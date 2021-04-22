Log in
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 04/20
1391.4 INR   -1.49%
HDFC Bank : Indian shares drop as fresh coronavirus cases hit record high

04/22/2021 | 12:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped on Thursday as the country's medical system groaned under an unrelenting rise in coronavirus cases, after it reported record jumps in daily infections and deaths.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.64% to 14,204.15 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.68% to 47,372.15.

In early trade, both the indexes fell as much as 1% to hit their lowest in nearly three months as a surge in COVID-19 cases and related restrictions threatened to stifle the country's nascent economic recovery.

India reported over 300,000 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest daily rise anywhere in the world, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients died in Nashik city in Maharashtra on Wednesday after the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of the gas.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 896 B 11 875 M 11 875 M
Net income 2021 305 B 4 038 M 4 038 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 7 670 B 102 B 102 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 120 093
Free-Float 78,2%
Income Statement Evolution
