HDFC Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Sub: Audio Recording of Earnings Call for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022
We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of the earnings call with analysts and investors held on October 15, 2022, with respect to the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022, has been made available on the website of the Bank at the link: https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/about-us/investor-relations/financial-results
This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For HDFC Bank Limited
SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR
Digitally signed by SANTOSH GURUDAS HALDANKAR Date: 2022.10.16 10:45:28 +05'30'
Santosh Haldankar
Sr. Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary
Regd. Office: HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013
HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 08:02:01 UTC.