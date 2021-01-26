HDFC Bank launches 8th Gold Loan branch in J&K at Kathua

Residents of Kathua can avail Gold Loan securely at an attractive ROI

Gold Loan can be availed using KYC documents in 45 minutes

Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir), Jan 04, 2021: HDFC Bank today announced the launch of its 8th Gold Loan branch in Jammu & Kashmir at Shakunta complex Opp. SP Office in the Kathua District of the state.

Residents of Kathua district can now avail Gold Loan safely and conveniently to meet their financial requirements, including during exigencies in 45 minutes to an hour at attractive interest rates.

The branch was inaugurated by chief guest Mr Umesh Gupta, Executive President, CTM - Kathua in the presence of Mr. Sachin Mahajan, Circle Head, HDFC Bank, and other senior officials of the Bank.

The branch is located at HDFC Bank Ltd., Shakuntla Complex, Opp. SP Office, Ramnik Vihar, Kathua - 184101 and is headed by Mr. Vikas Kumar. Branch timings are 10 am - 4 pm and the branch can be reached by telephone at +917573919585.

HDFC Bank has rapidly expanded its branch network in J&K in the past five years. The bank currently has 87 branches and 239 ATMs in the state. It has also leveraged technology to provide banking services through multiple digital channels such as netbanking and mobile banking. HDFC Bank has the largest branch network among private sector banks in Jammu & Kashmir. The geographical spread of its branches aligns with the Bank's focus on extending reach in under-banked and unbanked locations.

"The new Gold Loan branch network is a reflection of our commitment to take formal banking to a significantly larger number of families and businesses in Jammu & Kashmir," said Mr. Sachin Mahajan, Circle Head - Jammu & Kashmir, HDFC Bank. "Our objective is to empower more people in the state by offering them our full range of banking