  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  HDFC Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/13 07:16:34 am EDT
1464.95 INR   -1.91%
HDFC Bank : Re-appointment

04/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.:022-39760000

April 16, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Dept. of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code - 500180

Symbol - HDFCBANK

Sub: Re-appointment of Mrs. Renu Karnad on the Board of HDFC Bank Limited ("the Bank")

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today, has approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Renu Karnad (DIN: 00008064) as Non-Executive Director (Nominee of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, promoter of the Bank) on the Board of the Bank, for a period of five years with effect from September 3, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mrs. Renu Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited since 2010. She is a Post Graduate in Economics from the University of Delhi and holds a degree in Law from the University of Mumbai. She is also a Parvin FellowWoodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, USA. Mrs. Karnad brings with her rich experience and knowledge of the mortgage sector, having been associated with real estate and mortgage industry in India for over 40 years. Over the years, she has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, such as the 'Outstanding Woman Business Leader' award granted by CBNCTV18 India Business Leader Awards 2012, induction in the Hall of Fame, Fortune India magazine's most powerful women from 2011 to 2019, 'Top Ten Powerful Women to watch out for in Asia' by Wall Street Journal Asia in 2006, etc.

Mrs. Karnad is not debarred from holding office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. She is not related to any director of the Bank.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
