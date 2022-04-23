HDFC Bank : Record Date

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.:022-39760000

April 23, 2022
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Scrip Code - 500180
Symbol - HDFCBANK

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 23, 2022

Pursuant to Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time ("the Regulations"), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 15.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e.1550 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank.

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, May 13, 2022. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, May 13, 2022.

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

