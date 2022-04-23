Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:05 am EDT
1355.60 INR   -1.36%
HDFC Bank : Record Date

04/23/2022 | 03:19am EDT
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.:022-39760000

April 23, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Dept. of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code - 500180

Symbol - HDFCBANK

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 23, 2022

Pursuant to Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time ("the Regulations"), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 15.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e.1550 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank.

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, May 13, 2022. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, May 13, 2022.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For HDFC Bank Limited

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President- Legal & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 07:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 030 B 13 464 M 13 464 M
Net income 2022 371 B 4 850 M 4 850 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 7 519 B 98 278 M 98 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 141 579
Free-Float 78,4%
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 355,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-8.37%98 278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.55%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624