    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/28
1503.45 INR   +1.40%
11:24aHDFC BANK  : deploys Mobile ATM in Jaipur
PU
05/28Asian ADRs Rise Friday, Led by Ecommerce Names
MT
05/25Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
HDFC Bank : deploys Mobile ATM in Jaipur

05/29/2021 | 11:24am EDT
Jaipur (Rajasthan), May 29, 2021: HDFC Bank today deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Jaipur to assist customers during the restrictions in the city. At restricted / sealed areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.

So far, the Bank has deployed it in Mumbai, New Delhi, Allahabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, among others.

The locations for Mobile ATM deployment are being identified in consultation with local authorities in the city. All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

'During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe,' said Mr Pratik Sharma, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. 'Our Mobile ATM facility will help customers and the general public get access to cash and other banking services to meet their exigencies at their doorstep.'

Serial No

Type of services offered on ATMs

1

Cash withdrawal

2

Balance enquiry

3

Request for mini-statements

4

Changing ATM PIN

5

Generating ATM PIN through Green PIN

6

Making Credit Card payments

7

Instant Loans to Customers

8

Ordering Cheque book / account statement

9

Prepaid mobile recharge

10

Transferring funds between accounts linked to the same ATM / Debit Card

11

Paying Utility bills

12

Enquiring about cheque status

13

Requesting for IPIN (Netbanking PIN)

14

Registering for Mobile Banking

15

Updating the Mobile Number

16

Card-less Cash Withdrawal

About HDFC BANK

For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Sanjay Ojha

Regional Head - Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Mobile: 9835314249

Sanjay.Ojha3@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
