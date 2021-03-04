Log in
HDFC Bank Parivartan Transforms 8.4 lakh Lives in Uttarakhand

  • Bank Releases #Parivartan Impact Report for Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), March 04, 2021: HDFC Bank today released #Parivartan Impact Report for the state of Uttarakhand. The #Parivartan Report showcases the initiatives undertaken by the bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state.

HDFC Bank #Parivartan, the umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the bank, has transformed the lives of more than 8.4 lakh individuals in Uttarakhand.

At a function organised in the city, the #Parivartan Impact Report for Uttarakhand was released by Mr Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank and CSR State Head Mr Arvind Singh, HDFC Bank in the presence of other senior bank officials.

#Parivartan seeks to better village life by focussing on improvements in five key areas of -

Key Highlights

Focus Areas

Interventions

Lives Touched in

Uttarakhand

Education

Improving quality of primary education

Introduction to the digital education

18,400+* Teachers Benefitted

4,280+* Schools Reached

2.03+ lakh* Students Impacted

40+ Community Libraries Created

*Inclusive of immediate and extended beneficiaries

Skills Training and

Livelihood Enhancement

Livestock health improvement efforts

Skilling and beginning of the livelihood interventions Farmers' field school Promotion of horticulture Setting up of women SHGs

11,100+ Women Entrepreneurs Created 1,900+ Youth Trained

Rural Development

Soil conservation and water harvesting

Irrigation water management Organic farming

Vermin composting Construction of water storage structures

Agricultural interventions

Use of solar energy Waste water management

1,930+ Farmers Trained

Healthcare and

Hygiene

Improving community health Hygiene and sanitation

3,130+ Individuals Treated

Financial Literacy and Inclusion

Financial Planning

Importance of Savings Advantages of Saving with Banks

Benefits of Borrowing from Organized Sources of Finance

18,530+ Financial Literacy Camps Conducted 1.24+ lakh People Reached

Click here to view #Parivartan Report on Uttarakhand.

"We are delighted to release the #Parivartan state report for Uttarakhand," said Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, HDFC Bank. "Sustainable Development happens when there is a commitment to creating change over a long time frame. We firmly believe that the Bank has to stand shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders in the society to make a difference. We cannot make a difference alone, but together we can definitely bring #Parivartan."

"In Uttarakhand, we are committed to not only providing the full suite of products and services for our customers, but also work towards making meaningful change in the lives of individuals and households in the state," said Mr Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. "The report showcases the work done by the Bank in the state across the various pillars under #Parivartan."

As part of HDFC Bank #Parivartan, a thorough assessment of the village is carried out to understand its developmental needs. To address these needs in a sustainable and effective manner, the Bank creates long-term solutions in partnership with an NGO and the local community including small farmers, youth, landless labourers, children, and women.

Nationally, in FY 2019-20, the bank spent Rs 535 crore towards HDFC Bank #Parivartan. As of Dec 31, 2020, the bank has so far covered more than 81 million individuals across the country.

About HDFC Bank #Parivartan:

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com/csr

For media queries please contact:

Sanjay Ojha

Deputy Vice President, Corporate Communications HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91-22-66521450(D)/66521000(B) Mobile: 9835314249 sanjay.ojha@hdfcbank.com

Rajiv Banerjee

Vice President and Vertical Head - Corporate Communications HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91 - 22 - 66521307 (D) Mobile: 09920454102 rajivshiv.banerjee@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 06:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
