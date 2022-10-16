HDFC Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618 HDFC Bank Limited, Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com Zenith House, Website: www.hdfcbank.com Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034 Tel.: 022 - 3976 0000 / 0012 October 16, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code - 500180 Symbol - HDFCBANK

Sub: Audio Recording of Earnings Call for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of the earnings call with analysts and investors held on October 15, 2022, with respect to the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022, has been made available on the website of the Bank at the link: https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/about-us/investor-relations/financial-results

