HDFC Bank launches 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign in Jodhpur

Campaign launched in partnership with jodhpur Police

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, January 07, 2021: HDFC Bank Ltd, today announced the launch of Secure Banking campaign 'Mooh Band Rakho' in partnership with Jodhpur Police. 'Mooh Band Rakho' campaign aims to create awareness on cyber frauds and ways of preventing them.

At a function organised in the city, the campaign was launched by Mr. Jose Mohan, Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur Police and Mr. Sharad Saluja, Cluster Head, Jodhpur, HDFC Bank in the presence of senior officials of Jodhpur Police and HDFC Bank.

The campaign touches upon simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, Expiry Date, OTP NetBanking/ MobileBanking Login ID & Password over Phone, SMS, email and social media. Further, the objective of this campaign is to educate general public to be conscious about not falling prey to frauds by clicking on online links from unknown sources.

Nationally, the bank launched the campaign at a virtual event organised on 16th November 2020, in the presence of Retd. Lt General Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co- ordinator, Government of India and Mr Jimmy Tata, then Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank. The workshop with Jodhpur police is part of more than 1000 such workshops the Bank will conduct across the country in the next 4 months.

"The 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign with Jodhpur Police is part of our effort to work together with important stakeholders on creating awareness on Secure Banking," said Mr Sharad Saluja, Cluster Head - Jodhpur, HDFC Bank. "This campaign underscores the need to be vigilant, both to fight the pandemic and save yourself from falling prey to fraudsters online. And all it takes is to follow a simple step like not sharing private information like OTP, Pin or clicking on unauthenticated links online."