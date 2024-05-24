Choice of online platforms to earn 3% cash back - Amazon / Flipkart / PayZapp and Unlimited 1% cash back on other spends

Furthermore, through PIXEL, the Bank gives the power of customisation and choice to customers, by enabling them to select their preferred categories and favorite merchants/platforms such as Zomato, Myntra, BookMyShow, MakeMyTrip, Amazon and Flipkart, among others. By doing so, customers can earn attractive accelerated cashbacks on their spends from these merchants/platforms. Both current and new customers can apply for PIXEL credit cards through the PayZapp mobile application of the Bank.

Mumbai, May 14, 2024 - HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank, today announced the launch of 'PIXEL' - its first end-to-end mobile app-based customisable, DIY digital card range designed for Digital Natives. PIXEL is tailored for a generation characterised by digital fluency, unique preferences, and distinct financial behaviours.

Seamless digital onboarding with instant digital card issuance, allowing instant online and offline shopping with Tap & Pay

PIXEL offers the power of complete control from PayZapp, including card control settings, customisations, real time tracking on spends, rewards, EMI's, statements and re-payments

re-payments Completely digital customer service support, available 24x7

PIXEL will be offered in 2 variants - PIXEL Play and PIXEL Go. Both the card variants offer up to 50 days credit free period.

PIXEL Play is a 'Build Your Own Card' variant of the PIXEL range of credit cards. It offers customisable benefits, giving customers the power to select merchants to earn accelerated cashbacks, card colour, as well as billing date. The card is aimed at users who are looking to enter the world of digital customisation while experiencing the benefits of a credit card.

PIXEL Go is a card for beginners looking to enter the world of credit cards and build their credit scores with flexibility of payments through Pay-in-Parts.

The HDFC Bank PIXEL credit cards range is being launched on the Visa payment network. The PIXEL card range will soon be accessible on additional card networks too. Zeta, a next- gen banking tech company, has partnered with the Bank to become the technology provider for PIXEL.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head - Payments, Liability

Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing said, "PIXEL represents a pivotal shift in our approach to banking solutions, crafted to resonate with Digital Natives. At HDFC Bank, we are excited to introduce this digital-first credit card that offers flexibility and customisation. With PIXEL, we are not just launching a product, we are shaping the future of digital banking, ensuring our offerings are as dynamic and innovative as the customers we serve."

Mr. Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia said, "We are excited to deepen our partnership with HDFC Bank with the PIXEL credit cards initiative, a testament to our digital-first, customer-centricapproach to payment innovation. Backed by the trust consumers place in both HDFC Bank and Visa, this range of cards enhances the banking experience and empowers today's digital consumer with unparalleled flexibility and seamless personalization."

Mr. Ramki Gaddipati, CEO APAC and Global CTO, Zeta added, "Zeta is privileged to deliver on HDFC Bank's vision to power the next generation of credit cards in India. From the completely digital application-to-issuance journey to real-time card controls, PIXEL