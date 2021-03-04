Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : Parivartan Transforms 6.01 million Lives in Karnataka

03/04/2021 | 01:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank Parivartan Transforms 6.01 million Lives in Karnataka

  • Bank Releases #Parivartan Impact Report for Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka), March 04, 2021: HDFC Bank today released #Parivartan Impact Report for the state of Karnataka. The #Parivartan Report showcases the initiatives undertaken by the bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state.

HDFC Bank #Parivartan, the umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the bank, has transformed the lives of more than 6.01 million individuals in Karnataka.

The Parivartan Impact Report for Odisha was released by Mr Madhusudan Hegde, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank, in Bengaluru.

#Parivartan seeks to better village life by focussing on improvements in five key areas of -

Key Highlights

Focus Areas

Interventions

Lives Touched in Karnataka

Education

Improving quality of primary education

Introduction to the digital education

6.63+ Lakh* Students Impacted

62,700+* Teachers Benefitted

13,180+* Schools Reached

*Inclusive of immediate and extended beneficiaries

Skills Training and

Livelihood Enhancement

Livestock health improvement efforts

Skilling and beginning of the livelihood interventions Farmers' field school Promotion of horticulture

Setting up of women SHGs

49,190+ Women Entrepreneurs Created 1460+ Youth Trained

Rural Development

Soil conservation and water harvesting

Irrigation water management

Organic farming

100+ Solar Lights Installed 5.03+ lakh Trees Planted 2330+ Farmers Trained

HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

Vermin composting Construction of water storage structures

Agricultural interventions

Use of solar energy Waste water management

900+ acres agricultural land treated

Healthcare and

Hygiene

Improving community health Hygiene and sanitation

9260+ Individuals Treated 520+ sanitation units installed

Financial Literacy and Inclusion

Financial Planning

Importance of Savings Advantages of Saving with Banks

Benefits of Borrowing from Organized Sources of Finance

1.42+ lakh Financial Literacy Camps Conducted

13.10+ Lakh People Reached

Click here to view #Parivartan Report on Karnataka.

"We are delighted to release the #Parivartan state report for Karnataka," said Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, HDFC Bank. "Sustainable Development happens when there is a commitment to creating change over a long time frame. We firmly believe that the Bank has to stand shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders in the society to make a difference. We cannot make a difference alone, but together we can definitely bring #Parivartan."

"In Karnataka, we are committed to not only providing the full suite of products and services for our customers, but also work towards making meaningful change in the lives of individuals and households in the state," said Mr Madhusudan Hegde, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. "The report showcases the work done by the Bank in the state across the various pillars under #Parivartan."

HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

As part of HDFC Bank #Parivartan, a thorough assessment of the village is carried out to understand its developmental needs. To address these needs in a sustainable and effective manner, the Bank creates long-term solutions in partnership with an NGO and the local community including small farmers, youth, landless labourers, children, and women.

Nationally, in FY 2019-20, the bank spent Rs 535 crore towards HDFC Bank #Parivartan. As of Dec 31, 2020, the bank has so far covered more than 81 million individuals across the country.

About HDFC Bank #Parivartan:

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com/csr

For media queries please contact:

Ravindran Subramanian

Vice President - Corporate Communications HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Mobile: 92233 06610

Ravindran.Subramanian@hdfcbank.com

Rajiv Banerjee

Vice President and Vertical Head - Corporate Communications HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91 - 22 - 66521307 (D) / Mobile: 09920454102 rajivshiv.banerjee@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 06:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
01:43aHDFC BANK  : Parivartan Transforms 8.4 lakh Lives in Uttarakhand
PU
01:43aHDFC BANK  : Parivartan Transforms 6.01 million Lives in Karnataka
PU
02/27Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid - ET
RE
02/26Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
02/26HDFC BANK  : Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI - LODR
PU
02/25HDFC BANK  : Parivartan Transforms 1.8 million Lives in Jharkhand
PU
02/24Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
02/24GRAPHIC : Indian retail investors dabble in stocks directly, ditching mutual fun..
RE
02/23HDFC BANK  : Parivartan Transforms 2.9 million Lives in Punjab
PU
02/23HDFC BANK  : Parivartan Transforms 3 million Lives in Assam
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 896 B 12 296 M 12 296 M
Net income 2021 304 B 4 167 M 4 167 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 8 745 B 120 B 120 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 116 971
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 586,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer
Santosh Haldankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED10.48%119 971
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.34%457 756
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.16%306 737
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.97%276 242
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%198 245
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.07%192 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ