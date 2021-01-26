HDFC Bank : launches 8th Gold Loan branch in J&K at Kathua

services including digital initiatives, even in rural areas, thus making a difference in their lives."
At a national level, HDFC Bank has 50% of its branches in semi-urban and rural areas and is continuously extending its reach in the hinterland in its endeavour to support inclusive growth. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank had a distribution network with 5,430 branches and 15,292 ATMs in 2,848 cities/towns.
The Bank has made significant headway in its multichannel servicing strategy in Jammu & Kashmir, providing customers, in addition to its expanded branch network, the use of its complete range of products and services. It offers, under one roof, products ranging from basic services such as Savings Account, Fixed Deposits, Current Account, Two-wheeler loan, Auto loan, Tractor Loan, Commercial Vehicle Loan, Kisan Gold Card, Agri and Commodities Loans to direct access banking channels such as, PhoneBanking, NetBanking and International Credit and Debit Cards.
