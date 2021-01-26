Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HDFC Bank : launches 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign in Jodhpur

01/26/2021 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank launches 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign in Jodhpur

  • Campaign launched in partnership with jodhpur Police

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, January 07, 2021: HDFC Bank Ltd, today announced the launch of Secure Banking campaign 'Mooh Band Rakho' in partnership with Jodhpur Police. 'Mooh Band Rakho' campaign aims to create awareness on cyber frauds and ways of preventing them.

At a function organised in the city, the campaign was launched by Mr. Jose Mohan, Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur Police and Mr. Sharad Saluja, Cluster Head, Jodhpur, HDFC Bank in the presence of senior officials of Jodhpur Police and HDFC Bank.

The campaign touches upon simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, Expiry Date, OTP NetBanking/ MobileBanking Login ID & Password over Phone, SMS, email and social media. Further, the objective of this campaign is to educate general public to be conscious about not falling prey to frauds by clicking on online links from unknown sources.

Nationally, the bank launched the campaign at a virtual event organised on 16th November 2020, in the presence of Retd. Lt General Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co- ordinator, Government of India and Mr Jimmy Tata, then Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank. The workshop with Jodhpur police is part of more than 1000 such workshops the Bank will conduct across the country in the next 4 months.

"The 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign with Jodhpur Police is part of our effort to work together with important stakeholders on creating awareness on Secure Banking," said Mr Sharad Saluja, Cluster Head - Jodhpur, HDFC Bank. "This campaign underscores the need to be vigilant, both to fight the pandemic and save yourself from falling prey to fraudsters online. And all it takes is to follow a simple step like not sharing private information like OTP, Pin or clicking on unauthenticated links online."

NEWS RELEASE

About HDFC BANK

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com.

For media queries please contact:

Sanjay Ojha

Deputy Vice President, Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: +91-22-66521251 | Mobile: 9835314249

Email: @SanjayHDFCBank

Twitter: sanjay.ojha3@hdfcbank.com

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 15:09:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
10:10aHDFC BANK : launches 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign in Jodhpur
PU
10:10aHDFC BANK : launches 8th Gold Loan branch in J&K at Kathua
PU
10:08aHDFC BANK : Branch in Nagaon, Assam wins NABARD Award for Best Performance in Mi..
PU
01/25Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01/25Indian shares inch higher as rebound in banks offset Reliance slide
RE
01/21Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
01/21HDFC BANK : Dispute Resolution & Arbitration Monthly Newsletter | January 2021
AQ
01/21Indian shares end lower on profit-taking after benchmark Sensex scales 50,000
RE
01/19Indian shares end over 1% higher; markets eye Yellen speech
RE
01/19Indian shares end over 1% higher; markets eye Yellen speech
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 896 B 12 295 M 12 295 M
Net income 2021 306 B 4 191 M 4 191 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 8 059 B 110 B 111 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 116 971
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 462,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED1.85%110 398
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.68%402 887
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.40%269 559
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 769
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 573
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%199 905