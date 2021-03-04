HDFC Bank Parivartan Transforms 8.4 lakh Lives in Uttarakhand
Dehradun (Uttarakhand), March 04, 2021: HDFC Bank today released #Parivartan Impact Report for the state of Uttarakhand. The #Parivartan Report showcases the initiatives undertaken by the bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state.
HDFC Bank #Parivartan, the umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the bank, has transformed the lives of more than 8.4 lakh individuals in Uttarakhand.
At a function organised in the city, the #Parivartan Impact Report for Uttarakhand was released by Mr Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank and CSR State Head Mr Arvind Singh, HDFC Bank in the presence of other senior bank officials.
#Parivartan seeks to better village life by focussing on improvements in five key areas of -
|
Key Highlights
|
Focus Areas
|
Interventions
|
Lives Touched in
Uttarakhand
|
Education
|
Improving quality of primary education
Introduction to the digital education
|
18,400+* Teachers Benefitted
4,280+* Schools Reached
2.03+ lakh* Students Impacted
40+ Community Libraries Created
*Inclusive of immediate and extended beneficiaries
|
Skills Training and
Livelihood Enhancement
|
Livestock health improvement efforts
Skilling and beginning of the livelihood interventions Farmers' field school Promotion of horticulture Setting up of women SHGs
|
11,100+ Women Entrepreneurs Created 1,900+ Youth Trained
|
Rural Development
|
Soil conservation and water harvesting
Irrigation water management Organic farming
Vermin composting Construction of water storage structures
Agricultural interventions
Use of solar energy Waste water management
|
1,930+ Farmers Trained
|
|
Healthcare and
Hygiene
|
Improving community health Hygiene and sanitation
|
3,130+ Individuals Treated
|
Financial Literacy and Inclusion
|
Financial Planning
Importance of Savings Advantages of Saving with Banks
Benefits of Borrowing from Organized Sources of Finance
|
18,530+ Financial Literacy Camps Conducted 1.24+ lakh People Reached
Click here to view #Parivartan Report on Uttarakhand.
"We are delighted to release the #Parivartan state report for Uttarakhand," said Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, HDFC Bank. "Sustainable Development happens when there is a commitment to creating change over a long time frame. We firmly believe that the Bank has to stand shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders in the society to make a difference. We cannot make a difference alone, but together we can definitely bring #Parivartan."
"In Uttarakhand, we are committed to not only providing the full suite of products and services for our customers, but also work towards making meaningful change in the lives of individuals and households in the state," said Mr Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. "The report showcases the work done by the Bank in the state across the various pillars under #Parivartan."
As part of HDFC Bank #Parivartan, a thorough assessment of the village is carried out to understand its developmental needs. To address these needs in a sustainable and effective manner, the Bank creates long-term solutions in partnership with an NGO and the local community including small farmers, youth, landless labourers, children, and women.
Nationally, in FY 2019-20, the bank spent Rs 535 crore towards HDFC Bank #Parivartan. As of Dec 31, 2020, the bank has so far covered more than 81 million individuals across the country.
