experience and knowledge of the mortgage sector, having been associated with real estate and mortgage industry in India for over 40 years. Over the years, she has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, such as the 'Outstanding Woman Business Leader' award granted by CBNC‐TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2012, induction in the Hall of Fame, Fortune India magazine's most powerful women from 2011 to 2019, 'Top Ten Powerful Women to watch out for in Asia' by Wall Street Journal Asia in 2006, etc.

Mrs. Karnad is not debarred from holding office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. She is not related to any director of the Bank.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

