HDFC Bank launches 'Grameen-loan Mela' in Burdwan, West Bengal​​​​​​​



Initiative to benefit small and marginal farmers, FPO's in Damodar-basin region

Targets to reach out to 20,000+ people in the semi-urban and rural belt

Burdwan, West Bengal, June 07, 2023: HDFC Bank, one of India's leading banks', organised a loan mela at Burdwan, in West Bengal. The 'Grameen-loan Mela' is amongst the biggest ever event the Burdwan region, and over 5,000 people attended the event. This comprised small and marginal farmers, FPOs, agri-startups, small agri-entrepreneurs, transporters, shopkeepers, healthcare enterprises, and MSMEs from Damodar-basin region. Organised, by the <Commercial and Rural Banking (CRB) Group> of the bank, the mela gave an overview of its products and services and aims to reach out to 20,000+ people in the semi-urban and rural belt including the families of customers.

The products and services included agriculture finance, healthcare finance, construction vehicle finance, commercial equipment finance, and Dukandaar Dhamaka. MSMEs can avail of working capital, Term loans, LC, and bank guarantees. The event was inaugurated by Shri Rahul Shyam Shukla, Group Head - Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank. Shri. Kamanasish, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Purba Burdwan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the launch, Shri. Rahul Shyam Shukla, Group Head, Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank said, "HDFC Bank is committed to the nation, and it is our endeavor to take banking services to the remotest corner of the country. Today, more than 60% of our country's population is based in the rural region. The 'Grameen-loan Mela' initiative is envisioned to bring in financial inclusivity and support small and micro businesses, especially in the semi-urban and rural belts. This initiative is a step towards taking banking to those who need it and contribute to rural prosperity.

In West Bengal, the bank's distribution network stands at 297 branches spread across 134 cities and backed up by a business correspondent network of 597. HDFC Bank is the largest MSME Bank in the State of West Bengal, with a total MSME book size of Rs. 12868 Crore as on March 31, 2023, which is a growth of 30% over the previous year. The bank extends credit to SMEs in 688 districts across the country and is working towards providing agri finance to nearly 2.5 lakh villages across India.

As of March 31, 2023, the bank's distribution network throughout the country stood at 7,821 branches and 19,727 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,811 cities / towns. Over half its branches are in the semi-urban and rural areas. In addition, the bank has 15,921 business correspondents, primarily manned by Common Service Centres which takes its offerings to the deeper geographies.

