HDFC Bank : Opens 7 New Branches in Rajasthan

- Branches opened in Jodhpur, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts

- Bank now has 230 branches in the state

Rajasthan, June 21, 2021: HDFC Bank today announced inauguration of seven new branches in the state. The branches are located in - Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Jodhpur districts.

With the addition of seven new branches, the bank now has 230 branches in the state. Further, the bank now has as many as seven branches in each of the 33 districts in the state.

Of the seven new branches in Rajasthan, four are located in Jodhpur, two in Hanumangarh, and one in Ganganagar district. Members of Legislative Assembly Mr Balwan Poonia and Mr Amit Chachan inaugurated the new branches located in Hanumangarh district at Bhadra and Nohar, respectively.

People in the area can now benefit from the vast range of world-class products and services of HDFC Bank, all under one roof. These would include basic services such as Savings Account, Fixed Deposits, Current Account, Mutual Funds, Lockers; NRI Services; Demat; International Credit and Debit Cards; and sophisticated direct access banking channels such as ATM, and Net Banking

'We are committed to make available to our customers world class financial products and services,' said Mr Prateek Sharma, Branch Banking Head - Central India, HDFC Bank. 'I am sure with our focus on customers and technology that allows us to offer anywhere and anytime banking with an unmatched speed of delivery, people of this area will immensely benefit from our presence here, and we'll be able to make significant contributions to their well-being and the locality's.'

At a national level, HDFC Bank has 50% of its branches in semi-urban and rural areas and is continuously extending its reach with an endeavor to support inclusive growth

