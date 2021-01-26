Log in
HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
HDFC Bank : launches 8th Gold Loan branch in J&K at Kathua

01/26/2021 | 10:10am EST
NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank launches 8th Gold Loan branch in J&K at Kathua

  • Residents of Kathua can avail Gold Loan securely at an attractive ROI
  • Gold Loan can be availed using KYC documents in 45 minutes

Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir), Jan 04, 2021: HDFC Bank today announced the launch of its 8th Gold Loan branch in Jammu & Kashmir at Shakunta complex Opp. SP Office in the Kathua District of the state.

Residents of Kathua district can now avail Gold Loan safely and conveniently to meet their financial requirements, including during exigencies in 45 minutes to an hour at attractive interest rates.

The branch was inaugurated by chief guest Mr Umesh Gupta, Executive President, CTM - Kathua in the presence of Mr. Sachin Mahajan, Circle Head, HDFC Bank, and other senior officials of the Bank.

The branch is located at HDFC Bank Ltd., Shakuntla Complex, Opp. SP Office, Ramnik Vihar, Kathua - 184101 and is headed by Mr. Vikas Kumar. Branch timings are 10 am - 4 pm and the branch can be reached by telephone at +917573919585.

HDFC Bank has rapidly expanded its branch network in J&K in the past five years. The bank currently has 87 branches and 239 ATMs in the state. It has also leveraged technology to provide banking services through multiple digital channels such as netbanking and mobile banking. HDFC Bank has the largest branch network among private sector banks in Jammu & Kashmir. The geographical spread of its branches aligns with the Bank's focus on extending reach in under-banked and unbanked locations.

"The new Gold Loan branch network is a reflection of our commitment to take formal banking to a significantly larger number of families and businesses in Jammu & Kashmir," said Mr. Sachin Mahajan, Circle Head - Jammu & Kashmir, HDFC Bank. "Our objective is to empower more people in the state by offering them our full range of banking

services including digital initiatives, even in rural areas, thus making a difference in their lives."

At a national level, HDFC Bank has 50% of its branches in semi-urban and rural areas and is continuously extending its reach in the hinterland in its endeavour to support inclusive growth. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank had a distribution network with 5,430 branches and 15,292 ATMs in 2,848 cities/towns.

The Bank has made significant headway in its multichannel servicing strategy in Jammu & Kashmir, providing customers, in addition to its expanded branch network, the use of its complete range of products and services. It offers, under one roof, products ranging from basic services such as Savings Account, Fixed Deposits, Current Account, Two-wheeler loan, Auto loan, Tractor Loan, Commercial Vehicle Loan, Kisan Gold Card, Agri and Commodities Loans to direct access banking channels such as, PhoneBanking, NetBanking and International Credit and Debit Cards.

About HDFC BANK

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Sanjay Ojha

Deputy Vice President, Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91-22-66521450(D)/ 66521000(B)

Mobile: 9835314249

Email: Sanjay.Ojha3@hdfcbank.com

Twitter: @SanjayHDFCBank

Rajiv Banerjee

VP and Vertical Head - Corporate Communications HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91 - 22 - 6652 1307 (D) / 6652 1000 (B)

Mobile: 09920454102 rajivshiv.banerjee@hdfcbank.comTwitter: @RajivHDFCBank

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 15:09:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Indian shares end over 1% higher; markets eye Yellen speech
