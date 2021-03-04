HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013.

HDFC Bank Parivartan Transforms 6.01 million Lives in Karnataka

 Bank Releases #Parivartan Impact Report for Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka), March 04, 2021: HDFC Bank today released #Parivartan Impact Report for the state of Karnataka. The #Parivartan Report showcases the initiatives undertaken by the bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state.

HDFC Bank #Parivartan, the umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the bank, has transformed the lives of more than 6.01 million individuals in Karnataka.

The Parivartan Impact Report for Karnataka was released by Mr Madhusudan Hegde, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank, in Bengaluru.

#Parivartan seeks to better village life by focussing on improvements in five key areas of -

Key Highlights Focus Areas Interventions Lives Touched in Karnataka Education Improving quality of primary education Introduction to the digital education 6.63+ Lakh* Students Impacted 62,700+* Teachers Benefitted 13,180+* Schools Reached *Inclusive of immediate and extended beneficiaries Skills Training and Livelihood Enhancement Livestock health improvement efforts Skilling and beginning of the livelihood interventions Farmers' field school Promotion of horticulture Setting up of women SHGs 49,190+ Women Entrepreneurs Created 1460+ Youth Trained Rural Development Soil conservation and water harvesting Irrigation water management Organic farming 100+ Solar Lights Installed 5.03+ lakh Trees Planted 2330+ Farmers Trained

Vermin composting Construction of water storage structures Agricultural interventions Use of solar energy Waste water management 900+ acres agricultural land treated Healthcare and Hygiene Improving community health Hygiene and sanitation 9260+ Individuals Treated 520+ sanitation units installed Financial Literacy and Inclusion Financial Planning Importance of Savings Advantages of Saving with Banks Benefits of Borrowing from Organized Sources of Finance 1.42+ lakh Financial Literacy Camps Conducted 13.10+ Lakh People Reached

Click here to view #Parivartan Report on Karnataka.

"We are delighted to release the #Parivartan state report for Karnataka," said Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, HDFC Bank. "Sustainable Development happens when there is a commitment to creating change over a long time frame. We firmly believe that the Bank has to stand shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders in the society to make a difference. We cannot make a difference alone, but together we can definitely bring #Parivartan."

"In Karnataka, we are committed to not only providing the full suite of products and services for our customers, but also work towards making meaningful change in the lives of individuals and households in the state," said Mr Madhusudan Hegde, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. "The report showcases the work done by the Bank in the state across the various pillars under #Parivartan."

As part of HDFC Bank #Parivartan, a thorough assessment of the village is carried out to understand its developmental needs. To address these needs in a sustainable and effective manner, the Bank creates long-term solutions in partnership with an NGO and the local community including small farmers, youth, landless labourers, children, and women.

Nationally, in FY 2019-20, the bank spent Rs 535 crore towards HDFC Bank #Parivartan. As of Dec 31, 2020, the bank has so far covered more than 81 million individuals across the country.

About HDFC Bank #Parivartan:

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com/csr

