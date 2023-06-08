Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:21 2023-06-08 am EDT
1608.70 INR   +0.06%
10:46aHdfc Bank : launches ‘Grameen-loan Mela' in Burdwan, West Bengal
PU
06/07India's Yes Bank aims to expand margins by 100 bps in next 3 years - MD
RE
06/07Asian Equities Retreat Slightly After Positive Start to Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : launches ‘Grameen-loan Mela' in Burdwan, West Bengal

06/08/2023 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HDFC Bank launches 'Grameen-loan Mela' in Burdwan, West Bengal​​​​​​​

  • Initiative to benefit small and marginal farmers, FPO's in Damodar-basin region

  • Targets to reach out to 20,000+ people in the semi-urban and rural belt

Burdwan, West Bengal, June 07, 2023: HDFC Bank, one of India's leading banks', organised a loan mela at Burdwan, in West Bengal. The 'Grameen-loan Mela' is amongst the biggest ever event the Burdwan region, and over 5,000 people attended the event. This comprised small and marginal farmers, FPOs, agri-startups, small agri-entrepreneurs, transporters, shopkeepers, healthcare enterprises, and MSMEs from Damodar-basin region. Organised, by the <Commercial and Rural Banking (CRB) Group> of the bank, the mela gave an overview of its products and services and aims to reach out to 20,000+ people in the semi-urban and rural belt including the families of customers.

The products and services included agriculture finance, healthcare finance, construction vehicle finance, commercial equipment finance, and Dukandaar Dhamaka. MSMEs can avail of working capital, Term loans, LC, and bank guarantees. The event was inaugurated by Shri Rahul Shyam Shukla, Group Head - Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank. Shri. Kamanasish, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Purba Burdwan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the launch, Shri. Rahul Shyam Shukla, Group Head, Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank said, "HDFC Bank is committed to the nation, and it is our endeavor to take banking services to the remotest corner of the country. Today, more than 60% of our country's population is based in the rural region. The 'Grameen-loan Mela' initiative is envisioned to bring in financial inclusivity and support small and micro businesses, especially in the semi-urban and rural belts. This initiative is a step towards taking banking to those who need it and contribute to rural prosperity.

In West Bengal, the bank's distribution network stands at 297 branches spread across 134 cities and backed up by a business correspondent network of 597. HDFC Bank is the largest MSME Bank in the State of West Bengal, with a total MSME book size of Rs. 12868 Crore as on March 31, 2023, which is a growth of 30% over the previous year. The bank extends credit to SMEs in 688 districts across the country and is working towards providing agri finance to nearly 2.5 lakh villages across India.

As of March 31, 2023, the bank's distribution network throughout the country stood at 7,821 branches and 19,727 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,811 cities / towns. Over half its branches are in the semi-urban and rural areas. In addition, the bank has 15,921 business correspondents, primarily manned by Common Service Centres which takes its offerings to the deeper geographies.

About HDFC Bank

Please click here: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries, please contact:

Ravindran Subramanian

Vice President, Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Limited

Mobile : +91 9223306610

Email: ravindran.subramanian@hdfcbank.com

Madhu Chhibber

Head, Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Limited

Mobile: +91 98337 75515

Email: madhu.chhibber@hdfcbank.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 14:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
10:46aHdfc Bank : launches ‘Grameen-loan Mela' in Burdwan, West Bengal
PU
06/07India's Yes Bank aims to expand margins by 100 bps in next 3 years - MD
RE
06/07Asian Equities Retreat Slightly After Positive Start to Wednesday Trading
MT
06/06Small Industries Development Bank, HDFC Bank Tie Up to Offer Financial Solutions to MSM..
MT
06/06Tech Firms Buoy Asian Equities in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/05IT Firms Weigh Down Asian Equities Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/01Asian Equities Rebound in Thursday Trading
MT
05/31India's economy gains pace amid global slowdown
RE
05/31Instant view: India's Jan-March quarter GDP growth at 6.1% y/y
RE
05/30Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 185 B 14 357 M 14 357 M
Net income 2023 442 B 5 354 M 5 354 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 8 991 B 109 B 109 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 161 027
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 607,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-1.26%108 854
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.91%411 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%237 136
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.99%234 931
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 830
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.89%157 856
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer