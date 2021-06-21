Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/17
1466.1 INR   -1.25%
06:13aHDFC BANK  : Opens 7 New Branches in Rajasthan
PU
01:49aHDFC Bank to Acquire 5% of HDFC ERGO General Insurance from Parent
MT
01:29aHDFC BANK  : Declares Dividend for FY21
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Opens 7 New Branches in Rajasthan

06/21/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Branches opened in Jodhpur, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts

- Bank now has 230 branches in the state

Rajasthan, June 21, 2021: HDFC Bank today announced inauguration of seven new branches in the state. The branches are located in - Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Jodhpur districts.

With the addition of seven new branches, the bank now has 230 branches in the state. Further, the bank now has as many as seven branches in each of the 33 districts in the state.

Of the seven new branches in Rajasthan, four are located in Jodhpur, two in Hanumangarh, and one in Ganganagar district. Members of Legislative Assembly Mr Balwan Poonia and Mr Amit Chachan inaugurated the new branches located in Hanumangarh district at Bhadra and Nohar, respectively.

People in the area can now benefit from the vast range of world-class products and services of HDFC Bank, all under one roof. These would include basic services such as Savings Account, Fixed Deposits, Current Account, Mutual Funds, Lockers; NRI Services; Demat; International Credit and Debit Cards; and sophisticated direct access banking channels such as ATM, and Net Banking

'We are committed to make available to our customers world class financial products and services,' said Mr Prateek Sharma, Branch Banking Head - Central India, HDFC Bank. 'I am sure with our focus on customers and technology that allows us to offer anywhere and anytime banking with an unmatched speed of delivery, people of this area will immensely benefit from our presence here, and we'll be able to make significant contributions to their well-being and the locality's.'

At a national level, HDFC Bank has 50% of its branches in semi-urban and rural areas and is continuously extending its reach with an endeavor to support inclusive growth

About HDFC BANK

For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Sanjay Ojha

Regional Head North, Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91-22-66521307(D)/66521000(B)

Mobile: 9835314249

Sanjay.Ojha3@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
06:13aHDFC BANK  : Opens 7 New Branches in Rajasthan
PU
01:49aHDFC Bank to Acquire 5% of HDFC ERGO General Insurance from Parent
MT
01:29aHDFC BANK  : Declares Dividend for FY21
MT
06/18Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
06/18Indian Benchmarks Close on Friday with Mixed Results; Adani Ports Shares Jump..
MT
06/18Indian shares snap four straight weeks of gains on Fed's hawkish turn
RE
06/17India rupee sees biggest daily fall in over 2 months on hawkish Fed
RE
06/17Indian shares cut losses as focus shifts to Fed's U.S. growth outlook
RE
06/15Indian shares close at record highs as pandemic curbs ease, cases fall
RE
06/15Indian shares at record highs as COVID-19 curbs ease, cases fall
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 896 B 12 086 M 12 086 M
Net income 2021 305 B 4 109 M 4 109 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 8 175 B 110 B 110 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,89x
Nbr of Employees 120 093
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 479,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Chairman
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer
Santosh Haldankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED2.07%110 228
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.16.41%447 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.94%332 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%272 883
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%214 068
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 941