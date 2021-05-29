HDFC Bank : deploys Mobile ATM in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan), May 29, 2021: HDFC Bank today deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Jaipur to assist customers during the restrictions in the city. At restricted / sealed areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.

So far, the Bank has deployed it in Mumbai, New Delhi, Allahabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, among others.

The locations for Mobile ATM deployment are being identified in consultation with local authorities in the city. All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

'During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe,' said Mr Pratik Sharma, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. 'Our Mobile ATM facility will help customers and the general public get access to cash and other banking services to meet their exigencies at their doorstep.'

Serial No Type of services offered on ATMs 1 Cash withdrawal 2 Balance enquiry 3 Request for mini-statements 4 Changing ATM PIN 5 Generating ATM PIN through Green PIN 6 Making Credit Card payments 7 Instant Loans to Customers 8 Ordering Cheque book / account statement 9 Prepaid mobile recharge 10 Transferring funds between accounts linked to the same ATM / Debit Card 11 Paying Utility bills 12 Enquiring about cheque status 13 Requesting for IPIN (Netbanking PIN) 14 Registering for Mobile Banking 15 Updating the Mobile Number 16 Card-less Cash Withdrawal

