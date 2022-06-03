HDFC Bank : adds 26 Gold Loan Desks to its network in Maharashtra

The Bank now has 212 Gold Loan Desks in the state

Vision to enable all branches in India to offer Gold Loan

Mumbai, June 03, 2022: HDFC Bank, India's leading bank, today announced it has added 26 Gold Loan desks to its branch network in Maharashtra. With this activation, 212 branches out of 711 bank branches in the state will now be able to offer Gold Loan.

The Bank is working towards making all its branches in the state capable of processing Gold Loans by end of the current financial year. This facility will allow people to make the most of their idle gold with minimal documentation and transparency in charges. Gold Loans will be available for tenures starting from 3 months up to 36 months. HDFC Bank offers flexible tenure and repayment options to ensure customers' monthly outgoings are within their budget.

Gold Loan applicants include a varied segment ranging from both salaried as well as self-employed categories. People exploring quick loans for a short duration with minimal documentation will benefit from this facility.

Mr. Vikas Pandey, Executive Vice President, Gold Loan and Auto Loan, HDFC Bank inaugurated the branches in the presence of bank officials Mr. Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head, Maharashtra; and Mr Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, and other senior bank executives.

"HDFC Bank is committed to provide the best banking and financial services to its customers. Maharashtra is one of the fastest growing and developing states in India. Gold Loan allows people to get funds fast with minimal documentation. These branches will facilitate an effective way to raise funds for both short-term as well as long term needs. This will help people across the state," said Mr Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head - Maharashtra, HDFC Bank.

"Gold Loans have immensely helped people across the semi urban and rural areas of the country to address their urgent financial needs. This offering has substituted the unorganised sector and brought in transparency to the entire process. The demand for Gold Loans has been growing in the past two years with the pandemic serving as a catalyst," said Mr Vikas Pandey, Executive Vice President, Gold Loan and Auto Loan, HDFC Bank.

