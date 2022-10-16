Advanced search
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
1439.00 INR   +3.26%
04:03aHdfc Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/15Transcript : HDFC Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 15, 2022
CI
10/14Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
HDFC Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/16/2022 | 04:03am EDT
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Limited,

Email: shareholder.grievances@hdfcbank.com

Zenith House,

Website: www.hdfcbank.com

Opp. Race Course Gate no. 5 & 6,

Keshavrao Khadye Marg,

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- 400034

Tel.: 022 - 3976 0000 / 0012

October 16, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code - 500180

Symbol - HDFCBANK

Dear Sir,

Sub: Audio Recording of Earnings Call for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of the earnings call with analysts and investors held on October 15, 2022, with respect to the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022, has been made available on the website of the Bank at the link: https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/about-us/investor-relations/financial-results

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For HDFC Bank Limited

SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR

Digitally signed by SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR Date: 2022.10.16 10:45:28 +05'30'

Santosh Haldankar

Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary

Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 08:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
