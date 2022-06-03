Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 05:29:18 am EDT
1377.00 INR   -0.58%
05:12aHDFC BANK : adds 26 Gold Loan Desks to its network in Maharashtra
PU
06/02HDFC BANK : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/01Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : adds 26 Gold Loan Desks to its network in Maharashtra

06/03/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The Bank now has 212 Gold Loan Desks in the state
  • Vision to enable all branches in India to offer Gold Loan

Mumbai, June 03, 2022: HDFC Bank, India's leading bank, today announced it has added 26 Gold Loan desks to its branch network in Maharashtra. With this activation, 212 branches out of 711 bank branches in the state will now be able to offer Gold Loan.

The Bank is working towards making all its branches in the state capable of processing Gold Loans by end of the current financial year. This facility will allow people to make the most of their idle gold with minimal documentation and transparency in charges. Gold Loans will be available for tenures starting from 3 months up to 36 months. HDFC Bank offers flexible tenure and repayment options to ensure customers' monthly outgoings are within their budget.

Gold Loan applicants include a varied segment ranging from both salaried as well as self-employed categories. People exploring quick loans for a short duration with minimal documentation will benefit from this facility.

Mr. Vikas Pandey, Executive Vice President, Gold Loan and Auto Loan, HDFC Bank inaugurated the branches in the presence of bank officials Mr. Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head, Maharashtra; and Mr Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, and other senior bank executives.

"HDFC Bank is committed to provide the best banking and financial services to its customers. Maharashtra is one of the fastest growing and developing states in India. Gold Loan allows people to get funds fast with minimal documentation. These branches will facilitate an effective way to raise funds for both short-term as well as long term needs. This will help people across the state," said Mr Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head - Maharashtra, HDFC Bank.

"Gold Loans have immensely helped people across the semi urban and rural areas of the country to address their urgent financial needs. This offering has substituted the unorganised sector and brought in transparency to the entire process. The demand for Gold Loans has been growing in the past two years with the pandemic serving as a catalyst," said Mr Vikas Pandey, Executive Vice President, Gold Loan and Auto Loan, HDFC Bank.

About HDFC Bank

For more information, click here: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Ravindran Subramanian

Vice President, Corporate Communications
HDFC Bank Limited
Mobile: +91 9223306610
Email: ravindran.subramanian@hdfcbank.com

Madhu Chhibber

Head - Corporate Communications
HDFC Bank Limited
​​​​​​​Mobile : 9833775515
Email: madhu.chhibber@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
05:12aHDFC BANK : adds 26 Gold Loan Desks to its network in Maharashtra
PU
06/02HDFC BANK : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/01Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/31Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/25HDFC BANK : partners with B2B pharma marketplace Retailio to launch co-branded credit card..
PU
05/25Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/24Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
05/12Asian ADRs Move Up in Thursday Trading
MT
05/12HDFC BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 030 B 13 306 M 13 306 M
Net income 2022 371 B 4 793 M 4 793 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 7 690 B 99 330 M 99 330 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 141 579
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 385,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-6.37%99 330
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.96%387 691
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%295 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 871
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 499
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.88%171 817